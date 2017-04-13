Lione-Besiktas 2-1 pagelle, highlights, foto: Tolisso-Morel-Babel video gol

LIONE (FRANCIA) – Lione-Beskitas 2-1, le pagelle, gli highlights, le foto Ansa e il tabellino della partita valida per i quarti di finale di Europa League.

Lione e Besiktas 2-1 nell’andata del quarto di finale di Europa League disputato al Parc Olympique.

Ospiti in vantaggio con Babel al 15′, vengono raggiunti e superati quasi allo scadere grazie alle reti di Tolisso (83′) e Morel (85′).

Lione: Lopes 6, Rafael 5.5, Mammana 6, Diakhaby 6, Morel 7.5, Tousart 6, Tolisso 7.5, Ghezzal 6, Fekir 6, Valbuena 6, Lacazette 6. Subentrati: Cornet 6.5 e Jallet 6.5.

Besiktas: Fabri 5, Gökhan 6, Mitrovic 6, Marcelo 6, Tosic 6.5, Oğuzhan 6, Atiba 6, Babel 7, Talisca 6, Adriano 6, Cenk 6. Subentrati: Uysal 5.5, Arslan 5.5 e Inler senza voto. Gli highlights.

