Girone A Lega Pro 2016-17: classifica finale e risultati

Girone A Lega Pro 2016-17: classifica, risultati, prossimo turno e calendario. I verdetti della stagione 2016-17: Cremonese promossa in serie B, Racing Roma retrocesso nei Dilettanti. Ai playoff: Alessandria (direttamente alla seconda fase), Livorno, Arezzo, Giana Erminio, Piacenza, Como, Viterbese, Lucchese, Renate. Ai playout: Carrarese, Prato, Tuttocuoio e Lupa Roma.
Composizione del girone: Alessandria, Arezzo, Carrarese, Como, Cremonese, Giana Erminio, Livorno, Lucchese, Lupa Roma, Olbia, Piacenza, Pistoiese, Pontedera, Prato, Pro Piacenza, Racing Roma (ex Lupa Castelli Romani), Renate, Robur Siena, Tuttocuoio, Viterbese Castrense. Calendario Lega Pro girone A: pdf, orari, date e pause. Penalizzazioni: Lucchese -2, Pistoiese -1.
Il girone A di Lega Pro 2016-17 è uno dei campionati più interessanti perché ci sono fra le partecipanti le squadre di ben 10 capoluoghi di provincia: Alessandria, Arezzo, Carrarese (Carrara), Cremonese (Cremona), Livorno, Lucchese (Lucca), Piacenza, Pistoiese (Pistoia), Robur Siena, Viterbese Castrense (Viterbo).
Sono tanti i derby in Toscana. Le squadre toscane nel girone B di Lega Pro 2016-17 saranno infatti 9: Arezzo, Carrarese, Livorno, Lucchese, Pistoiese, Pontedera, Prato, Robur Siena, Tuttocuoio.
Dopo la Toscana c’è la Lombardia, rappresentate da 4 squadre: Como, Cremonese, Giana Erminio, Renate. Tre squadre nel girone A di Lega Pro 2016-17 per il Lazio (Lupa Roma, Racing Roma e Viterbese Castrense) e la Lombardia (FeralpiSalò, Lumezzane, Mantova). Due squadre, tutte della stessa città, per l’Emilia: Piacenza e Pro Piacenza.
Sono rappresentate da una squadra la Sardegna (Olbia) e il Piemonte (Alessandria).
La squadra più a Nord è il Como, quella più a sud l’Olbia. La trasferta più lunga sarà Como-Lupa Roma (681 km) e Como-Olbia (662 km).
- CALENDARIO PLAYOFF GIRONE A
- 14.05. 15:00 Arezzo Lucchese
- 14.05. 15:00 Giana Erminio Viterbese
- 14.05. 15:00 Livorno Renate
- 14.05. 15:00 Piacenza Como
- CALENDARIO PLAYOUT GIRONE A
- 21.05. 15:00 Lupa Roma Carrarese
- 21.05. 15:00 Tuttocuoio Prato
- 28.05. 15:00 Carrarese Lupa Roma
- 28.05. 15:00 Prato Tuttocuoio
- RISULTATI GIRONE A LEGA PRO 2016-17
- Giornata 38
- 06.05. 16:30 Alessandria-Pontedera 2-1
- 06.05. 16:30 Arezzo-Olbia 0-1
- 06.05. 16:30 Carrarese-Lupa Roma 0-0
- 06.05. 16:30 Como-Viterbese 1-1
- 06.05. 16:30 Cremonese-Racing Roma 3-2
- 06.05. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Lucchese 1-0
- 06.05. 16:30 Piacenza-Prato 3-2
