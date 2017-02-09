Oscar del porno, trionfa Suicide Squad XXX con 9 oscar

LAS VEGAS – E’ la versione porno di “Suicide Squad” a trionfare agli AVN Awards, gli oscar del cinema hard. Le statuette vengono assegnate dalla rivista Adult Video News.
Suicide Squad XXX si è aggiudicato ben 9 oscar: (film dell’anno, miglior attrice protagonista; miglior parodia; miglior art direction, miglior scena a tre boy/boy/girl, miglior regia e sceneggiatura di parodia, miglior make-up, miglior scena “non sex”).
Kleio Valentien, attrice protagonista di Suicide Squad XXX, si è aggiudicato l’oscar come migliore attrice protagonista nel ruolo, versione porno, di Harley Quinn.
Da segnalare anche una statuetta vinta dalla nostra Valentina Nappi per la miglior scena Transsexual con Buck Angel.
Ecco, categoria per categoria, tutti i vincitori:
Best Actor: Xander Corvus – The Preacher’s Daughter
Best Actress: Kleio Valentien – Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody
Male Performer of the Year: Mick Blue
Female Performer of the Year: Adriana Chechik
Best Star Showcase: Abella – Hard X/O.L. Entertainment
Fan Award – Favorite Female Performer: Riley Reid
Best Supporting Actress: Joanna Angel – Cindy Queen of Hell
All-Girl Performer of the Year: Jenna Sativa
Transsexual Performer of the Year: Aubrey Kate
Best New Starlet: Holly Hendrix
BBW Performer of the Year:Angel DeLuca
Best Male Newcomer: Ricky Johnson
MILF Performer of the Year: Kendra Lust
Mainstream Star of the Year: Julia Ann
Female Foreign Performer of the Year: Misha Cross
Male Foreign Performer of the Year: Danny D
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Armstrong – The Preacher’s Daughter
Fan Award – Favorite Cam Girl: Kati3kat
Best Girl/Girl Sex Scene: Riley Reid & Reena Sky – Missing: A Lesbian Crime Story
Best Boy/Girl Sex Scene: Kendra Sunderland & Mick Blue – Natural Beauties
Best Oral Sex Scene: Adriana Chechik – Adriana Chechik: The Ultimate Slut
Best Anal Sex Scene: Megan Rain & Manuel Ferrara – Anal Models
Director of the Year: Greg Lansky
Movie of the Year: Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody
Best Parody: Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody
Best Drama: The Preacher’s Daughter
Best Transsexual Movie: Real Fucking Girls – Grooby/Exquisite
Best Comedy: Cindy Queen of Hell – BurningAngel/Exile
Best Foreign Feature: Sherlock: A XXX Parody
Best All-Girl Movie: Missing: A Lesbian Crime Story
Best BDSM Movie: Deception: A XXX Thriller
Best Polyamory Movie: Babysitting the Baumgartners
Best Anthology Movie: Natural Beauties
Best Non-Sex Performance: Nyomi Banxxx – Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody
Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene: Serena Blair, Celeste Star & Alix Lynx – AI: Artificial Intelligence
Best Double Penetration Sex Scene: Abella Danger, Mick Blue & Markus Dupree, Abella, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment
Best Group Sex Scene: Jojo Kiss, Katrina Jade, Casey Calvert, Goldie Rush, Keisha Grey, Prince Yahshua, Lexington Steele & Rico Strong, Orgy Masters 8, Jules Jordan Video
Best Sex Scene in a Foreign-Shot Production: Misha Cross & Nikita Bellucci, Hard in Love, John Stagliano/Evil Angel
Best Solo/Tease Performance: Asa Akira, Asa Goes to Hell, Wicked Pictures
Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Boy/Boy/Girl: Kleio Valentien, Tommy Pistol & Charles Dera, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Girl/Girl/Boy: Alex Grey, Karla Kush & Christian Clay, Anal Beauty 4, Tushy/Jules Jordan
Best Transsexual Sex Scene: Buck Angel & Valentina Nappi, Girl/Boy 2, DV Productions/Evil Angel
Most Outrageous Sex Scene: Holly Hendrix, Adriana Chechik & Markus Dupree in “Creamy Bottom Fun Ball Happy Time,” Holly Hendrix’s Anal Experience, Jonni Darkko/Evil Angel
Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene: Joanna Angel, Abella Danger & Manuel Ferrara, Angel ‘n Danger, Dirty Monkey/HoloFilm
Best All Girls series: Women Seeking Women, Girlfriends Films
Best Amateur/Pro-Am Movie: Amateur POV Auditions 26, Amateur Allure/Jules Jordan
Best Amateur/Pro-Am Series: Amateur Introductions, Amateur Allure/Jules Jordan
