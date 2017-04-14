Lega Pro: VIDEO highlights Sportube girone di ritorno 2016-17, tutte le partite

Lega Pro: guarda i VIDEO highlights Sportube di tutte le partite del girone di ritorno del campionato 2016-17. Cliccando sulle partite potrete vedere gol e azioni salienti di tutte le gare finora disputate del girone A, del girone B e del girone C della Lega Pro 2016-17.
Risultati, calendario e classifica del GIRONE C – Risultati, calendario e classifica del GIRONE B – Risultati, calendario e classifica del GIRONE A. Tutta la Lega Pro in un link: dirette streaming, risultati e highlights, classifica dei gironi, classifica dei marcatori.
- Highlights 33a giornata girone A Lega Pro
- Girone A
- 04.04. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Renate 0-0 – highlights
- 04.04. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Livorno 0-2 – highlights
- 04.04. 14:30 Viterbese-Pistoiese 1-0 – highlights
- 04.04. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Piacenza 3-2 – highlights
- 04.04. 16:30 Prato-Olbia 2-1 – highlights
- 04.04. 18:30 Carrarese-Alessandria 0-1 – highlights
- 04.04. 18:30 Lucchese-Racing Roma 2-1 – highlights
- 04.04. 18:30 Tuttocuoio-Siena 1-1 – highlights
- 04.04. 20:30 Arezzo-Pontedera 1-1 – highlights
- 04.04. 20:30 Cremonese-Como 3-1 – highlights
- Girone B
- 05.04. 14:30 Sambenedettese-Lumezzane 1-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 16:30 AlbinoLeffe-Reggiana 1-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 16:30 Maceratese-Bassano 1-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 16:30 Mantova-Forlì 1-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 16:30 Pordenone-Modena 1-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 16:30 Santarcangelo-Südtirol 2-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 16:30 Venezia-FeralpiSalò 1-0 – highlights
- 05.04. 20:30 Ancona-Teramo 0-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 20:30 Gubbio-Fano 1-0 – highlights
- 05.04. 20:30 Padova-Parma 1-2 – highlights
- Girone C
- 05.04. 14:30 Catanzaro-Foggia 1-2 – highlights
- 05.04. 14:30 Melfi-Vibonese – highlights
- 05.04. 14:30 Monopoli-Cosenza 2-6 – highlights
- 05.04. 14:30 Paganese-Fondi 2-0 – highlights
- 05.04. 14:30 Siracusa-Casertana 2-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 14:30 Taranto-Reggina 0-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 18:30 Catania-Virtus Francavilla 1-0 – highlights
- 05.04. 18:30 Matera-Andria 0-0 – highlights
- 05.04. 20:30 Messina-Akragas 1-1 – highlights
- 05.04. 20:45 Lecce-Juve Stabia 3-2 – highlights
- Highlights 32a giornata Lega Pro
- Girone A
- 01.04. 14:30 Como-Carrarese 2-2 – highlights
- 01.04. 14:30 Livorno-Lupa Roma 1-1 – highlights
- 01.04. 14:30 Olbia-Viterbese 1-2 – highlights
- 01.04. 14:30 Racing Roma-Pro Piacenza 0-1 – highlights
- 01.04. 16:30 Piacenza-Arezzo 1-2 – highlights
- 01.04. 16:30 Pistoiese-Tuttocuoio 3-1 – highlights
- 01.04. 16:30 Renate-Lucchese 0-0 – highlights
- 01.04. 18:30 Alessandria-Giana Erminio 2-4 – highlights
- 01.04. 20:30 Pontedera-Prato 1-0 – highlights
- 01.04. 20:30 Siena-Cremonese 0-2 – highlights
- Girone B
- 01.04. 14:30 Modena-Forlì 0-0 – highlights
