Ajax-Schalke streaming – diretta tv, dove vederla (Europa League)

Autovelox, viva truth-cam per non essere ammazzati da signora in smarthphone

Autovelox, nei fatti troppo spesso una persecuzione che segue ad un agguato. Non ci sta simpatico l’autovelox, o almeno è insopportabile e vessatorio come lo usano troppe amministrazioni. Non un deterrente ad andare troppo e pericolosamente veloci in auto. Nulla avremmo da dire contro un autovelox che significa 1.800 euro di multa vera, o la multa pagata o la macchina sequestrata se l’autovelox ti fotografa a 180 chilometri l’ora in autostrada o a 90 all’ora in città.....