Celta Vigo-Genk 3-2 pagelle, highlights, foto: Guidetti-Sisto-Aspas-Boetius-Buffel video gol

Celta Vigo vs Genk nelle foto Ansa

VIGO (SPAGNA) – Celta Vigo-Genk 3-2, le pagelle, gli highlights, le foto Ansa e il tabellino della partita valida per i quarti di finale di Europa League.

Celta e Genk 3-2 nell’andata del quarto di finale di Europa League, disputato allo Stadio Balaidos di Vigo.

Ospiti in vantaggio con Boëtius al 10 pt, poi tre gol dei padroni di casa con Sisto (15′ pt), Aspas (18′ pt) e Guidetti (38′ pt), prima della seconda rete del Genk messa a segno da Buffel (22′ st).

Celta Vigo: Alvarez 6, Mallo 6.5, Cabral 6.5, Fontas 6.5, jonny 6.5, Wass 6.5, Rodoja 6.5, Hernandez 6.5, Aspas 7, Guidetti 7.5, Sisto 7. Subentrati: Beauvue C. 6 e Jozabed 6.

Genk: Ryan 6, Uronen 5, Colley 5, Brabec 5, Castagne 5, Berge 5.5, Malinovsky 5.5, Pozuelo 5.5, Trossard 5.5, Boetius 7, Samata 6. Subentrati: Buffel 7, Schrijvers S 6 e Heynen senza voto.
