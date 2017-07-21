Terremoto Kos, 7 ragazzi di Rieti raccontano cosa è successo

KOS – Sono bloccati nell’isola di Kos in Grecia, colpita la scorsa notte da un terremoto di magnitudo 6.7, sette giovani reatini in viaggio per la maturità. I ragazzi, tutti di Rieti, sono in contatto con i familiari e con le autorità italiane e si sono spostati in una zona dell’isola più sicura e lontana dal mare. “Al momento – ha detto uno dei genitori all’Ansa – non possono lasciare Kos in quanto l’aeroporto è fuori uso, hanno avuto molta paura ma stanno tutti bene. Siamo in contatto con la Prefettura di Rieti e con la Farnesina per capire quando potranno rientrare in Italia”.

Scrive il Messaggero:

Tra i sette c’è anche la figlia dell’ex assessore ai Servizi Sociali del Comune di Rieti, Stefania Mariantoni, la ragazza era sull’isola dell’Egeo insieme ad alcuni amici in vacanza dopo la maturità.

“In relazione al terremoto che ha colpito l’isola di Kos, l’Unità di crisi della Farnesina e l’ambasciata d’Italia ad Atene sono al lavoro da questa notte per escludere la presenza di connazionali tra le vittime del sisma”. Lo ha riferito la Farnesina.

(foto Ansa)