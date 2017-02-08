Sanremo, polemica Crozza-Salvini: “Darei suo stipendio ai terremotati”, “Non fai ridere”

SANREMO – “Non so a voi ma a me #Crozza non fa più ridere… “. Risponde stizzito via Twitter, Matteo Salvini, alla performance di Maurizio Crozza a Sanremo. Il comico in collegamento da Milano ha scherzato col pubblico dell’Ariston sulle polemiche che hanno preceduto il Festival. Tra i suoi bersagli anche il leader della Lega Nord che aveva duramente attaccato il conduttore Carlo Conti in merito al suo cachet.

“Ha detto che il tuo compenso è vergognoso – ha detto Crozza a Conti – e che dovresti darlo ai terremotati. Ha ragione: io ai terremotati darei pure lo stipendio di Salvini. Che poi che lavoro fa Salvini? È pagato dall’Europa per dire che bisogna uscire dall’Europa. E’ come se tu che sei pagato dalla Rai dicessi di guardare Sky. Sei stato costretto a dire che fai beneficenza: ma la beneficenza è come la puzzetta in ascensore, si fa ma non si dice”.

Ce n’è anche per Maria de Filippi che lavora gratis:

“Non ha voluto nemmeno un voucher di Poletti“.

Salvini in tempo reale ha replicato via Twitter:

“Non so a voi, ma a me #Crozza non fa più ridere. Milionari che fanno la morale #tristezza”.

Ma il comico lo aveva già preventivamente zittito con una battuta autoironica: “Io ve lo dico, sono di Genova, col ca.. che lavoro gratis!”