- 06.05. 16:30 Pistoiese-Livorno 0-2
- 06.05. 16:30 Siena-Pro Piacenza 3-0
- 06.05. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Renate 2-2
- Prossimo turno girone A Lega Pro
- CLASSIFICA GIRONE A LEGA PRO 2016-17
- (La sequenza parte dall’ultima partita giocata)
|Pos. – Squadra
|P
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Gf
|Gs
|Sequenza: Vinte-Nulle-perse
|1. Cremonese
|78
|38
|24
|6
|8
|68
|40
|VpVVVVVNpVVVVpNpNVVVppVpNVVVVVVNpVVVVN
|2. Alessandria
|78
|38
|23
|9
|6
|64
|33
|VNVNNVpVpVNVppVpVpVNVNVVVNNVVVVNVVVVVV
|3. Livorno
|69
|38
|19
|12
|7
|51
|30
|VVNNNVNVVppNpVNpVVVVVNVNVVVNNpVNpNVVpV
|4. Arezzo
|65
|38
|18
|11
|9
|50
|38
|pNpVNVVVpVNppNVVVVVpNVVNpVNVNVpVNVpVVN
|5. Giana Erminio
|63
|38
|17
|12
|9
|56
|43
|VpppNVVVNpVVVpVVNpVVNNpNVNNVNNpNVNppVV
|6. Piacenza
|61
|38
|17
|10
|11
|56
|41
|VNNNVppVVVVVVVppNNppVNpVppVpVNVVVpNNVN
|7. Como
|59
|38
|15
|15
|8
|55
|49
|NVVVVpNpNVNNpVVVNNppNVVNNppNNVVVVpNpVN
|8. Viterbese
|54
|38
|14
|12
|12
|43
|42
|NNpNNVVVpppNVNpVNVpVNppVpppNpNVVVVNVNN
|9. Lucchese (-2)
|51
|38
|13
|14
|11
|47
|39
|NVpVNVNpVpNppNNVpNVpNVVVpNVNVpVVNNppNN
|10. Renate
|51
|38
|12
|15
|11
|36
|36
|NNppVNNpVNVNpNpVNpVVNNNNVNNpVNpNpVVNpV
|11. Pro Piacenza
|51
|38
|15
|6
|17
|40
|42
|pVppppVNpVVVVpVVNNpNNpppVVNVpppVpppVp
|12. Siena
|45
|38
|13
|6
|19
|45
|49
|VpVppNppVpVppVppppVVpVpNVpVNpVVNVNNppN
|13. Pistoiese (-1)
|43
|38
|10
|14
|14
|42
|43
|pNpVNpVpVpNpVppNVNNpVVNpVVNpNppNVNNNpN
|14. Pontedera
|43
|38
|9
|16
|13
|38
|50
|pNpVNNVNNNVpVVNNpNpNpNVNVVpppNppppVNNN
|15. Olbia
|42
|38
|12
|6
|20
|43
|59
|VVVNppppNpppppppVNpVVppVpVVNppVpVpVNNp
|16. Carrarese
|39
|38
|10
|9
|19
|44
|54
|NpVNNpNVpVpppVNpppppNNVppNpVVNVNppVppp
|17. Prato
|39
|38
|11
|6
|21
|35
|59
|pVVpNVppVVpNVpVVpNpVNpppVppppVpppppNpN
|18. Tuttocuoio
|38
|38
|9
|11
|18
|37
|53
|NpVNpNpVNpppVVppNpVpNVpNpppVpppNppVVNN
|19. Lupa Roma
|33
|38
|7
|12
|19
|28
|48
|NNpppNNNpppVppVVNNNVpppVpppVNNpppVNppN
|20. Racing Roma
|30
|38
|7
|9
|22
|38
|68
|pNpNVpppNpNVVVNpNNppppVpNpNppppppVpppVp
- Risultati girone A Lega Pro 2016-17
- 1a giornata (27-28 agosto 2016)
- 28.08. 18:30 Livorno Racing Roma 1-0
- 28.08. 18:30 Lucchese Piacenza 1-1
- 28.08. 18:30 Pontedera Siena 1-1
- 28.08. 18:30 Prato Tuttocuoio 2-2
- 28.08. 18:30 Pro Piacenza Alessandria 0-1
- 28.08. 16:30 Arezzo Como 2-2
- 28.08. 16:30 Giana Erminio Carrarese 2-1
- 28.08. 16:30 Lupa Roma Pistoiese 2 -2
- 28.08. 16:30 Viterbese Cremonese 0-0
- 27.08. 16:30 Renate Olbia 2-1
- 2a giornata (4 settembre 2016)
- Como-Pontedera (rinviata)
- 04.09. 16:30 Olbia-Lucchese 2-2
