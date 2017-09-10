Inter

YouTube, Ivan Perisic video gol Inter-Spal: rete da fuoriclasse assoluto

Pubblicato il
MILANO – San Siro ai piedi di Ivan Perisic.

L’attaccante croato, fresco di rinnovo di contratto, ha segnato una rete da fuoriclasse assoluto con un sinistro al volo che non ha lasciato scampo al portiere della Spal Gomis.

 

Inter-Spal 2-0, highlights.

