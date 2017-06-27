Federico Bernardeschi video gol Spagna-Italia 2-1 (Europeo Under 21)

(highlights Spagna-Italia)
Golazo de Saul | España vs Italia 2-1 Europeo Sub 21: https://t.co/vA20rASxy8 via @YouTube
— Diego Aguayo (@DiegoAguayo15) 27 giugno 2017
Bueno, bueno, bueno… Saúl! #Esp 2-1 #Ita #EuroSub21 pic.twitter.com/jClqMZje0S
— Guillem Ruisánchez (@GRuisanchez) 27 giugno 2017
Égalisation de Bernardeschi #ESPITA #EuroU21 1-1 pic.twitter.com/vMQHfE0yDq
— Valera (@ElValeraSport) 27 giugno 2017
Roberto Gagliardini RED CARD HD – #Spain U21 vs #Italy U21 – Euro U21 H – https://t.co/toxdnQTULd#Azzurri #Espana #ESPITA #U21euro
— Fantastic Football (@LiveGoal10) 27 giugno 2017
Ouverture du score de Saul Niguez #ESPITA 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Mmfib6pr2T
— Valera (@ElValeraSport) 27 giugno 2017
Spain U21 1-0 Italy U21 – Saúl Ñíguez 53′ (Euro U21 – Semi-finals)… | https://t.co/my1Pe1tczy #Saul #AtleticoMadrid #Spain
— Soccer Highlights (@pmr_notifier) 27 giugno 2017