- 04.09. 16:30 Piacenza-Lupa Roma 3-2
- 04.09. 16:30 Racing Roma-Prato 1-0
- 04.09. 16:30 Siena-Giana Erminio 1-2
- 04.09. 18:30 Alessandria-Livorno 3-1
- 04.09. 18:30 Carrarese-Arezzo 1-3
- 04.09. 18:30 Cremonese-Renate 3-2
- 04.09. 18:30 Pistoiese-Pro Piacenza 1-2
- 04.09. 18:30 Tuttocuoio-Viterbese 0-0
- 3a giornata (9-11 settembre 2016)
- 09.09. 20:30 Prato-Pistoiese 2-2
- 10.09. 18:30 Arezzo-Siena 2-1
- 11.09. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Como 1-3
- 11.09. 16:30 Lupa Roma-Tuttocuoio 1-2
- 11.09. 16:30 Renate-Piacenza 1-1
- 11.09. 16:30 Viterbese-Racing Roma 3-1
- 11.09. 18:30 Livorno-Carrarese 1-0
- 11.09. 18:30 Lucchese-Alessandria 0-1
- 11.09. 18:30 Pontedera-Olbia 0-0
- 11.09. 18:30 Pro Piacenza-Cremonese 2-3
- Giornata 4 (14 settembre 2016)
- 14.09. 14:30 Olbia-Pro Piacenza 1-0
- 14.09. 14:30 Racing Roma-Renate 2-3
- 14.09. 16:30 Como-Livorno 0-1
- 14.09. 18:30 Alessandria-Arezzo 1-0
- 14.09. 18:30 Carrarese-Prato 4-0
- 14.09. 18:30 Cremonese-Giana Erminio 2-0
- 14.09. 18:30 Piacenza-Viterbese 0-0
- 14.09. 18:30 Siena-Lupa Roma 0-0
- 14.09. 20:30 Pistoiese-Pontedera 1-1
- 14.09. 20:30 Tuttocuoio-Lucchese 2-0
- Giornata 5
- 18.09. 14:30 Como-Siena 1-1
- 18.09. 14:30 Livorno-Lucchese 1-1
- 18.09. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Olbia 1-0
- 18.09. 14:30 Renate-Pro Piacenza 1-0
- 18.09. 14:30 Viterbese-Prato 2-0
- 18.09. 16:30 Pontedera-Racing Roma 3-2
- 18.09. 18:30 Arezzo-Tuttocuoio 2-1
- 18.09. 18:30 Carrarese-Cremonese 0-1
- 18.09. 18:30 Piacenza-Alessandria 1-2
- 19.09. 20:30 Giana Erminio-Pistoiese 0-0
- Giornata 6
- 25.09. 14:30 Cremonese-Piacenza 1-2
- 25.09. 14:30 Olbia-Livorno 1-0
- 25.09. 14:30 Prato-Siena 1-2
- 25.09. 14:30 Racing Roma-Lupa Roma 2-0
- 25.09. 14:30 Viterbese-Renate 3-0
- 25.09. 18:30 Alessandria-Como 2-0
- 25.09. 18:30 Lucchese-Arezzo 2-2
- 25.09. 18:30 Pro Piacenza-Pontedera 1-0
- 25.09. 18:30 Pistoiese-Carrarese 3-0
- 25.09. 18:30 Tuttocuoio-Giana Erminio 0-1
- Giornata 7
- 02.10. 14:30 Arezzo-Pro Piacenza 1-0
- 02.10. 14:30 Como-Racing Roma 2-1
- 02.10. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Livorno 2-2
- 02.10. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Viterbese 0-1
- 02.10. 14:30 Piacenza-Olbia 2-1
- 02.10. 14:30 Siena-Pistoiese 1-1
- 02.10. 16:30 Renate-Prato 2-0
- 02.10. 18:30 Carrarese-Tuttocuoio 1-1
- 02.10. 18:30 Pontedera-Lucchese 2-4
- 03.10. 20:45 Alessandria-Cremonese 1-1
- Giornata 8
- 09.10. 18:30 Tuttocuoio-Alessandria 1-4
- 09.10. 18:30 Racing Roma-Siena 0-4
