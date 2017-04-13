Ajax-Schalke streaming – diretta tv, dove vederla (Europa League)

Ajax-Schalke IN DIRETTA TV, ORARIO, DOVE VEDERLA IN STREAMING, DOVE VEDERLA SU PC – Ajax-Schalke (orario 21.05). Uefa Europa League – quarti di finale, gara di andata.
Ajax-Schalke verrà trasmessa in diretta tv su Sky Sport alle ore 21.05. Ajax-Schalke verrà trasmessa in diretta streaming sull’app per abbonati Sky “SkyGo” al seguente link.
PROBABILI FORMAZIONI EUROPA LEAGUE AJAX SCHALKE 13/04 ORE 21:05
Ajax (4-1-2-3): Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Viergever; De Jong; Van De Beek, Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg, Younes.
Schalke (4-2-3-1): Fahrmann; Kehrer, Howedes, Nastasic, Kolasinac; Geis, Bentaleb; Caligiuri, Goretzka, Choupo-Moting; Burgstaller.
Le probabili formazioni delle altre partite di Europa League dell’andata dei quarti di finale.
Probabili formazioni Europa League quarti di finale
PROBABILI FORMAZIONI EUROPA LEAGUE ANDERLECHT MANCHESTER UNITED 13 APRILE ORE 21:05
Anderlecht (4-3-3): Ruben; Appiah, Mbodj, Spajic, Najar; Dendoncker, Hanni, Tielemans; Chipciu, Teodorczyk, Stanciu. All: Weiler.
Manchester Utd (3-4-2-1): Romero; Bailly, Shaw, Rojo; Valencia, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Young, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic.. All: Mourinho.
PROBABILI FORMAZIONI EUROPA LEAGUE CELTA GENK 13/04 ORE 21:05
Celta (4-3-3): Alvarez; Mallo, Fontas, Cabral, Jonny; Diaz, Radoja, Wass; Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto. All.: Eduardo Berizzo.
Genk (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Castagne, Brabec, Colley, Uronen; Pozuelo, Berge; Buffel, Malinovsky, Boetius; Samata.
PROBABILI FORMAZIONI EUROPA LEAGUE LIONE BESIKTAS 13 APRILE ORE 21:05
Lione (4-2-3-1): Lopes; Jallet, Mammana, Diakhaby, Morel; Tousart, Gonalons; Cornet, Tolisso, Valbuena; Lacazette.
Besiktas (4-2-3-1): Fabri; Gonul, Mitrovic, Tosic, Adriano; Hutchinson, Ozyakup; Quaresma, Talisca, Babel; Tosun.
Classifica marcatori Europa League, prime posizioni.
8 Giuliano (Zenit) – Dzeko (Roma) 7 Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao) 5 Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) – Teodorczyk (Anderlecht) – Kalinic (Fiorentina) – Hoarau (Young Boys).
4 Soteriou (Apoel Nicosia) – Dolberg (Ajax) – Stanciu (Anderlecht) – Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) – Babacar (Fiorentina) – Smolov (Krasnodar) – Bailey (Genk) – Tosun (Besiktas) – Kokorin (Zenit) – Fekir (Lione).
3 Lacazette (Lione) – Diakhaby (Lione) – Holzhauser (Austria Vienna) – Elyounoussi (Olympiacos) – Seba (Olympiacos) – Mikhitaryan (Manchester United) – Aspas (Celta Vigo) – Guidetti (Celta Vigo) – Komlichenko (Slovan Liberec) – Aboubakar (Besiktas) – Tielemans (Anderlecht).
Belfodil (Standard Liegi) – Joaozinho (Krasnodar) – Rusescu (Osmanlispor) – Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) – Efrem (Apoel Nicosia) – Coulibaly (Gent) – Milicevic (Gent) – Stindl (Borussia M.).