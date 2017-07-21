Terremoto Kos, 7 ragazzi di Rieti raccontano cosa è successo (foto Ansa)
KOS – Sono bloccati nell’isola di Kos in Grecia, colpita la scorsa notte da un terremoto di magnitudo 6.7, sette giovani reatini in viaggio per la maturità. I ragazzi, tutti di Rieti, sono in contatto con i familiari e con le autorità italiane e si sono spostati in una zona dell’isola più sicura e lontana dal mare. “Al momento – ha detto uno dei genitori all’Ansa – non possono lasciare Kos in quanto l’aeroporto è fuori uso, hanno avuto molta paura ma stanno tutti bene. Siamo in contatto con la Prefettura di Rieti e con la Farnesina per capire quando potranno rientrare in Italia”.
Scrive il Messaggero:
Tra i sette c’è anche la figlia dell’ex assessore ai Servizi Sociali del Comune di Rieti, Stefania Mariantoni, la ragazza era sull’isola dell’Egeo insieme ad alcuni amici in vacanza dopo la maturità.
“In relazione al terremoto che ha colpito l’isola di Kos, l’Unità di crisi della Farnesina e l’ambasciata d’Italia ad Atene sono al lavoro da questa notte per escludere la presenza di connazionali tra le vittime del sisma”. Lo ha riferito la Farnesina.

Firefighters and rescuers try to clean a road from the stones after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
People sit at a square after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
People try to move the cars from a flooded coastal road after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
A man moves a scooter from a flooded coastal road after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
People walk at a flooded coastal road after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
A man sleeps on the beachfront after spending the night outdoors following an earthquake in Bitez, a resort town about 6 kilometers (4 miles) west of Bodrum, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, sending frightened residents running out of buildings they feared would collapse and into the streets. (ANSA/AP Photo/Ayse Wieting) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.]
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, sending frightened residents running out of buildings they feared would collapse and into the streets. (Kalymnos-news.gr via AP)
A cafe setting is littered with rubble following a strong earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, sending frightened residents running out of buildings they feared would collapse and into the streets. (Sander van Deventer via AP)
epa06100497 Fallen bottles are seen in a liquor store following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, 21 July 2017. Two earthquake-related fatalities were reported on the island of Kos in the early morning hours of 21 July, while several others were injured from a strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the island and much of the southeast Aegean region and southwestern Turkey. EPA/GIANNIS KIARIS — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
epa06100495 A damaged church is seen following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, 21 July 2017. Two earthquake-related fatalities were reported on the island of Kos in the early morning hours of 21 July, while several others were injured from a strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the island and much of the southeast Aegean region and southwestern Turkey. EPA/GIANNIS KIARIS — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
A man lies on the ground as other tourists stand outside a bar after an earthquake on the Greek island of Kos early Friday, July 21, 2017. A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said. (Kostoday.gr via AP)