- 09.10. 18:30 Pro Piacenza-Carrarese 0-1
- 09.10. 18:30 Lucchese-Lupa Roma 4-0
- 09.10. 16:30 Pistoiese-Piacenza 1-2
- 09.10. 14:30 Viterbese-Pontedera 3-0
- 09.10. 14:30 Prato-Como 0-1
- 09.10. 14:30 Olbia-Giana Erminio 3-2
- 09.10. 14:30 Livorno-Renate 1-0
- 09.10. 14:30 Cremonese-Arezzo 3-
- Recupero 2a giornata
- 12.10. Como-Pontedera 3-1
- Giornata 9
- 16.10. 14:30 Cremonese-Olbia 2-1
- 16.10. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Viterbese 1-1
- 16.10. 14:30 Piacenza-Tuttocuoio 0-0
- 16.10. 14:30 Prato-Pro Piacenza 1-0
- 16.10. 14:30 Siena-Livorno 1-0
- 16.10. 18:30 Alessandria-Pistoiese 2-1
- 16.10. 18:30 Arezzo-Racing Roma 1-0
- 16.10. 18:30 Carrarese-Renate 0-0
- 16.10. 18:30 Como-Lucchese 1-0
- 16.10. 18:30 Pontedera-Lupa Roma 0-0
- Giornata 10
- 23.10. 14:30 Lucchese-Prato 3-0
- 23.10. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Giana Erminio 0-0
- 23.10. 14:30 Olbia-Alessandria 1-4
- 23.10. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Viterbese 2-1
- 23.10. 14:30 Renate-Pontedera 3-0
- 23.10. 16:30 Pistoiese-Como 1-1
- 23.10. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Cremonese 0-1
- 23.10. 18:30 Racing Roma-Carrarese 0-1
- 23.10. 18:30 Siena-Piacenza 2-3
- 24.10. 20:45 Livorno-Arezzo 1-1
- Giornata 11
- 30.10. 14:30 Como-Olbia 2-2
- 30.10. 14:30 Cremonese-Pistoiese 2-1
- 30.10. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Racing Roma 3-0
- 30.10. 14:30 Prato-Lupa Roma 1-2
- 30.10. 14:30 Viterbese-Livorno 1-1
- 30.10. 16:30 Arezzo-Renate 3-1
- 30.10. 18:30 Alessandria-Siena 5-2
- 30.10. 18:30 Carrarese-Piacenza 1-0
- 30.10. 18:30 Pro Piacenza-Lucchese 0-0
- 31.10. 20:30 Pontedera-Tuttocuoio 1-2
- Giornata 12
- 07.11. 20:45 Piacenza-Como 3-1
- 06.11. 18:30 Siena-Carrarese 2-0
- 06.11. 18:30 Renate-Giana Erminio 2-2
- 06.11. 18:30 Lucchese-Viterbese 2-1
- 06.11. 14:30 Racing Roma Alessandria 1-1
- 06.11. 14:30 Pontedera-Cremonese 0-4
- 06.11. 14:30 Pistoiese-Arezzo 1-1
- 06.11. 14:30 Olbia-Tuttocuoio 1-0
- 06.11. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Pro Piacenza 1-2
- 06.11. 14:30 Livorno-Prato 5-1
- Giornata 13
- 13.11. 18:30 Tuttocuoio-Pistoiese 0-1
- 13.11. 18:30 Prato-Pontedera 0-1
- 13.11. 18:30 Lucchese-Renate 1-1
- 13.11. 18:30 Carrarese-Como 3-1
- 13.11. 16:30 Arezzo-Piacenza 1-0
- 13.11. 14:30 Viterbese-Olbia 0-3
- 13.11. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Racing Roma 3-0
- 13.11. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Alessandria 1-1
- 13.11. 14:30 Cremonese-Siena 1-0
