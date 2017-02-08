Festival di Sanremo, Maria De Filippi e il vestito lungo: "Basta che le mutande..."

SANREMO – Prima serata del Festival di Sanremo. Maria De Filippi si siede sui suoi amati gradini, come fa sempre a Uomini e donne, e Carlo Conti la segue fedelmente. Il vestito lungo di Givenchy indossato dalla presentatrice è un po’ trasparente e lei si sente in imbarazzo. “Non è che si vede qualcosa?”, dice. E Conti. “Ma no, non è trasparente. “Basta che non si vedano le mutande” lei replica.

Poi gioca la carta dell’ironia: “Abbiamo avuto una settimana di maltempo, ma è andata bene, sennò rischiavamo di abbronzarci, ma soprattutto rischiavi che Trump ti potesse togliere il permesso di soggiorno”. Un pensiero sarcastico contro il neo presidente degli Usa Donald Trump, che ha firmato un decreto di restrizioni per l’ingresso negli Usa di cittadini provenienti da sette Paesi a maggioranza musulmana.