- 01.04. 18:30 Teramo-Sambenedettese 2-1 – highlights
- 02.04. 16:30 Bassano-AlbinoLeffe 0-0 – highlights
- 02.04. 16:30 Fano-Mantova 1-1 – highlights
- 02.04. 16:30 FeralpiSalò-Padova 2-1 – highlights
- 02.04. 16:30 Lumezzane-Ancona 2-1 – highlights
- 02.04. 16:30 Santarcangelo-Gubbio 1-0 – highlights
- 02.04. 16:30 Südtirol-Venezia 0-2 – highlights
- 02.04. 18:30 Parma-Maceratese 2-0 – highlights
- Girone C
- 01.04. 14:30 Reggina-Melfi 2-1 – highlights
- 01.04. 20:30 Fidelis Andria-Messina 0-1 – highlights
- 02.04. 14:30 Akragas-Siracusa 1-0 – highlights
- 02.04. 14:30 Catanzaro-Catania 2-1 – highlights
- 02.04. 14:30 Fondi-Matera 1-1 – highlights
- 02.04. 14:30 Juve Stabia-Casertana 2-2 – highlights
- 02.04. 14:30 Vibonese-Monopoli 2-2 – highlights
- 02.04. 16:30 Virtus Francavilla-Taranto 2-2 – highlights
- 02.04. 18:30 Cosenza-Lecce 0-0 – highlights
- 02.04. 18:30 Foggia-Paganese 3-1 – highlights
- Highlights 31a giornata Lega Pro
- Girone A
- 25.03. 14:30 Alessandria-Racing Roma 2-1 – highlights
- 25.03. 14:30 Cremonese-Pontedera 1-1 – highlights
- 25.03. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Lupa Roma 0-0 – highlights
- 25.03. 14:30 Viterbese-Lucchese 2-0 – highlights
- 25.03. 18:30 Prato-Livorno 1-3 – highlights
- 25.03. 18:30 Tuttocuoio-Olbia 5-0 – highlights
- 25.03. 20:30 Carrarese-Siena 2-0 – highlights
- 25.03. 20:30 Giana Erminio-Renate 3-1 – highlights
- 26.03. 18:30 Como-Piacenza 1-2 – highlights
- 27.03. 20:45 Arezzo-Pistoiese 1-0 – highlights
- Girone C
- 26.03. 14:30 Casertana-Cosenza 1-1 – highlights
- 26.03. 14:30 Catania-Foggia 0-1 – highlights
- 26.03. 14:30 Lecce-Fondi 2-0 – highlights
- 26.03. 14:30 Melfi-Akragas 0-0 – highlights
- 26.03. 14:30 Siracusa-Reggina 1-1 – highlights
- 26.03. 14:30 Vibonese-Andria 1-0 – highlights
- 26.03. 18:30 Juve Stabia-Catanzaro 2-2 – highlights
- 26.03. 18:30 Matera-Messina 5-1 – highlights
- 26.03. 18:30 Monopoli-Virtus Francavilla 1-1 – highlights
- Taranto-Paganese (rinviata)
- Girone B
- 25.03. 16:30 Pordenone-Lumezzane 7-2 – highlights
- 26.03. 14:30 Sambenedettese-Reggiana 2-0 – highlights
- 26.03. 16:30 AlbinoLeffe-Modena 0-1 – highlights
- 26.03. 16:30 Ancona-Südtirol 0-1 – highlights
- 26.03. 16:30 Gubbio-Parma 1-4 – highlights
- 26.03. 16:30 Maceratese-FeralpiSalò 2-0 – highlights
- 26.03. 16:30 Mantova-Teramo 0-0 – highlights
- 26.03. 16:30 Venezia-Santarcangelo 1-1 – highlights
- 26.03. 20:30 Forlì-Fano 0-0 – highlights
- 26.03. 20:30 Padova-Bassano 1-0 – highlights
- Highlights 30a giornata Lega Pro
- Girone A
- 18.03. 14:30 Livorno-Viterbese 1-0 – highlights
- 18.03. 14:30 Olbia-Como 1-1 – highlights
- 18.03. 14:30 Piacenza-Carrarese 1-0 – highlights
- 18.03. 14:30 Racing Roma-Giana Erminio 1-1 – highlights
- 18.03. 14:30 Renate-Arezzo 1-0 – highlights
- 18.03. 16:30 Lucchese-Pro Piacenza
- 18.03. 16:30 Lupa Roma-Prato 0-1 – highlights
- 18.03. 16:30 Pistoiese-Cremonese 3-1 – highlights
- 18.03. 20:30 Siena-Alessandria 2-0 – highlights
- 18.03. 20:30 Tuttocuoio-Pontedera 0-0 – highlights
- Girone C
- 18.03. 14:30 Fondi-Casertana 1-2 – highlights
- 19.03. 14:30 Akragas-Matera 1-0 – highlights
- 19.03. 14:30 Andria-Siracusa 0-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 14:30 Catanzaro-Monopoli 1-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 14:30 Cosenza-Juve Stabia 2-4 – highlights