- 12.11. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Livorno 1-2
- Giornata 14
- 20.11. 14:30 Alessandria-Carrarese 2-1
- 20.11. 14:30 Olbia-Prato 1-2
- 20.11. 14:30 Piacenza-Giana Erminio 0-1
- 20.11. 14:30 Pistoiese-Viterbese 2-0
- 20.11. 14:30 Racing Roma-Lucchese 0-0
- 20.11. 14:30 Renate-Lupa Roma 2-0
- 20.11. 16:30 Siena-Tuttocuoio 2-0
- 20.11. 18:30 Como-Cremonese 2-2
- 20.11. 18:30 Livorno-Pro Piacenza 3-1
- 20.11. 18:30 Pontedera-Arezzo 3-2
- Giornata 15
- 25.11. 18:00 Giana Erminio-Arezzo 0-0
- 27.11. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Cremonese 2-1
- 27.11. 14:30 Olbia-Racing Roma 3-0
- 27.11. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Piacenza 0-1
- 27.11. 14:30 Tuttocuoio-Como 1-1
- 27.11. 14:30 Viterbese Carrarese 2-1
- 27.11. 16:30 Renate-Siena 1-1
- 27.11. 18:30 Livorno-Pontedera 1-1
- 27.11. 18:30 Lucchese-Pistoiese 2-0
- 27.11. 18:30 Prato-Alessandria 0-1
- Giornata 16
- 04.12. 16:30 Carrarese-Olbia 4-1
- 03.12. 14:30 Pistoiese-Renate 0-0
- 03.12. 16:30 Cremonese-Prato 5-1
- 03.12. 20:30 Tuttocuoio-Livorno 0-1
- 04.12. 16:30 Alessandria-Viterbese 4-0
- 04.12. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Pontedera 0-1
- 04.12. 16:30 Piacenza-Racing Roma 1-4
- 04.12. 20:30 Arezzo-Lupa Roma 3-1
- 04.12. 20:30 Como-Pro Piacenza 3-2
- 05.12. 20:45 Siena-Lucchese 1-2
- Giornata 17
- 07.12. 14:30 Livorno-Piacenza 2-2
- 07.12. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Como 0-1
- 07.12. 14:30 Olbia-Pistoiese 1-3
- 07.12. 16:30 Pro Piacenza-Giana Erminio 1-1
- 07.12. 16:30 Racing Roma-Tuttocuoio 1-2
- 07.12. 20:30 Pontedera-Carrarese 2-2
- 07.12. 20:30 Prato-Arezzo 1-2
- 08.12. 14:30 Lucchese-Cremonese 1-0
- 08.12. 14:30 Renate-Alessandria 1-1
- 08.12. 14:30 Viterbese-Siena 0-1
- Giornata 18
- 11.12. 14:30 Siena-Olbia 0-1
- 11.12. 16:30 Alessandria-Lupa Roma 3-0
- 11.12. 16:30 Carrarese-Lucchese 1-1
- 11.12. 16:30 Como-Renate 0-0
- 11.12. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Prato 0-0
- 11.12. 16:30 Piacenza-Pontedera 1-0
- 11.12. 20:30 Arezzo-Viterbese 0-0
- 11.12. 20:30 Pistoiese-Racing Roma 3-1
- 11.12. 20:30 Tuttocuoio-Pro Piacenza 0-0
- 12.12. 20:45 Cremonese-Livorno 2-3
- Giornata 19
- 17.12. 14:30 Lupa Roma Carrarese 2-1
- 18.12. 14:30 Olbia-Arezzo 2-0
- 18.12. 14:30 Prato-Piacenza 1-0
- 18.12. 14:30 Viterbese-Como 3-2
- 18.12. 16:30 Lucchese-Giana Erminio 1-2
- 18.12. 16:30 Pontedera-Alessandria 0-0
- 18.12. 16:30 Pro Piacenza-Siena (rinviata)
- 18.12. 16:30 Racing Roma-Cremonese 0-3
- 18.12. 16:30 Renate-Tuttocuoio 1-0
- 18.12. 20:30 Livorno-Pistoiese 3-0
