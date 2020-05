Lockdown,spin doctor lo viola. Giampaolo Scacchi: 400 km per la famiglia

epaselect epa08439031 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Special Advisor Dominic Cummings departs his home in London, Britain, 23 May, 2020. Calls for Cummings’ resignation have increased since news broke the Cummings broke lockdown regulations while showing symptoms for Covid-19. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA/ANDY RAIN