Best Anal Movie: The Art of Anal Sex 3, Tushy/Jules Jordan
Best Anal Series: Anal Beauty, Tushy/Jules Jordan
Best Gonzo Movie: Angela Loves Gonzo, AGW/Girlfriends
Best Big Butt Movie: Anikka vs Kelsi, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment
Best Big Bust Movie: Big Wet Breasts 3, Jules Jordan Video
Best Transsexual Series: Trans-Visions, Joey Silvera/Evil Angel
Best Specialty Movie – Other Genre: Marshmallow Girls 4, Aiden Starr/Evil Angel
Best Specialty Series – Other Genre: Schoolgirl Bound, Digital Sin
Best Ethnic Movie: Asian Fuck Machines, Jules Jordan Video
Best Interracial Movie: My First Interracial 7, Blacked/Jules Jordan
Best Ethnic/Interracial Series: Black & White, Blacked/Jules Jordan
Best Oral Movie: Facialized 3, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment
Best Orgy/Gangbang Movie: Gangbanged 7, Elegant Angel Productions
Best MILF Movie: Dirty Rotten Mother Fuckers 10, Jules Jordan Video
Best Older Woman/Younger Girl Movie: Mother-Daughter Exchange Club 44, Girlfriends Films
Best Taboo Relations Movie: Tabu Tales: Me, My Brother and Another, Digital Sin
Best Ingénue Movie: Fresh Girls 3, Jules Jordan Video
Best Foreign Non-Feature: Rocco’s Italian Porn Boot Camp 2, Rocco Siffredi/Evil Angel
Best Foreign Series: Rocco One on One, Rocco Siffredi/Evil Angel
Best New Series: Her 1st Interracial, Dark X/O.L. Entertainment
Best Continuing Series: Angela Loves …, AGW/Girlfriends
Clever Title of the Year: Aunts in My Pants, Forbidden Fruits/Exile
Best Art Direction: Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Cinematography: Eddie Powell, The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories
Best Director – Feature: Jacky St. James, The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories
Best Director – Foreign Feature: John Stagliano, Hard in Love, John Stagliano/Evil Angel
Best Director – Foreign Non-Feature: Nacho Vidal, Nacho Loves Nekane, Nacho Vidal/Evil Angel
Best Director – Non-Feature: Greg Lansky, Natural Beauties, Vixen/Jules Jordan
Best Director – Parody: Axel Braun, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Editing: Eddie Powell, The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories;
Best Makeup: Cammy Ellis & May Kup, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Screenplay: Jacky St. James, The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories
Best Screenplay – Parody: Axel Braun, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Special Effects: Supergirl XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Soundtrack: The Submission of Emma Marx: Exposed, New Sensations Erotic Stories
Best Marketing Campaign – Individual Project: No on Prop 60, Julia Ann
Best Marketing Campaign – Company Image: Blacked/Tushy/Vixen
Best New Imprint: Vixen
FAN AWARDS
Most Epic Ass: Alexis Texas
Hottest MILF: Kendra Lust
Favorite Female Porn Star: Riley Reid
Most Spectacular Boobs: August Ames
Hottest Newcomer: Lana Rhoades
Favorite Male Porn Star: Johnny Sins
Web Queen: Kissa Sins
Social Media Star: Riley Reid
Most Amazing Sex Toy: Angela White Fleshlight
Favorite Cam Girl: Kati3kat
Favorite Trans Porn Star: Aubrey Kate
Favorite Trans Cam Star: Aubrey Kate
Favorite Camming Couple: CookinBaconNaked
Favorite Cam Guy: AdamSinner
WEB & TECHNOLOGY
Best Affiliate Program: Famedollars.com
Best Alternative Website: Kink.com
Best Dating Website: Flirt.com
Best Membership Website: Tushy.com
Best Porn Star Website: TashaReign.com
Best Solo Girl Website: Bryci.com
Best Virtual Reality Innovation/Site: HoloGirlsVR.com
Best Web Director: Glenn King
PLEASURE PRODUCTS
Best Condom Manufacturer: Trojan
Best Enhancement Manufacturer: MD Science Labs
Best Fetish Manufacturer: Stockroom
Best Lingerie or Apparel Manufacturer: Fantasy Lingerie
Best Lubricant Manufacturer: System JO
Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Small: Berman Innovations/POP Dildo
Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Medium: Jopen
Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Large: NS Novelties
RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION
Best Boutique: Cupid’s Closet (Westchester, CA)
Best Retail Chain – Small: Babeland
Best Retail Chain – Medium: Ambiance, The Store for Lovers
Best Retail Chain – Large: Lion’s Den
Best Web Retail Store: AdultEmpire.com