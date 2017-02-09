Oscar del porno, trionfa Suicide Squad XXX con 9 oscar

LAS VEGAS – E’ la versione porno di “Suicide Squad” a trionfare agli AVN Awards, gli oscar del cinema hard. Le statuette vengono assegnate dalla rivista Adult Video News.

Suicide Squad XXX si è aggiudicato ben 9 oscar: (film dell’anno, miglior attrice protagonista; miglior parodia; miglior art direction, miglior scena a tre boy/boy/girl, miglior regia e sceneggiatura di parodia, miglior make-up, miglior scena “non sex”).

Kleio Valentien, attrice protagonista di Suicide Squad XXX, si è aggiudicato l’oscar come migliore attrice protagonista nel ruolo, versione porno, di Harley Quinn.

Da segnalare anche una statuetta vinta dalla nostra Valentina Nappi per la miglior scena Transsexual con Buck Angel.

Ecco, categoria per categoria, tutti i vincitori:

Best Actor: Xander Corvus – The Preacher’s Daughter

Best Actress: Kleio Valentien – Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody

Male Performer of the Year: Mick Blue

Female Performer of the Year: Adriana Chechik

Best Star Showcase: Abella – Hard X/O.L. Entertainment

Fan Award – Favorite Female Performer: Riley Reid

Best Supporting Actress: Joanna Angel – Cindy Queen of Hell

All-Girl Performer of the Year: Jenna Sativa

Transsexual Performer of the Year: Aubrey Kate

Best New Starlet: Holly Hendrix

BBW Performer of the Year:Angel DeLuca

Best Male Newcomer: Ricky Johnson

MILF Performer of the Year: Kendra Lust

Mainstream Star of the Year: Julia Ann

Female Foreign Performer of the Year: Misha Cross

Male Foreign Performer of the Year: Danny D

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Armstrong – The Preacher’s Daughter

Fan Award – Favorite Cam Girl: Kati3kat

Best Girl/Girl Sex Scene: Riley Reid & Reena Sky – Missing: A Lesbian Crime Story

Best Boy/Girl Sex Scene: Kendra Sunderland & Mick Blue – Natural Beauties

Best Oral Sex Scene: Adriana Chechik – Adriana Chechik: The Ultimate Slut

Best Anal Sex Scene: Megan Rain & Manuel Ferrara – Anal Models

Director of the Year: Greg Lansky

Movie of the Year: Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody

Best Parody: Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody

Best Drama: The Preacher’s Daughter

Best Transsexual Movie: Real Fucking Girls – Grooby/Exquisite

Best Comedy: Cindy Queen of Hell – BurningAngel/Exile

Best Foreign Feature: Sherlock: A XXX Parody

Best All-Girl Movie: Missing: A Lesbian Crime Story

Best BDSM Movie: Deception: A XXX Thriller

Best Polyamory Movie: Babysitting the Baumgartners

Best Anthology Movie: Natural Beauties

Best Non-Sex Performance: Nyomi Banxxx – Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody

Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene: Serena Blair, Celeste Star & Alix Lynx – AI: Artificial Intelligence

Best Double Penetration Sex Scene: Abella Danger, Mick Blue & Markus Dupree, Abella, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment

Best Group Sex Scene: Jojo Kiss, Katrina Jade, Casey Calvert, Goldie Rush, Keisha Grey, Prince Yahshua, Lexington Steele & Rico Strong, Orgy Masters 8, Jules Jordan Video

Best Sex Scene in a Foreign-Shot Production: Misha Cross & Nikita Bellucci, Hard in Love, John Stagliano/Evil Angel

Best Solo/Tease Performance: Asa Akira, Asa Goes to Hell, Wicked Pictures

Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Boy/Boy/Girl: Kleio Valentien, Tommy Pistol & Charles Dera, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Girl/Girl/Boy: Alex Grey, Karla Kush & Christian Clay, Anal Beauty 4, Tushy/Jules Jordan

Best Transsexual Sex Scene: Buck Angel & Valentina Nappi, Girl/Boy 2, DV Productions/Evil Angel

Most Outrageous Sex Scene: Holly Hendrix, Adriana Chechik & Markus Dupree in “Creamy Bottom Fun Ball Happy Time,” Holly Hendrix’s Anal Experience, Jonni Darkko/Evil Angel

Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene: Joanna Angel, Abella Danger & Manuel Ferrara, Angel ‘n Danger, Dirty Monkey/HoloFilm