- 19.03. 14:30 Foggia-Lecce 3-0 – highlights
- 19.03. 14:30 Messina-Taranto 3-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 14:30 Virtus Francavilla-Melfi 0-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 16:30 Paganese-Catania 2-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 18:30 Reggina-Vibonese 0-0 – highlights
- Girone B
- 19.03. 14:30 Reggiana-Mantova 0-0 – highlights
- 19.03. 14:30 Südtirol-AlbinoLeffe 0-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 16:30 Ancona-Pordenone 0-2 – highlights
- 19.03. 16:30 FeralpiSalò-Sambenedettese 1-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 16:30 Lumezzane-Maceratese 1-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 16:30 Modena-Padova 0-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 16:30 Parma-Fano 0-1 – highlights
- 19.03. 18:30 Teramo-Gubbio 6-0 – highlights
- 19.03. 20:30 Santarcangelo-Forlì 2-0 – highlights
- 20.03. 20:45 Bassano-Venezia 1-2 – highlights
- Highlights 29a giornata Lega Pro
- Girone A
- 11.03. 14:30 Carrarese-Racing Roma 6-0 – highlights
- 11.03. 14:30 Como-Pistoiese 1-0 – highlights
- 11.03. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Lupa Roma 2-1 – highlights
- 11.03. 14:30 Piacenza-Siena 3-0 – highlights
- 11.03. 14:30 Viterbese-Pro Piacenza 0-2 – highlights
- 11.03. 16:30 Alessandria-Olbia 2-1 – highlights
- 11.03. 16:30 Cremonese-Tuttocuoio 3-1 – highlights
- 11.03. 16:30 Pontedera-Renate 1-1 – highlights
- 11.03. 18:30 Prato-Lucchese 3-2 – highlights
- 11.03. 20:30 Arezzo-Livorno 1-0 – highlights
- Girone B
- 12.03. 14:30 Sambenedettese-Bassano 1-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 16:30 AlbinoLeffe-Teramo 1-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 16:30 Fano-FeralpiSalò 3-1 – highlights
- 12.03. 16:30 Maceratese-Reggiana 2-1 – highlights
- 12.03. 16:30 Padova-Santarcangelo 2-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 16:30 Pordenone-Südtirol 1-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 16:30 Venezia-Modena 1-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 20:30 Forlì-Lumezzane 1-3 – highlights
- 12.03. 20:30 Gubbio-Ancona 3-2 – highlights
- 12.03. 20:30 Mantova-Parma 1-1 – highlights
- Girone C
- 12.03. 14:30 Cosenza-Andria 2-1 – highlights
- 12.03. 14:30 Juve Stabia-Paganese 0-1 – highlights
- 12.03. 14:30 Lecce-Catania 1-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 14:30 Melfi-Catanzaro 1-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 14:30 Siracusa-Fondi 1-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 14:30 Taranto-Akragas 0-2 – highlights
- 12.03. 18:30 Casertana-Messina 0-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 18:30 Matera-Reggina 2-0 – highlights
- 12.03. 18:30 Vibonese-Virtus Francavilla 2-0 – highlights
- 13.03. 20:45 Monopoli-Foggia 0-2 – highlights
- Highlights 28a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone A
- 04.03. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Pontedera 1-3 – highlights
- 04.03. 14:30 Olbia-Cremonese 1-3 – highlights
- 04.03. 14:30 Renate-Carrarese 1-0 – highlights
- 04.03. 14:30 Viterbese-Giana Erminio 3-4 – highlights
- 04.03. 16:30 Pro Piacenza-Prato 2-0 – highlights
