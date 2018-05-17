Rassegna Stampa. Europa e non solo sui giornali del mondo

App di Blitzquotidiano, gratis, clicca qui

Ladyblitz – Apps on Google Play

Ireland: cervical check scandal

At least 208 women diagnosed with cervical cancer should have received earlier intervention. 17 are now dead. At least 162 were not notified of the outcome of independent audits. The Irish health minister, Simon Harris, said at the beginning of May that as many as 1,500 other cervical cancer tests had yet to be independently audited. A mother’s story of having to explain to her children that she is going to die has reignited calls for the head of Ireland’s health service to resign.

North Korea may not want to give up nuclear weapons

In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday night, a top Pyongyang official criticized America’s insistence that North Korea completely dismantle its nuclear program.

“If the US is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DPRK-US summit,” said Kim Kye Gwan, a vice foreign minister, using the official acronym for North Korea. North Korea is hard to deal with. The Trump administration isn’t making it any easier. Experts have continually cautioned that the Trump administration’s hardline stance toward North Korea might cause Pyongyang to bristle. And, well, it has.

China,Trump will help ZTE to get back into business

ZTE is a Shenzen-based telecommunication-equipment producer that has been hamstrung by a U.S. ban on component sales to the firm. The U.S. Commerce Department last month banned American companies from selling to the firm for seven years as punishment for ZTE breaking a 2017 agreement after it was caught illegally shipping U.S. goods to Iran and North Korea, an investigation dating to the Obama administration.

France. Macron et les décisions, souvent impopulaires, qui n’étaient pas dans son programme

La baisse des APL: Le 21 juillet 2017, le gouvernement annonce la baisse de 5 euros de l’aide personnalisée au logement, qui bénéficie à 6,5 millions d’allocataires. Les onze vaccins obligatoires: le 16 juin 2017, la ministre de la santé, Agnès Buzyn, annonce l’introduction dans le budget de la sécurité sociale d’une disposition pour rendre obligatoire la vaccination contre onze maladies à l’entrée en collectivité, contre seulement trois auparavant (les huit autres étant jusqu’à présent recommandées). La loi contre les fausses nouvelles: Le 3 janvier 2018, lors de ses vœux à la presse, le président présente un projet permettant, en cas de diffusion de fausse nouvelle (« fake news ») en période électorale, de déréférencer (faire en sorte qu’il n’apparaisse plus dans les moteurs de recherche) un site, fermer un compte sur un réseau social ou retirer des contenus par une procédure en référé, donc rapide. La vitesse…

Tesla Inc. will restructure and flatten its management

Tesla Inc. will restructure and flatten its management, Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees Monday, as the Silicon Valley auto maker struggles to boost production of its Model 3 sedan amid an exodus of top leaders. “To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company,” Mr. Musk said in the memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “As part of the reorg, we are flattening the management structure to improve communication, combining functions where sensible and trimming activities that are not vital to the success of our mission.

In China a huge earthquake helped to spur the development of civil society

A huge earthquake hit the south-western province of Sichuan on May 12th 2008. It killed about 70,000 people and left some 18,000 missing—the deadliest in the post-Mao era. It was not only a human tragedy, it was also a severe political test for the ruling Communist Party. In the age of the internet, the government’s response could be monitored nationwide in real time.

But Ms Zhang, the social scientist, says the earthquake did result in a change of attitude by the government towards civilian involvement in disaster relief. “This event provided a model for how social forces could be put to use to respond to a big crisis,” she says.

The new model involves leaving the heavy work of rebuilding cities and roads to the government but creating space for civil society in areas such as the counselling of bereaved families. After the more recent earthquake, NGOs helped to resolve conflicts that erupted during the relocation of survivors of destroyed villages.

Tutte le notizie di Blitzquotidiano in questa App per Android. Scaricatela qui

Tutte le notizie di Ladyblitz in questa App per Android. Scaricatela qui

Financial Times i partiti populisti italiani chiedono più tempo

Financial Times La bizzarra marcia indietro di Trump sulle sanzioni contro ZTE

Financial Times Telstra: un Penn non stellare

Financial Times L’ottimismo dimostrato dal mercato bancario italiano non riesce a

mascherare i problemi di questo settore

Financial Times L’India mette sotto processo 22 persone per una presunta frode

da 2 miliardi di dollari alla Punjab National Bank

Expansión Perché l’Italia non spaventa gli investitori

Financial Times Goldman: Manager della divisione titoli pronti a dimettersi