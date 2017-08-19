Manchester United

YouTube, Swansea-Manchester United 0-4: Lukaku e Pogba altro show

Pubblicato il

YouTube, Swansea-Manchester United 0-4: Lukaku e Pogba altro show

YouTube, Swansea-Manchester United 0-4: Lukaku e Pogba altro show

MANCHESTER (INGHILTERRA) – Lo United di Josè Mourinho guarda tutti dall’alto in basso in Premier League. Il team dello “Special One” ha vinto anche la seconda partita di campionato con un netto 4-0 contro lo Swansea. Ancora gol e show per Lukaku e Pogba.

Swansea (5-3-2): Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez (c), Bartley (65′ Narsingh), Mawson, Olsson, Roque Mesa (65′ Routledge), Fer, Carrol, Ayew, Abraham (82′ McBurnie). All. Clement

Manchester UTD (4-1-4-1): de Gea, Valencia (c), Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mata (73′ Fellaini), Mkhitaryan (85′ Herrera), Rashford (73′ Martial), Lukaku. All. Mourinho
Il tabellino di Swansea-Manchester UTD: 0-4

AMMONITI: 25′ Pogba (M), 72′ Fer (S)

ESPULSI: 

MARCATORI: 44′ Bailly (M), 80′ Lukaku (M), 81′ Pogba (M), 83′ Martial (M)

ARBITRO – Jonathan Moss

STADIO – Liberty Stadium (Cardiff, Galles).

Tag Correlati:
To Top