- 04.03. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Piacenza 1-4 – highlights
- 04.03. 18:30 Pistoiese-Alessandria 0-0 – highlights
- 04.03. 18:30 Racing Roma-Arezzo 1-1 – highlights
- 04.03. 20:30 Livorno-Siena 0-2 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Lucchese-Como 1-1 – highlights
- Girone C
- 05.03. 14:30 Catania-Melfi 0-2 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Catanzaro-Matera 3-1 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Fondi-Taranto 1-1 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Messina-Monopoli 1-0 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Reggina-Casertana 3-0 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Siracusa-Vibonese 4-1 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Virtus Francavilla-Lecce 2-1 – highlights
- 05.03. 18:30 Fidelis Andria-Akragas 1-0 – highlights
- 05.03. 18:30 Foggia-Juve Stabia 1-0 – highlights
- 05.03. 18:30 Paganese-Cosenza 1-1 – highlights
- Girone B
- 04.03. 14:30 Modena-Lumezzane 1-1 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Südtirol-Sambenedettese 2-5 – highlights
- 05.03. 14:30 Teramo-Venezia 1-4 – highlights
- 05.03. 16:30 Bassano-Mantova 1-2 – highlights
- 05.03. 16:30 Reggiana-Padova 1-1 – highlights
- 05.03. 16:30 Santarcangelo-Pordenone 3-1 – highlights
- 05.03. 20:30 Ancona-Fano 0-2 – highlights
- 05.03. 20:30 FeralpiSalò-AlbinoLeffe 1-0 – highlights
- 05.03. 20:30 Maceratese-Gubbio 0-0 – highlights
- 06.03. 20:45 Parma-Forlì 1-1 – highlights
- Highlights 27a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone C
- 25.02. 14:30 Akragas-Foggia 0-1 – highlights
- 25.02. 14:30 Cosenza-Fondi 2-2 – highlights
- 25.02. 14:30 Lecce-Vibonese 2-1 – highlights
- 25.02. 14:30 Matera-Siracusa 0-4 – highlights
- 25.02. 14:30 Melfi-Paganese 0-4 – highlights
- 25.02. 14:30 Taranto-Catanzaro 1-0 – highlights
- 25.02. 16:30 Casertana-Virtus Francavilla 1-0 – highlights
- 25.02. 20:30 Juve Stabia-Reggina 3-3 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 Messina-Catania 1-2 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 Monopoli-Andria 1-1 – highlights
- Girone B
- 25.02. 14:30 Fano-Reggiana 0-2 – highlights
- 26.02. 18:30 Forlì-Gubbio 1-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 AlbinoLeffe-Ancona 2-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 Lumezzane-Santarcangelo 0-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 Padova-Teramo 1-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 Sambenedettese-Venezia 1-3 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 Südtirol-Modena 1-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 16:30 FeralpiSalò-Parma 0-1 – highlights
- 26.02. 18:30 Mantova-Maceratese 3-1 – highlights
- 27.02. 20:45 Pordenone-Bassano (in tv su RaiSport)
- Girone A
- 25.02. 14:30 Siena-Racing Roma 1-2 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 Renate-Livorno 0-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 14:30 Piacenza-Pistoiese 1-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 16:30 Alessandria-Tuttocuoio 3-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 16:30 Como-Prato 0-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Olbia 1-0 – highlights
- 26.02. 16:30 Lupa Roma-Lucchese 3-1 – highlights
- 26.02. 16:30 Pontedera-Viterbese 1-2 – highlights
