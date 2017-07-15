U2, la scaletta del concerto di Roma

Di Maio: "Alto Tradimento per Renzi e Gentiloni". Fossimo paese serio...

Di Maio: "Alto Tradimento per Renzi e Gentiloni, questo è alto tradimento". Alto tradimento lo ha ripetuto e ribadito, scandito di fronte ai microfoni e telecamere di tutte le emittenti. E alto tradimento ha voluto dire, quello e non altro, a conclusione di una sua visita-ispezione in quel di Bruxelles sulla questione migranti...