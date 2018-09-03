Rassegna Stampa. Europa e non solo sui giornali del mondo

France, la suppression de la taxe d’habitation

Le gouvernement va entamer des discussions avec les élus locaux en vue d’affecter la taxe foncière aux communes. C’est la suite logique de l’annonce d’Emmanuel Macron, qui avait promis, fin 2017, de supprimer, à l’horizon 2020, la taxe d’habitation (TH) pour les 20 % de foyers les plus aisés.

France, grande réforme fiscale

Les impôts seront-ils prélevés directement sur les feuilles de paie en janvier prochain ? Difficile à dire. Les déclarations et signaux contradictoires se multiplient depuis une semaine sur cette grande réforme fiscale. Jeudi 30 août, le président Emmanuel Macron a rajouté de l’incertitude, en demandant « aux ministres compétents de répondre à toutes les questions qui se posent encore, avant de donner une directive finale ». De source proche de la présidence, une réunion sur le sujet a été programmée à l’Elysée le mardi 4 septembre.

France, manque de moyens pour les élèves handicapés

Des « milliers » d’élèves handicapés « n’ont aucune solution de scolarisation » ou « bénéficient d’un temps faible d’école », dénonce dimanche, à la veille de la rentrée scolaire, une des principales associations de parents concernés, affichant ses « doutes » face aux propos rassurants du gouvernement.

USA Microwave Weapons, new kinds of arms

Doctors and scientists say microwave strikes may have caused sonic delusions and very real brain damage among embassy staff and family members. They say such unconventional weapons may have caused the baffling symptoms and ailments that, starting in late 2016, hit more than three dozen American diplomats and family members in Cuba and China. The Cuban incidents resulted in a diplomatic rupture between Havana and Washington. Early this year, in January, the spooky impact of microwaves on the human brain never came up during an open Senate hearing on the Cuba crisis. But in a scientific paper that same month, James C. Lin of the University of Illinois, a leading investigator of the Frey effect, described the diplomatic ills as plausibly arising from microwave beams. Dr. Lin is the editor-in-chief of Bio Electro Magnetics, a peer-reviewed journal that explores the effects of radio waves and electromagnetic fields on living things. In February, ProPublica in a lengthy investigation mentioned that federal investigators were weighing the microwave theory. Separately, it told of an intriguing find. The wife of a member of the embassy staff, it reported, had looked outside her home after hearing the disturbing sounds and seen a van speeding away.

L’armée américaine a déclaré, samedi 1er septembre, avoir réaffecté 300 millions de dollars (258 millions d’euros) d’aide au Pakistan

Les responsables américains accusent les autorités pakistanaises d’ignorer ou même de collaborer avec des groupes de combattants islamistes qui lancent des opérations en Afghanistan à partir de zones de non-droit, le long de la frontière entre les deux pays. L’armée américaine a déclaré, samedi 1er septembre, avoir réaffecté 300 millions de dollars (258 millions d’euros) d’aide au Pakistan en raison de l’absence d’« actions décisives » d’Islamabad envers la stratégie américaine dans la région.Le Pakistan a mené d’intenses campagnes contre certains groupes de combattants islamistes qui menacent sa sécurité nationale, mais les Etats-Unis jugent cette action insuffisante. Ces groupes menacent le gouvernement afghan soutenu par les Etats-Unis et ont attaqué et tué de nombreux soldats américains, envoyés après les attentats du 11 septembre 2001.

FBI tried to flip Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to get potentially damaging information on Trump’s alleged ties to the Kremlin

Between 2014 and 2016, the F.B.I. and the Justice Department unsuccessfully tried to turn Mr. Deripaska into an informant as they sought information on Russian organized crime and, later, on possible Russian aid to President Trump’s 2016 campaign. In one dramatic encounter, F.B.I. agents appeared unannounced and uninvited at a home Mr. Deripaska maintains in New York and pressed him on whether Paul Manafort, a former business partner of his who went on to become chairman of Mr. Trump’s campaign, had served as a link between the campaign and the Kremlin. The attempt to flip Mr. Deripaska was part of a broader, clandestine American effort to gauge the possibility of gaining cooperation from roughly a half-dozen of Russia’s richest men, nearly all of whom, like Mr. Deripaska, depend on President Vladimir V. Putin to maintain their wealth, the officials said.

USA. McCain Memorial Service

The senator’s daughter Meghan McCain and former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were among those who made eulogies to John McCain at a memorial service on Saturday. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the two men who thwarted Mr. McCain’s ambitions to become commander in chief, stood one after the other before the nation’s elite at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday to honor the man they beat, extolling him as a one-of-a-kind figure the likes of which will not be seen again anytime soon.That they were asked, and not the current president, spoke volumes about the man and the moment. And while neither explicitly mentioned President Trump, who, uninvited and unwelcome, went golfing instead, their tributes could hardly be heard without the unspoken contrast to the current occupant of the Oval Office, a message amplified by a more overt rebuke from the senator’s daughter.

Le Monde A Chemnitz, des manifestations parallèles révèlent les deux visages de l’Allemagne

Deux rassemblements d’extrême droite et de gauche étaient organisés samedi, après les violences qui a suivi le meurtre d’un homme par des étrangers.