Une Mercedes électrique “Made in France”

Mercedes-Benz a annoncé vendredi qu’il allait produire pour la première fois un de ses modèles en France, un véhicule électrique compact, dans l’usine Smart à Hambach (Moselle). Cette annonce se traduit par un investissement de 500 millions d’euros du groupe Daimler (marques Mercedes-Benz et Smart)

The European Union took steps Friday to avoid reimposed US sanctions on Iran

The EU launched formal steps aimed at sparing European firms fallout from US sanctions on Iran as part of efforts to preserve the nuclear deal with Tehran. The Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, moved to help EU firms skirt US penalties and have member governments directly pay Iran’s central bank for oil.

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen a effacé le nom Le Pen

L’ex députée du Front national Marion Maréchal-Le Pen a modifié ses profils sur les réseaux sociaux. Celle qui s’appelait mercredi encore “Marion Le Pen” se nomme désormais “Marion Maréchal”. “Marion pense peut-être que mon nom est trop lourd à porter”, a déclaré à l’AFP Jean-Marie Le Pen, dont le nom est étroitement associé au parti qu’il a cofondé en 1972, puis dirigé pendant près de 40 ans, avant d’en être exclu en 2015 à la suite de ses propos répétés sur la Shoah.

Cimeli reali all’asta

C’è qualcosa di affascinante e coinvolgente che avvolge le case reali. E questo ha portato i cimeli dei reali ad avere un boom sul mercato. L’abito che Kate Middleton indossava quando William la vide per la prima volta è stato venduto a circa 89.700 € nel 2011. La bicicletta su cui Lady Diana non poté più andare per ordine dei funzionari reali prima del suo matrimonio con il principe Carlo fu battuta all’asta nel febbraio del 2018 per 10.400 €. E alcune vendite particolarmente notevoli sono state i bloomers della regina Vittoria, venduti nel 2011 a quasi 11.000 euro, e la biancheria della regina Elisabetta, venduta all’asta a quasi 12.000 euro nel 2012.

A Royal Wedding as an audit of the British constitution

Walter Bagehot, the editor of The Economist in 1860-77, argued that the constitution was divided into two branches. The monarchy represents the “dignified” branch. Its job is to symbolise the state through pomp and ceremony. The government—Parliament, the cabinet and the civil service—represents the “efficient” branch. A royal wedding is as good a time as any to conduct an audit of the British constitution.

A new Trump administration rule would curb reproductive rights

Federal family planning laws already ban direct funding of organizations that use abortion as a family planning method. But conservative activists and Republican lawmakers have been pressing Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of health and human services, to tighten the rules further so that abortions could not occur — or be performed by the same staff — at locations that receive Title X federal family planning money. The policy would be a return to one instituted in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan that required abortion services to have a “physical separation” and “separate personnel” from other family planning activities.