- Giornata 20
- 23.12. 14:30 Alessandria-Pro Piacenza 3-1
- 23.12. 14:30 Como-Arezzo 2-3
- 23.12. 14:30 Olbia-Renate 1-2
- 23.12. 14:30 Pistoiese-Lupa Roma 1-1
- 23.12. 14:30 Racing Roma-Livorno 1-2
- 23.12. 16:30 Carrarese-Giana Erminio 0-4
- 23.12. 16:30 Cremonese-Viterbese 3-1
- 23.12. 16:30 Piacenza-Lucchese 1-2
- 23.12. 20:30 Siena-Pontedera 2-1
- 23.12. 20:30 Tuttocuoio-Prato 3-1
- Giornata 21
- 29.12. 14:30 Lucchese-Olbia 1-1
- 29.12. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Pistoiese 1-1
- 30.12. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Piacenza 1-1
- 30.12. 14:30 Viterbese-Tuttocuoio 2-0
- 30.12. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Siena 2-3
- 30.12. 16:30 Arezzo-Carrarese 2-1
- 30.12. 16:30 Pontedera-Como 2-2
- 30.12. 16:30 Prato-Racing Roma 0-0
- 30.12. 16:30 Renate-Cremonese 0-2
- 30.12. 20:45 Livorno-Alessandria 2-1
- Giornata 22
- 22.01. 14:30 Alessandria-Lucchese 2-1
- 22.01. 14:30 Como-Giana Erminio 1-1
- 22.01. 14:30 Olbia-Pontedera 3-2
- 22.01. 14:30 Piacenza-Renate 0-0
- 22.01. 14:30 Pistoiese-Prato 2-0
- 22.01. 16:30 Carrarese-Livorno 0-2
- 22.01. 16:30 Cremonese-Pro Piacenza 1-1
- 22.01. 16:30 Siena-Arezzo 0-1
- 22.01. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Lupa Roma 0-0
- 22.01. 20:30 Racing Roma-Viterbese 0-0
- Giornata 23
- 28.01. 20:30 Lucchese Tuttocuoio 3-1
- 29.01. 14:30 Giana Erminio Cremonese 2-1
- 29.01. 14:30 Pro Piacenza Olbia 2-0
- 29.01. 14:30 Renate-Racing Roma 2-0
- 29.01. 14:30 Viterbese-Piacenza 1-0
- 29.01. 16:30 Arezzo-Alessandria 1-0
- 29.01. 16:30 Livorno-Como 1-2
- 29.01. 16:30 Lupa Roma Siena 2-0
- 29.01. 16:30 Prato-Carrarese 3-0
- 29.01. 18:30 Pontedera-Pistoiese 2-2
- Giornata 24
- 04.02. 14:30 Racing Roma-Pontedera 0-0
- 05.02. 14:30 Alessandria-Piacenza 1-0
- 05.02. 14:30 Lucchese-Livorno 0-0
- 05.02. 14:30 Olbia-Lupa Roma 0-1
- 05.02. 14:30 Pistoiese-Giana Erminio 0-2
- 05.02. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Renate 1-0
- 05.02. 16:30 Cremonese-Carrarese 3-3
- 05.02. 16:30 Prato-Viterbese 2-0
- 05.02. 16:30 Siena-Como 0-1
- 05.02. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Arezzo 0-3
- Giornata 25
- 11.02. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Racing Roma 0-2
- 12.02. 14:30 Livorno-Olbia 3-1
- 12.02. 14:30 Piacenza-Cremonese 3-0
- 12.02. 14:30 Renate-Viterbese 2-2
- 12.02. 16:30 Como-Alessandria 2-1
- 12.02. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Tuttocuoio 0-1
- 12.02. 16:30 Pontedera-Pro Piacenza 1-0
- 12.02. 16:30 Siena-Prato 2-1
