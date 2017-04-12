Borussia Dortmund-Monaco 2-3 pagelle, highlights, foto: Mbappé-Dembele-Kagawa video gol

DORTMUND (GERMANIA) – Borussia Dortmund in campo all’indomani dell’attentato in cui è rimasto ferito il suo giocatore Marc Bartra.
Ma la squadra giallonera è apparsa ancora sotto choc, e ha perso in casa 2-3 con il Monaco il match di andata dei quarti di finale di Champions.
Queste le reti: nel pt 19′ Mbappè, 35′ Bender (autogol); nel st 12′ Dembelè, 34′ Mbappè, 41′ Kagawa.
Borussia Dortmund-Monaco 2-3 nell’andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League. Le pagelle della partita.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-2-1): Burki 5.5; Ginter 5, Papastathopoulos 4.5, Bender 4.5; Piszczek 5, Kagawa 7, Weigl 6, Schmelzer 6; Dembélé 7, Raphael Guerreiro 6.5; Aubameyang 6.5. Subentrati: Sahin 6.5 e Pulisic 6. All. Thomas Tuchel 5.5.
MONACO (4-4-2): Subasic 6; Touré 6, Glik 6, Jemerson 6, Raggi 6; Bernardo Silva 6.5, Fabinho 6.5, Moutinho 6.5, Lemar 6.5; Falcao 6, Mbappé 8. Subentrati: Dirar 6 e Germaine 6 All. Leonardo Jardim 7.
