Anderlecht-Manchester United 1-1 pagelle, highlights, foto: Mkhitaryan-Dendoncker video gol

Anderlecht vs Manchester United nelle foto Ansa

BRUXELLES (BELGIO) – Anderlecht-Manchester United 1-1, le pagelle, gli highlights, le foto Ansa e il tabellino della partita valida per i quarti di finale di Europa League.

Anderlecht-Manchester Utd 1-1 nell’andata del quarto di finale di Europa League disputato al Constant Vanden Stock Stadium di Anderlecht.

Red Devils in vantaggio al 36′ pt con Mkhitaryan, pareggio dei belgi al 41′ st con Dendoncker.

Anderlecht: Martinez 6, Kara 6, Bruno 5.5, Appiah 5.5, Nuytnick 6, Acheampong 6, Kiese Thelin 6, Tielemans 6.5, Dendoncker 7.5, Obradovic 5.5, Stanciu 5.5. Subentrati: Chipciu 6.5, Hanni 6.5 e Teodorczyk 6.5.

Manchester United: Romero 6; Valencia 6, Bailly 6, Rojo 6.5, Darmian 6; Carrick 6, Pogba 6.5; Mkhitaryan 7, Lingard 6.5, Rashford 6.5; Ibrahimovic 6.5. Subentrati: Fellaini 5.5, Martial 5.5 e Fosu senza voto.