- 12.02. 20:30 Arezzo-Lucchese 0-0
- 12.02. 20:30 Carrarese-Pistoiese 2-1
- Giornata 26
- 18.02. 16:30 Racing Roma-Como 3-2
- 19.02. 14:30 Livorno-Giana Erminio 0-1
- 19.02. 14:30 Olbia-Piacenza 1-3
- 19.02. 14:30 Viterbese-Lupa Roma 1-0
- 19.02. 16:30 Lucchese-Pontedera 0-1
- 19.02. 16:30 Prato-Renate 1-0
- 19.02. 16:30 Pro Piacenza-Arezzo 3-1
- 19.02. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Carrarese 3-1
- 19.02. 20:30 Pistoiese-Siena 1-0
- 20.02. 20:45 Cremonese-Alessandria 1-0
- Giornata 27
- 25.02. 14:30 Siena-Racing Roma 1-2
- 26.02. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Lucchese 3-1
- 26.02. 14:30 Piacenza-Pistoiese 1-0
- 26.02. 14:30 Renate-Livorno 0-0
- 26.02. 16:30 Alessandria-Tuttocuoio 3-0
- 26.02. 16:30 Como-Prato 0-0
- 26.02. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Olbia 1-0
- 26.02. 16:30 Pontedera-Viterbese 1-2
- 26.02. 20:30 Arezzo-Cremonese 0-1
- 26.02. 20:30 Carrarese-Pro Piacenza 0-3
- Giornata 28
- 04.03. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Pontedera 1-3
- 04.03. 14:30 Olbia-Cremonese 1-3
- 04.03. 14:30 Renate-Carrarese 1-0
- 04.03. 14:30 Viterbese-Giana Erminio 3-4
- 04.03. 16:30 Pro Piacenza-Prato 2-0
- 04.03. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Piacenza 1-4
- 04.03. 18:30 Pistoiese-Alessandria 0-0
- 04.03. 18:30 Racing Roma-Arezzo 1-1
- 04.03. 20:30 Livorno-Siena 0-2
- 05.03. 14:30 Lucchese-Como 1-1
- Giornata 29
- 11.03. 14:30 Carrarese-Racing Roma 6-0
- 11.03. 14:30 Como-Pistoiese 1-0
- 11.03. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Lupa Roma 2-1
- 11.03. 14:30 Piacenza-Siena 3-0
- 11.03. 14:30 Viterbese-Pro Piacenza 0-2
- 11.03. 16:30 Alessandria-Olbia 2-1
- 11.03. 16:30 Cremonese-Tuttocuoio 3-1
- 11.03. 16:30 Pontedera-Renate 1-1
- 11.03. 18:30 Prato-Lucchese 3-2
- 11.03. 20:30 Arezzo-Livorno 1-0
- Giornata 30
- 18.03. 14:30 Livorno-Viterbese 1-0
- 18.03. 14:30 Olbia-Como 1-1
- 18.03. 14:30 Piacenza-Carrarese 1-0
- 18.03. 14:30 Racing Roma-Giana Erminio 1-1
- 18.03. 14:30 Renate-Arezzo 1-0
- 18.03. 16:30 Lucchese-Pro Piacenza 1-0
- 18.03. 16:30 Lupa Roma-Prato 0-1
- 18.03. 16:30 Pistoiese-Cremonese 3-1
- 18.03. 20:30 Siena-Alessandria 2-0
- 18.03. 20:30 Tuttocuoio-Pontedera 0-0
- Giornata 31
- 25.03. 14:30 Alessandria-Racing Roma 2-1
- 25.03. 14:30 Cremonese-Pontedera 1-1
- 25.03. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Lupa Roma 0-0
- 25.03. 14:30 Viterbese-Lucchese 2-0
- 25.03. 18:30 Prato-Livorno 1-3
- 25.03. 18:30 Tuttocuoio-Olbia 5-0
- 25.03. 20:30 Carrarese-Siena 2-0
