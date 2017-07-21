Cronaca Europa

Terremoto di 6,7 tra Grecia e Turchia, almeno 2 morti. A Bodrum panico per “piccolo tsunami”

Pubblicato il
Terremoto di 6,7 tra Grecia e Turchia, almeno 2 morti. A Bodrum panico per "piccolo tsunami"

Terremoto di 6,7 tra Grecia e Turchia, almeno 2 morti. A Bodrum panico per “piccolo tsunami”

ISTANBUL – Centoventi feriti e almeno due morti (un turco e uno svedese, riferisce il sindaco di Kos) per un sisma di magnitudo 6,7 nella notte tra Grecia e Turchia, con epicentro nei pressi di Marmaris, ad una distanza di 10 km dalla cittadina e vicino a Bodrum (l’antica Alicarnasso), zona turca prevalentemente turistica. La scossa si è verificata alle 1:31 ora locale (mezzanotte e mezza in Italia). I centri di segnalazione dei terremoti europei hanno subito diramato un allarme  tsunami, definito “di piccola entità”.

La profondità dell’epicentro è di appena 10 km, ma in mare (a 16 km dall’isola greca di Kos, dove ci sono state appunto le due vittime e la maggior parte dei feriti) e questo ha attenuato gli effetti sulla terraferma turca, ma ha prodotto maggiori danni sul territorio greco. L’isola è praticamente devastata, con crolli diffusi e edifici pericolanti.

(foto Ansa)

San raffaele

Tag Correlati:
To Top