- 26.02. 20:30 Arezzo-Cremonese 0-1 – highlights
- 26.02. 20:30 Carrarese-Pro Piacenza 0-3 – highlights
- Highlights recupero 22a giornata girone B Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- 22.02. 14:30 Teramo-Pordenone 2-0 – highlights
- Highlights 26a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone C
- 18.02. 14:30 Catania-Taranto 0-0 – highlights
- 18.02. 14:30 Fondi-Monopoli 1-0 – highlights
- 18.02. 14:30 Siracusa-Melfi 3-1 – highlights
- 18.02. 14:30 Vibonese-Juve Stabia 0-1 – highlights
- 18.02. 14:30 Virtus Francavilla-Cosenza 1-0 – highlights
- 18.02. 16:30 Catanzaro-Akragas 1-0 – highlights
- 18.02. 16:30 Paganese-Messina 2-0 – highlights
- 18.02. 16:30 Reggina-Lecce 1-2 – highlights
- 18.02. 20:30 Andria-Casertana 0-2 – highlights
- 18.02. 20:30 Foggia-Matera 3-1 – highlights
- Girone B
- 18.02. 14:30 Venezia-Pordenone 1-0 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Ancona-Santarcangelo 0-0 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Bassano-Modena 0-2 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Forlì-FeralpiSalò 0-2 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Gubbio-AlbinoLeffe 0-0 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Mantova-Padova 0-1 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Parma-Sambenedettese 4-2 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Teramo-Südtirol 0-0 – highlights
- 19.02. 18:30 Maceratese-Fano 1-1 – highlights
- 19.02. 18:30 Reggiana-Lumezzane 2-0 – highlights
- Girone A
- 18.02. 14:30 Racing Roma-Como 3-2 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Olbia-Piacenza 1-3 – highlights
- 19.02. 14:30 Viterbese-Lupa Roma 1-0 – highlights
- 19.02. 16:30 Lucchese-Pontedera 0-1 – highlights
- 19.02. 16:30 Prato-Renate 1-0 – highlights
- 19.02. 16:30 Pro Piacenza-Arezzo 3-1 – highlights
- 19.02. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Carrarese 3-1 – highlights
- 19.02. 20:30 Livorno-Giana Erminio 0-1 – highlights
- 19.02. 20:30 Pistoiese-Siena 1-0 – highlights
- 20.02. 20:45 Cremonese-Alessandria 1-0 – highlights
- Highlights 25a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone C
- 11.02. 14:30 Lecce-Siracusa 2-1 – highlights
- 11.02. 14:30 Melfi-Andria 1-2 – highlights
- 11.02. 14:30 Messina-Catanzaro 2-1 – highlights
- 11.02. 14:30 Monopoli-Paganese 0-2 – highlights
- 11.02. 14:30 Taranto-Foggia 2-0 – highlights
- 11.02. 18:30 Casertana-Vibonese 1-2 – highlights
- 11.02. 20:30 Juve Stabia-Fondi 1-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Akragas-Catania 2-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 16:30 Matera-Virtus Francavilla 2-3 – highlights
- 13.02. 20:45 Cosenza-Reggina 2-2 – highlights
- Girone B
- 11.02. 14:30 Südtirol-Reggiana 1-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Lumezzane-Venezia 1-2 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Modena-Ancona 2-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Padova-Gubbio 1-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Pordenone-Maceratese 2-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Sambenedettese-Forlì 1-2 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Santarcangelo-Bassano 3-0 – highlights
- 12.02. 18:30 FeralpiSalò-Mantova 0-1 – highlights