- 25.03. 20:30 Giana Erminio-Renate 3-1
- 26.03. 18:30 Como-Piacenza 1-2
- 27.03. 20:45 Arezzo-Pistoiese 1-0
- Giornata 32
- 01.04. 14:30 Como-Carrarese 2-2
- 01.04. 14:30 Livorno-Lupa Roma 1-1
- 01.04. 14:30 Olbia-Viterbese 1-2
- 01.04. 14:30 Racing Roma-Pro Piacenza 0-1
- 01.04. 16:30 Piacenza-Arezzo 1-2
- 01.04. 16:30 Pistoiese-Tuttocuoio 3-1
- 01.04. 16:30 Renate-Lucchese 0-0
- 01.04. 18:30 Alessandria-Giana Erminio 2-4
- 01.04. 20:30 Pontedera-Prato 1-0
- 01.04. 20:30 Siena-Cremonese 0-2
- Giornata 33
- 04.04. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Renate 0-0
- 04.04. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Livorno 0-2
- 04.04. 14:30 Viterbese-Pistoiese 1-0
- 04.04. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Piacenza 3-2
- 04.04. 16:30 Prato-Olbia 2-1
- 04.04. 18:30 Carrarese-Alessandria 0-1
- 04.04. 18:30 Lucchese-Racing Roma 2-1
- 04.04. 18:30 Tuttocuoio-Siena 1-1
- 04.04. 20:30 Arezzo-Pontedera 1-1
- 04.04. 20:30 Cremonese-Como 3-1
- Giornata 34
- 09.04. 14:30 Cremonese-Lupa Roma 1-0
- 09.04. 14:30 Racing Roma-Olbia 2-1
- 09.04. 14:30 Siena-Renate 0-1
- 09.04. 16:30 Arezzo-Giana Erminio 3-3
- 09.04. 16:30 Como-Tuttocuoio 2-0
- 09.04. 18:30 Alessandria-Prato 2-2
- 09.04. 18:30 Carrarese-Viterbese 1-1
- 09.04. 18:30 Pontedera-Livorno 0-0
- 09.04. 20:30 Piacenza-Pro Piacenza 4-0
- 09.04. 20:30 Pistoiese-Lucchese 1-1
- Giornata 35
- 13.04. 14:30 Olbia-Carrarese 1-1
- 13.04. 14:30 Racing Roma-Piacenza 3-3
- 13.04. 14:30 Renate-Pistoiese 0-1
- 13.04. 14:30 Viterbese-Alessandria 1-1
- 13.04. 16:30 Lupa Roma-Arezzo 0-1
- 13.04. 18:30 Pontedera-Giana Erminio 2-0
- 13.04. 20:30 Livorno-Tuttocuoio 1-1
- 13.04. 20:30 Lucchese-Siena 3-2
- 13.04. 20:30 Prato-Cremonese 0-1
- 13.04. 20:30 Pro Piacenza-Como 1-2
- Giornata 36
- 22.04. 14:30 Como-Lupa Roma 2-1
- 22.04. 14:30 Cremonese-Lucchese 1-0
- 22.04. 14:30 Piacenza-Livorno 0-0
- 22.04. 14:30 Tuttocuoio-Racing Roma 2-1
- 22.04. 16:30 Pistoiese-Olbia 0-1
- 22.04. 18:30 Giana Erminio-Pro Piacenza 1-2
- 22.04. 20:30 Alessandria-Renate 1-0
- 22.04. 20:30 Arezzo-Prato 1-2
- 22.04. 20:30 Carrarese-Pontedera 2-0
- 23.04. 16:30 Siena-Viterbese 3-2
- Giornata 37
- 29.04. 16:30 Livorno-Cremonese 1-0
- 29.04. 16:30 Lucchese-Carrarese 2-0
- 29.04. 16:30 Lupa Roma-Alessandria 1-1
- 29.04. 16:30 Olbia-Siena 1-0
- 29.04. 16:30 Pontedera-Piacenza 1-1
- 29.04. 16:30 Prato-Giana Erminio 1-0
- 29.04. 16:30 Pro Piacenza-Tuttocuoio 2-1
- 29.04. 16:30 Racing Roma-Pistoiese 2-2
- 29.04. 16:30 Renate-Como 0-2
- 29.04. 16:30 Viterbese-Arezzo 0-0