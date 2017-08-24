Sorteggi Champions League, Napoli con Manchester City, Shakhtar e Feyenoord

SORTEGGI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – Il Napoli è stato inserito nel Gruppo F con Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk e Feyenoord.
LE AVVERSARIE – Il Manchester City è un club inglese che nella sua bacheca ha 4 scudetti, 5 Coppe d’Inghilterra, 4 Coppe di Lega, 4 Community Shield e 1 Coppa delle Coppe.
Lo Shakhtar Donetsk è un club ucraino che ha vinto 10 campionati ucraini
,11 Coppe d’Ucraina, 8 Supercoppe d’Ucraina, 4 Coppe sovietiche, 1 Supercoppa sovietica e 1 Coppe UEFA/Europa League.
Il Feyenoord è un club olandese che ha nella sua bacheca 15 Campionati Olandesi, 12 Coppe d’Olanda, 3 Supercoppe d’Olanda, 1 Coppe dei Campioni/Champions League, 2 Coppe UEFA/Europa League, 1 Coppe Intercontinentali.