- 13.02. 18:30 AlbinoLeffe-Parma 0-1 – highlights
- 13.02. 18:30 Fano-Teramo 2-0 – highlights
- Girone A
- 11.02. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Racing Roma 0-2 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Livorno-Olbia 3-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Piacenza-Cremonese 3-0 – highlights
- 12.02. 14:30 Renate-Viterbese 2-2 – highlights
- 12.02. 16:30 Como-Alessandria 2-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 16:30 Giana Erminio-Tuttocuoio 0-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 16:30 Pontedera-Pro Piacenza 1-0 – highlights
- 12.02. 16:30 Siena-Prato 2-1 – highlights
- 12.02. 20:30 Arezzo-Lucchese 0-0 – highlights
- 12.02. 20:30 Carrarese-Pistoiese 2-1 – highlights
- Highlights recuperi 22a giornata Girone B Lega Pro
- 08.02. 14:30 Gubbio-Lumezzane 1-0 – highlights
- 08.02. 14:30 Maceratese-Modena 1-0 – highlights
- Highlights 24a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone C
- 04.02. 14:30 Reggina-Monopoli 0-0 – highlights
- 04.02. 14:30 Siracusa-Juve Stabia 3-2 – highlights
- 04.02. 14:30 Vibonese-Cosenza 1-1 – highlights
- 04.02. 14:30 Virtus Francavilla-Akragas 2-0 – highlights
- 04.02. 16:30 Fondi-Melfi 2-1 – highlights
- 04.02. 16:30 Paganese-Catanzaro 1-2 – highlights
- 04.02. 16:30 Foggia-Messina 3-0 – highlights
- 04.02. 18:30 Casertana-Lecce 1-0 – highlights
- 04.02. 20:30 Fidelis Andria-Taranto 2-1 – highlights
- 07.02. 20:45 Catania-Matera 2-0 – highlights
- Girone A
- 04.02. 14:30 Racing Roma-Pontedera 0-0 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Alessandria-Piacenza 1-0 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Lucchese-Livorno 0-0 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Olbia-Lupa Roma 0-1 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Pistoiese-Giana Erminio 0-2 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Renate 1-0 – highlights
- 05.02. 16:30 Cremonese-Carrarese 3-3 – highlights
- 05.02. 16:30 Prato-Viterbese 2-0 – highlights
- 05.02. 16:30 Siena-Como 0-1 – highlights
- 05.02. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Arezzo 0-3 – highlights
- Girone B
- 04.02. 16:30 Forlì-Südtirol 1-3 – highlights
- 05.02. 12:30 Reggiana-Modena 1-0 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Fano-Sambenedettese 1-2 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Gubbio-FeralpiSalò 3-1 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Maceratese-Padova 0-1 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Mantova-AlbinoLeffe 1-2 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Teramo-Santarcangelo 1-1 – highlights
- 05.02. 14:30 Venezia-Ancona 2-1 – highlights
- 05.02. 18:30 Bassano-Lumezzane 2-0 – highlights
- 05.02. 18:30 Parma-Pordenone 3-2 – highlights
- Highlights 23a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone C
- 28.01. 14:30 Akragas-Fondi 2-2 – highlights
- 28.01. 14:30 Melfi-Cosenza 0-2 – highlights
- 28.01. 14:30 Messina-Juve Stabia 1-0 – highlights
- 28.01. 14:30 Monopoli-Siracusa 1-1 – highlights
- 28.01. 14:30 Paganese-Andria 1-1 – highlights
- 28.01. 14:30 Taranto-Casertana 0-0 – highlights
- 28.01. 18:30 Matera-Vibonese 1-0 – highlights
- 28.01. 20:30 Foggia-Virtus Francavilla 5-1 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Catania-Reggina 3-1 – highlights
