Rassegna stampa: Europa e non solo sui giornali del mondo

Chicagotribune: Brain-damaging lead in tap water

Alarming amounts of the toxic metal turned up in water samples collected throughout the city, the newspaper’s analysis found, largely because Chicago required the use of lead service lines between street mains and homes until Congress banned the practice in 1986.

Chicago tribune: Breath tests

Many police departments in the Chicago area already will seek blood draws from those who decline breath tests.

Msnbc: Trump and prostitutes in Comey’s book

In excerpts of James Comey’s new book, Comey writes that the President asked that the FBI prove that the Steele dossier story about Trump and prostitutes in Moscow was not true. Comey says Trump argued, “but I’m a germaphobe.” Nick Kristoff and Mike Murphy join Lawrence.

Los Angeles Times: Gas prices at the highest level since 2015

Southern California drivers are paying the highest prices for gasoline in 2½ years: $3.522 for a gallon of regular, on average, as of Monday. And it could get worse.

Il Sole24 ore: Il rischio Italia non è sparito dal radar dei grandi investitori. Tutt’altro. Il tema della sostenibilità del debito pubblico italiano anzi è stato sollevato dai gestori di fondi hedge intervenuti all’annual investor forum organizzato a Milano dal gruppo Banca del Ceresio.

