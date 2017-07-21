Terremoto Kos, italiani in vacanza: tutti i racconti della paura

KOS – Ci sono anche tanti italiani a Kos, l’isola greca colpita dal forte terremoto nella notte tra 20 e 21 luglio. “Sono a Kos dove c’è stato il terremoto, stavo dormendo e mi ha svegliata, ha cominciato a tremare tutto e poi continuavano a esserci scosse”. Così, Clace 112, una turista italiana in vacanza sull’isola greca colpita dal sisma di magnitudo 6.7 ha raccontato su Twitter i momenti di paura vissuti questa notte. “Nottataccia qua a Kos dopo il #terremoto avvenuto nelle acque turche. Si susseguono tante scosse di media intensità”, racconta Angelo Di Maria, un altro italiano in vacanza. “Forte scossa di terremoto a Kos, il nostro albergo non ha subito danni! Al momento non abbiamo notizie di quello che è successo”, twitta Angela Bagnoli. Kos non è tra le mete preferite dagli italiani che di solito scelgono altre isole della Grecia per le loro vacanze. E’, invece, molte frequentata da turisti britannici, tedeschi e russi.

“Una gran paura ma stiamo bene, ci siamo svegliati nel cuore della notte”. Sono le parole di Silvia Callera, coreografa milanese in vacanza a Kos, raggiunta al telefono a Kardamaina, località a sudest dell’isola. “Questa notte la scossa ci ha colto nel sonno, così forte non l’ avevo mai sentita in vita mia. E’ stato davvero spaventoso”. Callera é uscita insieme al marito a verificare che non ci fosse l’esigenza di lasciare dall’hotel. “Evidentemente siamo capitati in una zona fortunata, gli edifici a Kardamaina non sembrano molto danneggiati, i danni più grossi sono dall’altra parte della città. E sappiamo di morti e feriti a Kos città, dove c’è stato lo tsunami”. La donna e la sua famiglia per ora non hanno ricevuto comunicazioni circa la necessità di abbandonare l’isola, o di allarmi circa possibili altre scosse. “Oggi di certo resteremo lontano dal mare, non si sa mai. Ma non sappiamo di italiani che vogliano lasciare l’isola”.

Sono bloccati nell’isola greca di Kos anche 7 giovani reatini in viaggio per la maturità. I ragazzi, tutti di Rieti, sono in contatto con i familiari e con le autorità italiane e si sono spostati in una zona dell’isola più sicura e lontana dal mare. “Al momento – ha detto uno dei genitori all’Ansa – non possono lasciare Kos in quanto l’aeroporto è fuori uso, hanno avuto molta paura ma stanno tutti bene. Siamo in contatto con la Prefettura di Rieti e con la Farnesina per capire quando potranno rientrare in Italia”.

(foto Ansa)