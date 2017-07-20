Sport

International Champions Cup 2017: calendario. Inter-Milan il 24 luglio, Roma-Juve il 30 luglio

ROMA – Il torneo estivo più prestigioso del mondo, l’International Champions Cup, è pronto a raccogliere le attenzioni dei tifosi di ogni angolo.

Non solo Cina (con il derby di Milano) e Singapore: il torneo, anche quest’anno, approderà negli Stati Uniti. Due le italiane coinvolte: Juventus e Roma. Bianconeri e giallorossi si affronteranno nel Massachussetts, a Foxborough, il prossimo 30 luglio.

Questo il calendario:

8 LUGLIO 2017, Guangzhou (Cina): Milan-Borussia Dortmund

19 LUGLIO 2017, Shanghai (Cina): Bayern Monaco-Arsenal

19 LUGLIO 2017, Detroit (Usa): Roma-Paris Saint-Germain

20 LUGLIO 2017, Houston (Usa): Manchester United-Manchester City

22 LUGLIO 2017, Shenzhen (Cina): Bayern Monaco-Milan

22 LUGLIO 2017, Orlando (USA): Paris Saint-Germain-Tottenham

22 LUGLIO 2017, New York (USA): Barcellona-Juventus

23 LUGLIO 2017, Santa Clara (USA): Manchester United-Real Madrid

24 LUGLIO 2017, Nanchino (Cina): Inter-Milan

25 LUGLIO 2017, Singapore (Singapore): Bayern Monaco-Chelsea

25 LUGLIO 2017, New York (USA): Roma-Tottenham

26 LUGLIO 2017, Miami (USA): Paris Saint-Germain-Juventus

26 LUGLIO 2017, Landover (USA): Manchester United-Barcellona

26 LUGLIO 2017, Los Angeles (USA): Real Madrid-Manchester City

27 LUGLIO 2017, Singapore (Singapore): Bayern Monaco-Inter

29 LUGLIO 2017, Miami (USA): Real Madrid-Barcellona

29 LUGLIO 2017, Nashville (USA): Manchester City-Tottenham

30 LUGLIO 2017, Foxborough (USA): Juventus-Roma.

