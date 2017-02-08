Festival di Sanremo, le pagelle: Maria De Filippi, Carlo Conti, Maurizio Crozza...

SANREMO – Festival di Sanremo 2017, le pagelle della prima serata della sessantasettesima edizione, condotta da Carlo Conti e Maria De Filippi.

MARIA DE FILIPPI – Impeccabile, ha dato il suo registro al festival controllando molto bene l’inevitabile emozione. Giocando su una naturale affinità, con Carlo Conti ha formato una coppia fondata su una divertita complicità. Un esordio da numero uno. 7

CARLO CONTI: Guida la macchina del festival con una disinvoltura disarmante. Ha fatto un colpaccio portando Maria De Filippi all’Ariston ed è stato perfetto nel metterla a suo agio. Quando si dice una garanzia. 7

TIZIANO FERRO – Un passaggio da autentica star. Prima con l’apertura della serata, dedicata a una bellissima cover di “Mi sono innamorato di te”, doveroso omaggio a Luigi Tenco, a 50 anni dalla morte. Poi con due brani del suo nuovo album, “Potremmo ritornare” e “Il conforto”, un duetto con Carmen Consoli che è uno spot per la musica italiana. 8

MAURIZIO CROZZA – La sua cartolina era attesissima, il momento che avrebbe dovuto accendere la temperatura del festival. Battute su Renzi, la Raggi e le polizze, un gioco felice sul passato di bancario di Conti in Toscana e sulla bocciatura della De Filippi al concorso in magistratura (“vi sareste incontrati lo stesso”), su Salvini e le polemiche sui compensi (“io sono genovese e col c… che lavoro gratis”) in un’atmosfera sorprendentemente un po’ ingessata. 6

RICKY MARTIN – Da tempo ha perso lo smalto dei tempi migliori. Il suo medley latino aveva qualcosa dei baracconi che qualche volta caratterizzano le performance degli ospiti internazionali all’Ariston. 5

GIUSY FERRERI – Fa Talmente Male: Giusy Ferreri ha il suo limite più grande proprio nella sua caratteristica più evidente: il timbro, quel cantato di gola che la rende subito riconoscibile ma le crea un rapporto complicato con l’intonazione e il controllo. Se, come stasera, si aggiunge l’emozione dell’Ariston, ne viene fuori una performance da dimenticare. 5

FABRIZIO MORO – Portami via: Fabrizio Moro punta molto sull’intensità, anche se stasera è andato un po’ fuori registro. Il brano, che cita “La Cura” di Battiato, ha un testo interessante e un’atmosfera cantautoriale. 6

ELODIE – Tutta colpa mia: Elodie è giovanissima ma canta uno di quei brani che una volta si chiamavano “sanremesi”. Compreso il testo che declina l’amore secondo i canoni più scontati. “Tutta colpa mia” sembra una canzone minore di Emma Marrone che è tra gli autori. 5

LUDOVICA COMELLO – Il cielo non mi basta: Anche la Comello rispetta una strana regola di questo festival in cui i giovani cantano pezzi tradizionali. Lei è un talento cresciuto alla scuola Disney ma questo non sembra proprio la canzone migliore per dimostrarlo. 5

FIORELLA MANNOIA – Che sia benedetta: E’ la presenza che nobilita il cast, un esempio di eleganza, intensità, personalità. Sicuramente una performance che segnerà questa edizione. 7,5

ALESSIO BERNABEI – Nel mezzo di un applauso: Per non correre rischi ripropone una formula molto simile a quella del brano dell’anno scorso che è uno dei pochi ad aver funzionato dopo il festival. Anche lui ha qualche problema con l’intonazione e il brano è di quelli che si tende a dimenticare. 5

ALBANO – Di rose e di spine – Ormai la romanza travestita da canzone è praticamente inevitabile. E’ la quota ultra popolare del festival targato Conti. 5

SAMUEL – Vedrai – E’ uno dei pezzi più originali di questa edizione, un bell’esempio di pop contemporaneo che mette la musica del festival al passo coi tempi. 7

RON – L’ottava meraviglia: Ron è un veterano che gioca sul sicuro con una ballata orecchiabile che è comunque una garanzia di qualità. 6

CLEMENTINO – Ragazzi fuori: Da uno come lui ci si aspetta molto di più. Soprattutto se si parla di ragazzi e di strade. Clementino ha scelto di rimanere in superficie sia per i contenuti che per la musica come se sentisse l’obbligo di essere pop. 5

ERMAL META – Vietato Morire: E’ il testo migliore di questa edizione, un’istantanea su una madre e un figlio picchiati dal padre in una cornice pop tutt’altro che banale. 7

(Foto Ansa)