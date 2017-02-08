Sanremo, polemica Crozza-Salvini: “Darei suo stipendio ai terremotati”, “Non fai ridere”

SANREMO – “Non so a voi ma a me #Crozza non fa più ridere… “. Risponde stizzito via Twitter, Matteo Salvini, alla performance di Maurizio Crozza a Sanremo. Il comico in collegamento da Milano ha scherzato col pubblico dell’Ariston sulle polemiche che hanno preceduto il Festival. Tra i suoi bersagli anche il leader della Lega Nord che aveva duramente attaccato il conduttore Carlo Conti in merito al suo cachet.
“Ha detto che il tuo compenso è vergognoso – ha detto Crozza a Conti – e che dovresti darlo ai terremotati. Ha ragione: io ai terremotati darei pure lo stipendio di Salvini. Che poi che lavoro fa Salvini? È pagato dall’Europa per dire che bisogna uscire dall’Europa. E’ come se tu che sei pagato dalla Rai dicessi di guardare Sky. Sei stato costretto a dire che fai beneficenza: ma la beneficenza è come la puzzetta in ascensore, si fa ma non si dice”.
Ce n’è anche per Maria de Filippi che lavora gratis:
“Non ha voluto nemmeno un voucher di Poletti“.
Salvini in tempo reale ha replicato via Twitter:
“Non so a voi, ma a me #Crozza non fa più ridere. Milionari che fanno la morale #tristezza”.
Ma il comico lo aveva già preventivamente zittito con una battuta autoironica: “Io ve lo dico, sono di Genova, col ca.. che lavoro gratis!”
Italian singer Tiziano Ferro performs on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Italian actor Maurizio Crozza on the screen and Italian hosts Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi on stage during the 67th Festival of the Italian Song of Sanremo at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 07 February 2017. The 67th edition of the television song contest runs from 07 to 11 February. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
