Terremoto Kos, 160 scosse di assestamento. Andranno avanti per una settimana
ATENE – Non è ancora finita la paura in Grecia, dopo il violento terremoto che nella notte tra giovedì e venerdì ha fatto tremare il Mar Egeo, tra l’isola di Kos e la città turca di Bodrum. Sono almeno 160 le scosse di assestamento che hanno fatto seguito alla principale di magnitudo 6.7 e andranno avanti almeno per una settimana. Secondo il sismologo Alessandro Amato, dell’Istituto nazionale di geologia e vulcanologia (Ingv) verranno giorni di terrore: “Ci sono state già diverse repliche, e visto che è stato un terremoto forte, seguiranno altre scosse, probabilmente per una settimana”.
La più forte sinora è stata di magnitudo 4.8. Lo ha reso noto Haluk Ozener, direttore dell’osservatorio sismico di Kandilli a Istanbul. L’osservatorio ha anche confermato che il sisma ha provocato un piccolo tsunami nell’area di Bodrum, dove le acque sono giunte fino a un centinaio di metri all’interno della costa, senza tuttavia provocare gravi danni.
Un boato tremendo nel cuore della notte, all’1.31 ora locale (mezzanotte e mezza in Italia), ha colto di sorpresa abitanti e turisti in vacanza sulle isole greche. Persone spaventate sono uscite di casa e si sono riversate nelle strade temendo che i tetti potessero crollare. “La casa sembrava una trottola” racconta un’italiana. I turisti ospiti degli hotel sono tornati velocemente nelle stanze per recuperare gli oggetti personali ma in molti hanno deciso di trascorrere il resto della notte all’aperto, con lenzuola e cuscini presi dalle vicine sedie a sdraio per allestire letti improvvisati. Due di loro hanno perso la vita, un turco e uno svedese, uccisi dal crollo del tetto di un bar. I feriti sono 120 sull’isola di Kos, di cui 3 gravi, e 70 a Bodrum. La Farnesina e l’ambasciata d’Italia ad Atene sono al lavoro per escludere la presenza di connazionali tra le vittime o i feriti.
L’epicentro del terremoto è stato localizzato a 10 chilometri a sud di Bodrum e a 16 chilometri a sud di Kos, ad una profondità di 10 chilometri. Il terremoto è stato avvertito fino alle isole di Rodi e Creta. Il sisma, spiega ancora Amato, è stato generato dal blocco turco-anatolico, “che si muove abbastanza rapidamente verso ovest, verso l’Egeo, sotto la spinta dell’Arabia. In tutto l’Egeo, con Creta e le altre isole, ci sono poi deformazioni con faglie attive, che riaccomodano questi movimenti”.
Meccanismi e zone diversi da quelli che hanno provocato nei mesi scorsi il terremoto di Amatrice. “In Italia gioca la microplacca adriatica, che si trova sotto l’Appennino e la zona balcanica, generando deformazioni e terremoti”. Quella della scorsa notte è una zona “molto attiva sismicamente”, dove ci sono diversi sistemi di faglie attive, e che storicamente è stata teatro anche di sismi più forti.
Il terremoto di questa notte non sembra, secondo Amato, essere collegato a quello verificatosi circa un mese fa più a Nord, di circa 50 chilometri, nella provincia di Smirne. “Sono due terremoti vicini, ma non sulla stessa faglia e zona”, rileva. Il terremoto di stanotte è stato comunque “forte, più di quello che ha colpito Amatrice. Ma in quella zona, tra Creta e l’Egeo, se ne verificano anche di più forti”, ribadisce Amato. Si tratta infatti di “una zona molto attiva sismicamente.
La magnitudo stimata all’inizio è stata di 6.8, e poi rivista a 6.7. C’è stato un piccolo tsunami, con parecchie onde che si sono succedute e ancora si vedono. Il alcune zone c’è stato un allagamento di 10-20 centimetri, e l’acqua all’inizio si è ritirata per 25 centimentri circa”, commenta Amato. Uno tsunami con “correnti forti, ma non devastanti”, e per cui è stato emessa una allerta in tempi molto rapidi. Dal Centro Allerta Tsunami (Cat) dell’Ingv “siamo riusciti a diramarlo in tempi molto rapidi, appena 10 minuti dopo il sisma”. Per l’Italia però non c’è mai stato pericolo.
(foto Ansa)
Firefighters and rescuers try to clean a road from the stones after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
A man sleeps on the beachfront after spending the night outdoors following an earthquake in Bitez, a resort town about 6 kilometers (4 miles) west of Bodrum, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, sending frightened residents running out of buildings they feared would collapse and into the streets. (ANSA/AP Photo/Ayse Wieting) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.]
epa06100497 Fallen bottles are seen in a liquor store following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, 21 July 2017. Two earthquake-related fatalities were reported on the island of Kos in the early morning hours of 21 July, while several others were injured from a strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the island and much of the southeast Aegean region and southwestern Turkey. EPA/GIANNIS KIARIS — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