Best All Girls series: Women Seeking Women, Girlfriends Films

Best Amateur/Pro-Am Movie: Amateur POV Auditions 26, Amateur Allure/Jules Jordan

Best Amateur/Pro-Am Series: Amateur Introductions, Amateur Allure/Jules Jordan

Best Anal Movie: The Art of Anal Sex 3, Tushy/Jules Jordan

Best Anal Series: Anal Beauty, Tushy/Jules Jordan

Best Gonzo Movie: Angela Loves Gonzo, AGW/Girlfriends

Best Big Butt Movie: Anikka vs Kelsi, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment

Best Big Bust Movie: Big Wet Breasts 3, Jules Jordan Video

Best Transsexual Series: Trans-Visions, Joey Silvera/Evil Angel

Best Specialty Movie – Other Genre: Marshmallow Girls 4, Aiden Starr/Evil Angel

Best Specialty Series – Other Genre: Schoolgirl Bound, Digital Sin

Best Ethnic Movie: Asian Fuck Machines, Jules Jordan Video

Best Interracial Movie: My First Interracial 7, Blacked/Jules Jordan

Best Ethnic/Interracial Series: Black & White, Blacked/Jules Jordan

Best Oral Movie: Facialized 3, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment

Best Orgy/Gangbang Movie: Gangbanged 7, Elegant Angel Productions

Best MILF Movie: Dirty Rotten Mother Fuckers 10, Jules Jordan Video

Best Older Woman/Younger Girl Movie: Mother-Daughter Exchange Club 44, Girlfriends Films

Best Taboo Relations Movie: Tabu Tales: Me, My Brother and Another, Digital Sin

Best Ingénue Movie: Fresh Girls 3, Jules Jordan Video

Best Foreign Non-Feature: Rocco’s Italian Porn Boot Camp 2, Rocco Siffredi/Evil Angel

Best Foreign Series: Rocco One on One, Rocco Siffredi/Evil Angel

Best New Series: Her 1st Interracial, Dark X/O.L. Entertainment

Best Continuing Series: Angela Loves …, AGW/Girlfriends

Clever Title of the Year: Aunts in My Pants, Forbidden Fruits/Exile

Best Art Direction: Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Cinematography: Eddie Powell, The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories

Best Director – Feature: Jacky St. James, The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories

Best Director – Foreign Feature: John Stagliano, Hard in Love, John Stagliano/Evil Angel

Best Director – Foreign Non-Feature: Nacho Vidal, Nacho Loves Nekane, Nacho Vidal/Evil Angel

Best Director – Non-Feature: Greg Lansky, Natural Beauties, Vixen/Jules Jordan

Best Director – Parody: Axel Braun, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Editing: Eddie Powell, The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories;

Best Makeup: Cammy Ellis & May Kup, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Screenplay: Jacky St. James, The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories

Best Screenplay – Parody: Axel Braun, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Special Effects: Supergirl XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Soundtrack: The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories

Best Marketing Campaign – Individual Project: No on Prop 60, Julia Ann

Best Marketing Campaign – Company Image: Blacked/Tushy/Vixen

Best New Imprint: Vixen

FAN AWARDS

Most Epic Ass: Alexis Texas

Hottest MILF: Kendra Lust

Favorite Female Porn Star: Riley Reid

Most Spectacular Boobs: August Ames

Hottest Newcomer: Lana Rhoades

Favorite Male Porn Star: Johnny Sins

Web Queen: Kissa Sins

Social Media Star: Riley Reid

Most Amazing Sex Toy: Angela White Fleshlight

Favorite Cam Girl: Kati3kat

Favorite Trans Porn Star: Aubrey Kate

Favorite Trans Cam Star: Aubrey Kate

Favorite Camming Couple: CookinBaconNaked

Favorite Cam Guy: AdamSinner

WEB & TECHNOLOGY

Best Affiliate Program: Famedollars.com

Best Alternative Website: Kink.com

Best Dating Website: Flirt.com

Best Membership Website: Tushy.com

Best Porn Star Website: TashaReign.com

Best Solo Girl Website: Bryci.com

Best Virtual Reality Innovation/Site: HoloGirlsVR.com

Best Web Director: Glenn King

PLEASURE PRODUCTS

Best Condom Manufacturer: Trojan

Best Enhancement Manufacturer: MD Science Labs

Best Fetish Manufacturer: Stockroom

Best Lingerie or Apparel Manufacturer: Fantasy Lingerie

Best Lubricant Manufacturer: System JO

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Small: Berman Innovations/POP Dildo

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Medium: Jopen

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Large: NS Novelties

RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION

Best Boutique: Cupid’s Closet (Westchester, CA)

Best Retail Chain – Small: Babeland

Best Retail Chain – Medium: Ambiance, The Store for Lovers

Best Retail Chain – Large: Lion’s Den

Best Web Retail Store: AdultEmpire.com