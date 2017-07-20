Gentiloni portati a Roma Luca Coffari: è Pd, pro Ius soli ma a Cervia i vu' cumprà...

Basta vu' cumprà, basta mendicanti, basta caos fuori controllo. Viene da Cervia (Ravenna) sulla riviera romagnola, una lezione di come si può uscire dal caos che regna in Italia, non solo sulle spiagge ma in tutte o quasi le città. Basta lavorare un po', far parlare fra loro tutti i preposti, mantenere un minimo di decenza e di rigore...