- 30.01. 20:45 Catanzaro-Lecce 1-2 – highlights
- Girone B
- 29.01. 14:30 AlbinoLeffe-Forlì 1-1 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Lumezzane-FeralpiSalò 0-1 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Modena-Teramo 2-1 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Sambenedettese-Gubbio 2-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Südtirol-Bassano 1-1 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Venezia-Parma 2-2 – highlights
- 29.01. 16:30 Ancona-Maceratese 0-1 – highlights
- 29.01. 18:30 Padova-Fano 3-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 18:30 Pordenone-Mantova 0-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 18:30 Santarcangelo-Reggiana 0-2 – highlights
- Girone A
- 28.01. 14:30 Lucchese-Tuttocuoio 3-1 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Cremonese 2-1 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Olbia 1-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Renate-Racing Roma 2-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 14:30 Viterbese-Piacenza 1-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 16:30 Arezzo-Alessandria 1-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 16:30 Livorno-Como 1-2 – highlights
- 29.01. 16:30 Lupa Roma-Siena 2-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 16:30 Prato-Carrarese 3-0 – highlights
- 29.01. 18:30 Pontedera-Pistoiese 2-2 – highlights
- Highlights 22a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone C
- 21.01. 14:30 Cosenza-Matera 2-3 – highlights
- 21.01. 14:30 Casertana-Paganese 2-0 – highlights
- 21.01. 14:30 Juve Stabia-Monopoli 1-1 – highlights
- 21.01. 14:30 Lecce-Melfi 3-1 – highlights
- 21.01. 14:30 Siracusa-Taranto 0-0 – highlights
- 21.01. 14:30 Virtus Francavilla-Messina 3-1 – highlights
- 21.01. 16:30 Reggina-Akragas 2-1 – highlights
- 21.01. 16:30 Vibonese-Foggia 1-3 – highlights
- 22.01. 18:30 Andria-Catanzaro 0-0 – highlights
- 23.01. 20:45 Fondi-Catania 1-1 – highlights
- Girone B
- 21.01. 14:30 Mantova-Sambenedettese 1-1 – highlights
- 21.01. 16:30 FeralpiSalò-Südtirol 1-0 – highlights
- 22.01. 14:30 Bassano-Ancona 1-0 – highlights
- 22.01. 14:30 Fano-AlbinoLeffe 0-2 – highlights
- 22.01. 14:30 Forlì-Padova 1-0 – highlights
- 22.01. 14:30 Parma-Santarcangelo 1-0 – highlights
- 22.01. 18:30 Reggiana-Venezia 0-3 – highlights
- Teramo-Pordenone rinviata per neve e terremoto
- Gubbio-Lumezzane rinviata per neve
- Maceratese-Modena rinviata per neve e terremoto
- Girone A
- 22.01. 14:30 Alessandria-Lucchese 2-1 – highlights
- 22.01. 14:30 Como-Giana Erminio 1-1 – highlights
- 22.01. 14:30 Olbia-Pontedera 3-2 – highlights
- 22.01. 14:30 Piacenza-Renate 0-0 – highlights
- 22.01. 14:30 Pistoiese-Prato 2-0 – highlights
- 22.01. 16:30 Carrarese-Livorno 0-2 – highlights
- 22.01. 16:30 Cremonese-Pro Piacenza 1-1 – highlights
- 22.01. 16:30 Siena-Arezzo 0-1 – highlights
- 22.01. 16:30 Tuttocuoio-Lupa Roma 0-0 – highlights
- 22.01. 20:30 Racing Roma-Viterbese 0-0 – highlights
- Highlights 21a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone C
- 29.12. 14:30 Akragas-Lecce 0-2 – highlights
- 29.12. 14:30 Fondi-Vibonese 1-0 – highlights
- 29.12. 14:30 Melfi-Juve Stabia 1-2 – highlights
