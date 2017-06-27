Europeo Under 21

Federico Bernardeschi video gol Spagna-Italia 2-1 (Europeo Under 21)

CRACOVIA (POLONIA) – L’Italia sta perdendo 2-1 contro la Spagna nella semifinale dell’Europeo Under 21 in corso in Polonia. Gli azzurri sono anche in dieci uomini per l’espulsione ai danni di Gagliardini. L’unica rete italiana è stata segnata da Federico Bernardeschi che si è ripetuto dopo il gol alla Germania. La Spagna ha segnato due gol con Saul Niguez.

