YouTube, Ivan Perisic video gol Inter-Spal: rete da fuoriclasse assoluto

MILANO – San Siro ai piedi di Ivan Perisic.

L’attaccante croato, fresco di rinnovo di contratto, ha segnato una rete da fuoriclasse assoluto con un sinistro al volo che non ha lasciato scampo al portiere della Spal Gomis.

Inter-Spal 2-0, highlights.

GOOOOOLAAAAZOOOOO!!!! Stunner stunner by #Perisic . Oh what a beauty!!!! 2-0 #InterSPAL pic.twitter.com/Rzg2bKC2Ym

#Skriniar with that “I got this fam” confidence. Clutch interceptions, one off the line! #InterSPAL pic.twitter.com/HQpV1WwBl6

