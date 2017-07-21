Terremoto Kos, 160 scosse di assestamento. Andranno avanti per una settimana

ATENE – Non è ancora finita la paura in Grecia, dopo il violento terremoto che nella notte tra giovedì e venerdì ha fatto tremare il Mar Egeo, tra l’isola di Kos e la città turca di Bodrum. Sono almeno 160 le scosse di assestamento che hanno fatto seguito alla principale di magnitudo 6.7 e andranno avanti almeno per una settimana. Secondo il sismologo Alessandro Amato, dell’Istituto nazionale di geologia e vulcanologia (Ingv) verranno giorni di terrore: “Ci sono state già diverse repliche, e visto che è stato un terremoto forte, seguiranno altre scosse, probabilmente per una settimana”.

La più forte sinora è stata di magnitudo 4.8. Lo ha reso noto Haluk Ozener, direttore dell’osservatorio sismico di Kandilli a Istanbul. L’osservatorio ha anche confermato che il sisma ha provocato un piccolo tsunami nell’area di Bodrum, dove le acque sono giunte fino a un centinaio di metri all’interno della costa, senza tuttavia provocare gravi danni.

Un boato tremendo nel cuore della notte, all’1.31 ora locale (mezzanotte e mezza in Italia), ha colto di sorpresa abitanti e turisti in vacanza sulle isole greche. Persone spaventate sono uscite di casa e si sono riversate nelle strade temendo che i tetti potessero crollare. “La casa sembrava una trottola” racconta un’italiana. I turisti ospiti degli hotel sono tornati velocemente nelle stanze per recuperare gli oggetti personali ma in molti hanno deciso di trascorrere il resto della notte all’aperto, con lenzuola e cuscini presi dalle vicine sedie a sdraio per allestire letti improvvisati. Due di loro hanno perso la vita, un turco e uno svedese, uccisi dal crollo del tetto di un bar. I feriti sono 120 sull’isola di Kos, di cui 3 gravi, e 70 a Bodrum. La Farnesina e l’ambasciata d’Italia ad Atene sono al lavoro per escludere la presenza di connazionali tra le vittime o i feriti.

L’epicentro del terremoto è stato localizzato a 10 chilometri a sud di Bodrum e a 16 chilometri a sud di Kos, ad una profondità di 10 chilometri. Il terremoto è stato avvertito fino alle isole di Rodi e Creta. Il sisma, spiega ancora Amato, è stato generato dal blocco turco-anatolico, “che si muove abbastanza rapidamente verso ovest, verso l’Egeo, sotto la spinta dell’Arabia. In tutto l’Egeo, con Creta e le altre isole, ci sono poi deformazioni con faglie attive, che riaccomodano questi movimenti”.

Meccanismi e zone diversi da quelli che hanno provocato nei mesi scorsi il terremoto di Amatrice. “In Italia gioca la microplacca adriatica, che si trova sotto l’Appennino e la zona balcanica, generando deformazioni e terremoti”. Quella della scorsa notte è una zona “molto attiva sismicamente”, dove ci sono diversi sistemi di faglie attive, e che storicamente è stata teatro anche di sismi più forti.

Il terremoto di questa notte non sembra, secondo Amato, essere collegato a quello verificatosi circa un mese fa più a Nord, di circa 50 chilometri, nella provincia di Smirne. “Sono due terremoti vicini, ma non sulla stessa faglia e zona”, rileva. Il terremoto di stanotte è stato comunque “forte, più di quello che ha colpito Amatrice. Ma in quella zona, tra Creta e l’Egeo, se ne verificano anche di più forti”, ribadisce Amato. Si tratta infatti di “una zona molto attiva sismicamente.

La magnitudo stimata all’inizio è stata di 6.8, e poi rivista a 6.7. C’è stato un piccolo tsunami, con parecchie onde che si sono succedute e ancora si vedono. Il alcune zone c’è stato un allagamento di 10-20 centimetri, e l’acqua all’inizio si è ritirata per 25 centimentri circa”, commenta Amato. Uno tsunami con “correnti forti, ma non devastanti”, e per cui è stato emessa una allerta in tempi molto rapidi. Dal Centro Allerta Tsunami (Cat) dell’Ingv “siamo riusciti a diramarlo in tempi molto rapidi, appena 10 minuti dopo il sisma”. Per l’Italia però non c’è mai stato pericolo.

(foto Ansa)