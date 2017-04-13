Ajax-Schalke 2-0 pagelle, highlights, foto: Klaassen video gol

AMSTERDAM (OLANDA) – AJAX-SCHALKE 04 2-0, le pagelle, gli highlights, le foto Ansa e il tabellino della partita valida per i quarti di finale di Europa League.
Ajax-Schalke 2-0 nell’andata del quarto di finale di Europa League disputato all’Amsterdam Arena.
Per i padroni di casa ha deciso una doppietta di Klaassen, al 23′ pt (rigore) e 7′ st.
Ajax: Onana 6.5, Veltman 6.5, Sanchez 6.5, Viergever 6.5, Sinkgraven 6, Ziyech 6.5, Van de Beek 6, Klaassen 8, Kluivert 7, Traore 6.5, Younes 6.5. Subentrati: De Ligt 6.5, Neres 6 e De Jong senza voto.
Schalke: Fahrmann 6, Kehrer 5.5, Höwedes 6, Nastasic 6, Kolasinac 5.5, Meyer 6, Goretzka 6, Bentaleb 5.5, Schöpf 6, Burgstaller 5.5, Caligiuri 5.5. Subentrati: Stambouli 5.5, Huntelaar 5.5 e Konoplyanka senza voto.
Gli highlights.
The two teams doing the same thing at the same time…what’ll happen when they only have one ball between them? #UEL #ANDMUFC pic.twitter.com/J6WUtrkmzk
— Ian Holyman (@UEFAcomIanH) 13 aprile 2017
Ralle is raring to go… are you?! #AJAS04 #s04 pic.twitter.com/FYRJRXvF1x
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 13 aprile 2017
Team update: @seadk6 has picked up a knock & will be replaced in the starting XI by Dennis #Aogo. Sascha #Riether on the bench. #AJAS04 pic.twitter.com/H4hXPRTDgN
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 13 aprile 2017
The reason we’re all here… 🏆😍😍😍 #UEL pic.twitter.com/x55d3gJKkL
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
TEAMS: Celta v Genk
Match LIVE ➡️https://t.co/A4VoAr45Jw#UEL pic.twitter.com/yRvwCp8lmi
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
TEAMS: Anderlecht v Man United
Match LIVE ➡️https://t.co/YJ5Ipq8Jb2#UEL pic.twitter.com/pYeSxGW7PJ
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Teams: Ajax v Schalke…
Match LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/dddwjy8bwU#UEL pic.twitter.com/iDtBkFwEzy
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
GOAL! Celta 0-1 Genk (Boëtius 10) #UEL pic.twitter.com/tzXjAVbGzo
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Trossard floats a cross into Boëtius, whose powerful header cannot be kept out by Sergio Álvarez, despite the keeper getting to it. #UEL pic.twitter.com/JV5qEtmoST
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
GOAL! Celta 1-1 Genk (Sisto 15) #UEL pic.twitter.com/vm2BQ0eghY
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Lovely goal by @RCCelta! Guidetti backheels Johnny’s pass into the path of Sisto, who curls up and over the keeper! #UEL pic.twitter.com/BbKnQGlmx7
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
GOAL! Celta 2-1 Genk (Aspas 18) #UEL pic.twitter.com/WmptmkSaKS
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Aspas intercepts Colley’s pass, advances a few metres, and drives a low shot across Ryan and into the far corner. #UEL pic.twitter.com/Tcs3RWnbJQ
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Here’s that @ManUtd goal…
4 ⚽️ in 7 #UEL outings this season for @HenrikhMkh! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q7TV26t2Y8
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017