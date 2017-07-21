Terremoto di 6,7 tra Grecia e Turchia, almeno 2 morti. A Bodrum panico per “piccolo tsunami”
ISTANBUL – Centoventi feriti e almeno due morti (un turco e uno svedese, riferisce il sindaco di Kos) per un sisma di magnitudo 6,7 nella notte tra Grecia e Turchia, con epicentro nei pressi di Marmaris, ad una distanza di 10 km dalla cittadina e vicino a Bodrum (l’antica Alicarnasso), zona turca prevalentemente turistica. La scossa si è verificata alle 1:31 ora locale (mezzanotte e mezza in Italia). I centri di segnalazione dei terremoti europei hanno subito diramato un allarme tsunami, definito “di piccola entità”.
La profondità dell’epicentro è di appena 10 km, ma in mare (a 16 km dall’isola greca di Kos, dove ci sono state appunto le due vittime e la maggior parte dei feriti) e questo ha attenuato gli effetti sulla terraferma turca, ma ha prodotto maggiori danni sul territorio greco. L’isola è praticamente devastata, con crolli diffusi e edifici pericolanti.
(foto Ansa)
Firefighters and rescuers try to clean a road from the stones after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
People sit at a square after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
People try to move the cars from a flooded coastal road after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
A man moves a scooter from a flooded coastal road after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
People walk at a flooded coastal road after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
A man sleeps on the beachfront after spending the night outdoors following an earthquake in Bitez, a resort town about 6 kilometers (4 miles) west of Bodrum, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, sending frightened residents running out of buildings they feared would collapse and into the streets. (ANSA/AP Photo/Ayse Wieting) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.]
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, sending frightened residents running out of buildings they feared would collapse and into the streets. (Kalymnos-news.gr via AP)
A cafe setting is littered with rubble following a strong earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, sending frightened residents running out of buildings they feared would collapse and into the streets. (Sander van Deventer via AP)
epa06100497 Fallen bottles are seen in a liquor store following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, 21 July 2017. Two earthquake-related fatalities were reported on the island of Kos in the early morning hours of 21 July, while several others were injured from a strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the island and much of the southeast Aegean region and southwestern Turkey. EPA/GIANNIS KIARIS — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
epa06100495 A damaged church is seen following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, 21 July 2017. Two earthquake-related fatalities were reported on the island of Kos in the early morning hours of 21 July, while several others were injured from a strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the island and much of the southeast Aegean region and southwestern Turkey. EPA/GIANNIS KIARIS — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
A man lies on the ground as other tourists stand outside a bar after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
