Ajax-Schalke 2-0 pagelle, highlights, foto: Klaassen video gol

AMSTERDAM (OLANDA) – AJAX-SCHALKE 04 2-0, le pagelle, gli highlights, le foto Ansa e il tabellino della partita valida per i quarti di finale di Europa League.

Ajax-Schalke 2-0 nell’andata del quarto di finale di Europa League disputato all’Amsterdam Arena.

Per i padroni di casa ha deciso una doppietta di Klaassen, al 23′ pt (rigore) e 7′ st.

Ajax: Onana 6.5, Veltman 6.5, Sanchez 6.5, Viergever 6.5, Sinkgraven 6, Ziyech 6.5, Van de Beek 6, Klaassen 8, Kluivert 7, Traore 6.5, Younes 6.5. Subentrati: De Ligt 6.5, Neres 6 e De Jong senza voto.

Schalke: Fahrmann 6, Kehrer 5.5, Höwedes 6, Nastasic 6, Kolasinac 5.5, Meyer 6, Goretzka 6, Bentaleb 5.5, Schöpf 6, Burgstaller 5.5, Caligiuri 5.5. Subentrati: Stambouli 5.5, Huntelaar 5.5 e Konoplyanka senza voto.

Gli highlights.

Team update: @seadk6 has picked up a knock & will be replaced in the starting XI by Dennis #Aogo. Sascha #Riether on the bench. #AJAS04 pic.twitter.com/H4hXPRTDgN — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 13 aprile 2017

