Lione-Besiktas 2-1 pagelle, highlights, foto: Tolisso-Morel-Babel video gol

LIONE (FRANCIA) – Lione-Beskitas 2-1, le pagelle, gli highlights, le foto Ansa e il tabellino della partita valida per i quarti di finale di Europa League.
Lione e Besiktas 2-1 nell’andata del quarto di finale di Europa League disputato al Parc Olympique.
Ospiti in vantaggio con Babel al 15′, vengono raggiunti e superati quasi allo scadere grazie alle reti di Tolisso (83′) e Morel (85′).
Lione: Lopes 6, Rafael 5.5, Mammana 6, Diakhaby 6, Morel 7.5, Tousart 6, Tolisso 7.5, Ghezzal 6, Fekir 6, Valbuena 6, Lacazette 6. Subentrati: Cornet 6.5 e Jallet 6.5.
Besiktas: Fabri 5, Gökhan 6, Mitrovic 6, Marcelo 6, Tosic 6.5, Oğuzhan 6, Atiba 6, Babel 7, Talisca 6, Adriano 6, Cenk 6. Subentrati: Uysal 5.5, Arslan 5.5 e Inler senza voto. Gli highlights.
The two teams doing the same thing at the same time…what’ll happen when they only have one ball between them? #UEL #ANDMUFC pic.twitter.com/J6WUtrkmzk
— Ian Holyman (@UEFAcomIanH) 13 aprile 2017
Ralle is raring to go… are you?! #AJAS04 #s04 pic.twitter.com/FYRJRXvF1x
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 13 aprile 2017
Team update: @seadk6 has picked up a knock & will be replaced in the starting XI by Dennis #Aogo. Sascha #Riether on the bench. #AJAS04 pic.twitter.com/H4hXPRTDgN
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 13 aprile 2017
The reason we’re all here… 🏆😍😍😍 #UEL pic.twitter.com/x55d3gJKkL
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
TEAMS: Celta v Genk
Match LIVE ➡️https://t.co/A4VoAr45Jw#UEL pic.twitter.com/yRvwCp8lmi
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
TEAMS: Anderlecht v Man United
Match LIVE ➡️https://t.co/YJ5Ipq8Jb2#UEL pic.twitter.com/pYeSxGW7PJ
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Teams: Ajax v Schalke…
Match LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/dddwjy8bwU#UEL pic.twitter.com/iDtBkFwEzy
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
GOAL! Celta 0-1 Genk (Boëtius 10) #UEL pic.twitter.com/tzXjAVbGzo
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Trossard floats a cross into Boëtius, whose powerful header cannot be kept out by Sergio Álvarez, despite the keeper getting to it. #UEL pic.twitter.com/JV5qEtmoST
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
GOAL! Celta 1-1 Genk (Sisto 15) #UEL pic.twitter.com/vm2BQ0eghY
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Lovely goal by @RCCelta! Guidetti backheels Johnny’s pass into the path of Sisto, who curls up and over the keeper! #UEL pic.twitter.com/BbKnQGlmx7
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
GOAL! Celta 2-1 Genk (Aspas 18) #UEL pic.twitter.com/WmptmkSaKS
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Aspas intercepts Colley’s pass, advances a few metres, and drives a low shot across Ryan and into the far corner. #UEL pic.twitter.com/Tcs3RWnbJQ
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017
Here’s that @ManUtd goal…
4 ⚽️ in 7 #UEL outings this season for @HenrikhMkh! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q7TV26t2Y8
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 13 aprile 2017