- 29.12. 14:30 Messina-Reggina 2-0 – highlights
- 29.12. 14:30 Monopoli-Casertana 2-3 – highlights
- 29.12. 14:30 Catanzaro-Virtus Francavilla 0-0 – highlights
- 29.12. 16:30 Foggia-Siracusa 3-0 – highlights
- 29.12. 16:30 Paganese-Matera 1-1 – highlights
- 29.12. 18:30 Catania-Andria 0-0 – highlights
- 29.12. 20:30 Taranto-Cosenza 0-3 – highlights
- Giornata 21
- 29.12. 14:30 Lucchese-Olbia 1-1 – highlights
- 29.12. 14:30 Pro Piacenza-Pistoiese 1-1 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 Lupa Roma-Piacenza 1-1 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 Viterbese-Tuttocuoio 2-1 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 Giana Erminio-Siena 2-3 – highlights
- 30.12. 16:30 Arezzo-Carrarese 2-1 – highlights
- 30.12. 16:30 Pontedera-Como 2-2 – highlights
- 30.12. 16:30 Prato-Racing Roma 0-0 – highlights
- 30.12. 16:30 Renate-Cremonese 0-2 – highlights
- 30.12. 20:45 Livorno-Alessandria 2-1 – highlights>
- Girone B
- 29.12. 14:30 Modena-FeralpiSalò 4-1 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 AlbinoLeffe-Padova 0-3 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 Bassano-Teramo 2-1 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 Lumezzane-Parma 0-2 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 Pordenone-Forlì 5-0 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 Sambenedettese-Maceratese 0-1 – highlights
- 30.12. 14:30 Südtirol-Gubbio 2-2 – highlights
- 30.12. 16:30 Venezia-Mantova 3-1 – highlights
- 30.12. 18:30 Ancona-Reggiana 1-0 – highlights
- 30.12. 18:30 Santarcangelo-Fano 1-0 – highlights
- Highlights 20a giornata Lega Pro (clicca sul link per vedere la partita)
- Girone C
- 22.12. 14:30 Cosenza-Catanzaro 1-1 – highlights
- 22.12. 14:30 Reggina-Fondi 2-1 – highlights
- 22.12. 14:30 Siracusa-Messina 2-0 – highlights
- 22.12. 14:30 Vibonese-Akragas 0-1 – highlights
- 22.12. 14:30 Virtus Francavilla-Paganese 2-0 – highlights
- 22.12. 16:30 Andria-Foggia 1-1 – highlights
- 22.12. 16:30 Lecce-Monopoli 3-3 – highlights
- 22.12. 18:30 Casertana-Melfi 2-1 – highlights
- 22.12. 18:30 Juve Stabia-Catania 4-0 – highlights
- 22.12. 20:45 Matera-Taranto 2-0 – highlights
- Girone A
- 23.12. 14:30 Alessandria-Pro Piacenza 3-1 – highlights
- 23.12. 14:30 Como-Arezzo 2-3 – highlights
- 23.12. 14:30 Olbia-Renate 1-2 – highlights
- 23.12. 14:30 Pistoiese-Lupa Roma 1-1 – highlights
- 23.12. 14:30 Racing Roma-Livorno 1-2 – highlights
- 23.12. 16:30 Carrarese-Giana Erminio 0-4 – highlights
- 23.12. 16:30 Cremonese-Viterbese 3-1 – highlights
- 23.12. 16:30 Piacenza-Lucchese 1-2 – highlights
- 23.12. 20:30 Siena-Pontedera 2-1 – highlights
- 23.12. 20:30 Tuttocuoio-Prato 3-1 – highlights
- Girone B
- 23.12. 14:30 Fano-Südtirol 0-0 – highlights
- 23.12. 14:30 Gubbio-Pordenone 1-0 – highlights
- 23.12. 14:30 Maceratese-AlbinoLeffe 0-0 – highlights
- 23.12. 14:30 Padova-Sambenedettese 1-0 – highlights
- 23.12. 14:30 Teramo-Lumezzane 1-1 – highlights
- 23.12. 16:30 Forlì-Venezia 1-0 – highlights
- 23.12. 18:30 FeralpiSalò-Santarcangelo 2-0 – highlights
- 23.12. 18:30 Mantova-Ancona 3-2 – highlights
- 23.12. 18:30 Parma-Modena 3-1 – highlights
- 23.12. 18:30 Reggiana-Bassano 1-1 – highlights
Qui trovate gli highlights di tutte le restanti partite del girone d’andata: girone A, girone B e girone C.