ROMA – Il torneo estivo più prestigioso del mondo, l’International Champions Cup, è pronto a raccogliere le attenzioni dei tifosi di ogni angolo.
Non solo Cina (con il derby di Milano) e Singapore: il torneo, anche quest’anno, approderà negli Stati Uniti. Due le italiane coinvolte: Juventus e Roma. Bianconeri e giallorossi si affronteranno nel Massachussetts, a Foxborough, il prossimo 30 luglio.
Questo il calendario:
8 LUGLIO 2017, Guangzhou (Cina): Milan-Borussia Dortmund
19 LUGLIO 2017, Shanghai (Cina): Bayern Monaco-Arsenal
19 LUGLIO 2017, Detroit (Usa): Roma-Paris Saint-Germain
20 LUGLIO 2017, Houston (Usa): Manchester United-Manchester City
22 LUGLIO 2017, Shenzhen (Cina): Bayern Monaco-Milan
22 LUGLIO 2017, Orlando (USA): Paris Saint-Germain-Tottenham
22 LUGLIO 2017, New York (USA): Barcellona-Juventus
23 LUGLIO 2017, Santa Clara (USA): Manchester United-Real Madrid
24 LUGLIO 2017, Nanchino (Cina): Inter-Milan
25 LUGLIO 2017, Singapore (Singapore): Bayern Monaco-Chelsea
25 LUGLIO 2017, New York (USA): Roma-Tottenham
26 LUGLIO 2017, Miami (USA): Paris Saint-Germain-Juventus
26 LUGLIO 2017, Landover (USA): Manchester United-Barcellona
26 LUGLIO 2017, Los Angeles (USA): Real Madrid-Manchester City
27 LUGLIO 2017, Singapore (Singapore): Bayern Monaco-Inter
29 LUGLIO 2017, Miami (USA): Real Madrid-Barcellona
29 LUGLIO 2017, Nashville (USA): Manchester City-Tottenham
30 LUGLIO 2017, Foxborough (USA): Juventus-Roma.