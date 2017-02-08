Festival di Sanremo, Maria De Filippi e il vestito lungo: "Basta che le mutande..."

SANREMO – Prima serata del Festival di Sanremo. Maria De Filippi si siede sui suoi amati gradini, come fa sempre a Uomini e donne, e Carlo Conti la segue fedelmente. Il vestito lungo di Givenchy indossato dalla presentatrice è un po’ trasparente e lei si sente in imbarazzo. “Non è che si vede qualcosa?”, dice. E Conti. “Ma no, non è trasparente. “Basta che non si vedano le mutande” lei replica.
Poi gioca la carta dell’ironia: “Abbiamo avuto una settimana di maltempo, ma è andata bene, sennò rischiavamo di abbronzarci, ma soprattutto rischiavi che Trump ti potesse togliere il permesso di soggiorno”. Un pensiero sarcastico contro il neo presidente degli Usa Donald Trump, che ha firmato un decreto di restrizioni per l’ingresso negli Usa di cittadini provenienti da sette Paesi a maggioranza musulmana.
-
-
Italian singer Tiziano Ferro performs on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian hosts Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian hosts Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian hosts Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
British band Clean Bandit performs on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian host Maria De Filippi and Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin perfoms on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian actor Ubaldo Pantani (R) and Italian host Carlo Conti on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian singers Carmen Consoli (L) and Tiziano Ferro performs on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian actor Raoul Bova and Spanish actress Rocio Munoz Morales on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian Tv presenter Diletta Leotta on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin perfoms on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian actors Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese perform on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian actor Maurizio Crozza on the screen and Italian hosts Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian host Maria De Filippi with members of Guardia di Finanza, Croce Rossa, Soccorso Alpino, Esercito, Protezione Civile and Vigili del Fuoco on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
-
-
Italian hosts Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI