Girone A Lega Pro 2016-17: classifica finale e risultati

Minniti, Crozza e D'Alema gli praticano il metodo Boffo. Massaggio democratico e di sinistra

ROMA - Minniti, Crozza e D'Alema gli praticano il metodo Boffo. Minniti, per lui in atto un bel "massaggio" democratico e di sinistra s'intende. Metodo Boffo, per chi ha memoria le due parole divennero a suo tempo quasi una formula. Una formula per declinare lo strategico e pervicace smontaggio dell'immagine sia pubblica che privata di qualcuno che si voleva appunto smontare. Un mix di denigrazione, allusione, ammiccamento, sussurro e grida....