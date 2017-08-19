YouTube, Swansea-Manchester United 0-4: Lukaku e Pogba altro show

Pil, girano un po’ di soldi in più. Ma c’è a chi dispiace e si sente “offeso”

Pil, girano un po’ di soldi in più. In più di un anno fa e decisamente in più di tre/quattro anni fa. Certo non come dieci anni fa prima della crisi finanziaria mondiale e poi italiana. Ma un po’ meglio di ieri va e decisamente va meglio dell’altro ieri.