Federico Bernardeschi video gol Spagna-Italia 2-1 (Europeo Under 21)

CRACOVIA (POLONIA) – L’Italia sta perdendo 2-1 contro la Spagna nella semifinale dell’Europeo Under 21 in corso in Polonia. Gli azzurri sono anche in dieci uomini per l’espulsione ai danni di Gagliardini. L’unica rete italiana è stata segnata da Federico Bernardeschi che si è ripetuto dopo il gol alla Germania. La Spagna ha segnato due gol con Saul Niguez.

(highlights Spagna-Italia)

Golazo de Saul | España vs Italia 2-1 Europeo Sub 21: https://t.co/vA20rASxy8 via @YouTube — Diego Aguayo (@DiegoAguayo15) 27 giugno 2017