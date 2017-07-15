Musica

U2, la scaletta del concerto di Roma

ROMA – Questa sera, sabato 15 luglio, gli U2 suoneranno allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma. Gli U2 poi replicheranno domani. Queste sono le uniche due tappe italiane del  The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 per celebrare i trent’anni dall’uscita di uno dei dischi più amati dai fan della band irlandese. Il concerto degli U2 a Roma inizierà alle ore 21. Ad aprilro ci sarà Noel Gallagher con i suoi High Flying Birds. Questa la scaletta che gli U2 hanno proposto durante il concerto a Berlino, svoltosi il 12 luglio. Le canzoni, probabilmente, saranno le stesse.

  1. Sunday Bloody Sunday
  2. New Year’s Day
  3. Bad
  4. Pride (In the Name of Love)
  5. The Joshua Tree
  6. Where the Streets Have No Name
  7. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
  8. With or Without You
  9. Bullet the Blue Sky
  10. Running to Stand Still
  11. Red Hill Mining Town
  12. In God’s Country
  13. Trip Through Your Wires
  14. One Tree Hill
  15. Exit
  16. Mothers of the Disappeared
  17. Miss Sarajevo
  18. Beautiful Day
  19. Elevation
  20. Vertigo
  21. Mysterious Ways
  22. Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
