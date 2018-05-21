Rassegna Stampa. Europa e non solo sui giornali del mondo

France: grève contre la réforme des retraites

Entre 130 et 140 manifestations sont prévues partout en France. A Paris, leadeurs de la CGT, de Force ouvrière (FO) et de la CFDT défileront ensemble pour la première fois depuis 2010. Les perturbations à prévoir mardi 22 mai.

France: Macron, Borloo et le plan banlieue

Mardi 22 mai, Emmanuel Macron a prévu de recevoir à l’Elysée plusieurs centaines de personnes, élus locaux, entrepreneurs, responsables associatifs, habitants, afin de leur livrer une nouvelle fois sa « vision » en matière de développement des banlieues. « L’idée est de donner la parole aux acteurs de terrain, de partir de la base, des habitants, plutôt que d’apporter d’en haut des solutions toutes faites, explique l’entourage du chef de l’Etat. Il y a déjà beaucoup d’expériences menées dans les quartiers qui pourraient être dupliquées ailleurs. »

Giuseppe Conte pour diriger le gouvernement italien

Onze semaines après les élections législatives du 4 mars, Luigi Di Maio et Matteo Salvini, les chefs de file respectifs du Mouvement 5 étoiles (M5S) et de la Ligue, ont proposé au président de la République, Sergio Mattarella, le nom de Giuseppe Conte pour diriger le gouvernement italien, lundi 21 mai. « A ceux qui disent qu’il n’a pas été élu, je réponds que Giuseppe Conte faisait partie de mon équipe, 11 millions d’Italiens ont voté pour lui », a écrit M. Di Maio sur le blog de son mouvement. Le président Mattarella doit maintenant approuver ou non le nom qui lui est proposé par Luigi Di Maio et Matteo Salvini, les chefs de file du M5S et de la Ligue.

Trump will nominate Robert Wilkie as VA secretary

With Wilkie’s nomination, the President will look to move past the failed nomination of Jackson, who was first viewed as unqualified to lead the federal government’s second-largest department, but whose nomination was ultimately stymied by a series of allegations leveled by nearly two dozen of his current and former colleagues. Wilkie, who has led the VA since Trump fired David Shulkin by tweet in March, comes from the Pentagon, where he is undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. He previously served as assistant secretary of Defense during the George W. Bush administration.

Santa Fe school shooting,online hoaxers moved quickly to spread a viral lie

In the first hours after the Texas school shooting that left at least 10 dead Friday, online hoaxers moved quickly to spread a viral lie, creating fake Facebook accounts with the suspected shooter’s name and a doctored photo showing him wearing a “Hillary 2016” hat. The fakes again reveal a core vulnerability for the world’s most popular websites, whose popularity as social platforms is routinely weaponized by hoaxers exploiting the fog of breaking news.

The business of chemotherapy treatment

The business of chemotherapy treatment for arthritis has been good to doctor Jorge Zamora-Quezada. “His patients trusted him and presumed his integrity; in return he allegedly engaged in a scheme of false diagnoses and bogus courses of treatment … with no regard for patient well-being,” C.J. Porter, a special agent with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, said in a Monday statement. He is also accused of falsifying records to show that his patients were having more pain than they described, and he hid documents from other doctors who saw the same patients for a second opinion. The indictment does not specify who his alleged co-conspirators are or their role in the scheme.

