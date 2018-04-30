Rassegna stampa: Europa e non solo sui giornali del mondo

A massage therapist, an inappropriate sexual behavior and Stan Lee of Marvel Comics

The massage therapist Maria Carballo says Stan Lee of Marvel Comics fondled himself and inappropriately grabbed her during arranged massages at a Chicago hotel in 2017.

Maria Carballo was working as an independent contractor for Therapy Professionals, which asked her to give massage therapy to a client for two hours April 21, 2017, at the McCormick Place Hyatt Regency.

Stan Lee was on his stomach for the first part of the massage, and after about a half hour, Maria Carballo noticed he was fondling himself.

Kim Kardashian is taking naked to the next level to promote her new fragrance

This time to promote her new fragrance KKW Body the bottle will be shake like the reality star’s famous figure

Kim Kardashian posted racy photos to promote her latest fragrance, KKW Body. The stunt, which inches dangerously close to full-frontal nudity, caused one Twitter user to joke that the scent would be “salmon” flavored.

Carissa Smith made history by becoming the first female firefighter/paramedic at the Joliet Fire Department

Over the years, the city of Joliet has grown and expanded significantly and so has the city’s fire protection area. The Joliet Fire Department had never employed a female firefighter at any of the city’s nine stations. Attempts to hire a female firefighter a few years ago ultimately met resistance and did not materialize. But history changed this week under the administration of first-term Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

Murder-suicide: a wife shot a woman she believed was having an affair with her husband

Jennair Gerardot, 48, meticulously planned the grisly slaying Monday that left 33-year-old Meredith Chapman dead, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Jennair Gerardot went to great lengths to disguise herself. She wore a wig, and took a train from Delaware to Radnor. She broke into the victim’s house, and cleaned up the glass so the victim didn’t realize someone was in her home.”

Melania really does not want to hold Donald Trump’s hand

It was the third time that cameras caught the president’s awkward attempts at holding hands with his third wife.

During a visit to Israel in May 2017, Trump tried to hold hands on the tarmac as they arrived — but Melania deftly swatted his hand away.

In February, Trump tried yet again as they walked side-by-side toward Air Force One in Ohio.

FoodFest in Manhattan: stadium food disgusting? Reporter reveals…

Major League Baseball’s inaugural FoodFest in Manhattan featured a signature dish from every single MLB ballpark, and NYPost.com senior reporter Michael Blaustein was there to try all 30 of them. From a surprisingly solid NY Deli Pastrami Sandwich from the Mets to tangy Toasted Grasshoppers courtesy of the Mariners, the sold-out festival had everything a fan could desire.

Financial Times Gli istituti bancari cinesi pensano ad un aumento informale dei

tassi

Financial Times In Cina le attività spartiacque si ripagano come le prime cinque che vanno in avanti

Financial Times La clemenza del CDA nei confronti degli amministratori delegati è negativa per il capitalismo

Financial Times Le banche europee hanno ottenuto14 miliardi di euro di

accantonamenti sui crediti inesigibili

Handelsblatt Poste tedesche. In Borsa con il furgoncino elettrico? Furore del furgone elettrico autoprodotto

Times La crisi dell’India sugli stupri

Times Basta con le consulenze finanziarie su Facebook

Financial Times Le banche d’investimento europee si preparano ai risultati

deludenti provenienti dalle entrate delle loro attività di trading

Financial Times Una miscela velenosa di populismi latini e socialisti

Monde Air France: la scommessa del referendum

Financial Times Dialogo complicato( Vodafone, Liberty Global, Deutsche Telekom…)

Financial Times Fermiamo il soffocamento dei nostri oceani dall’overdose di

plastica

Times Royal Mail difende il salario maschile del boss