Rassegna Stampa.Trump silura il nucleare in Iran, mentre con Macron…

Iran nuclear agreement: Trump’s decision opens up a deep rift with U.S. allies in Europe

President Trump said May 8 that the United States would reinstate sanctions on Iran and warned other states against helping Iran with its nuclear program. For Trump, the decision to torpedo one of President Barack Obama’s signature foreign policy achievements had effectively been made last October, when he declared that Iran was not in compliance with the deal and called on European allies to negotiate better terms. For Trump’s longtime advisers, the only surprise in Tuesday’s announcement shredding the Iran deal was that it took the president 15 months to make.

Trump: “Tthe United States no longer makes empty threats”

President Trump said pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal sends a message that “the United States no longer makes empty threats.” The decision, while long anticipated and widely telegraphed, leaves the 2015 agreement reached by seven countries after more than two years of grueling negotiations in tatters. The United States will now reimpose the stringent sanctions it imposed on Iran before the deal and is considering new penalties. Iran said it will remain in the deal, which tightly restricted its nuclear ambitions for a decade or more in return for ending the sanctions that had crippled its economy.

There’s no Lyme disease vaccine

Lyme can be treated with antibiotics. And there are many ways to prevent tick bites. But there’s no vaccine available if you want extra protection against the disease (unless you’re a dog). The deer tick spreads the bacteria that causes Lyme. Lyme has quickly become one of the most common infectious diseases in America, with many as 300,000 people infected every year. And public health officials fear the bacterial infection, which jumps from ticks to humans, will only spread farther and faster as climate change makes more parts of the US habitable for ticks.

Recycler, Réparer, Réutiliser et l’économie circulaire

L’économie circulaire est un concept ancien qui a été affiné et popularisé dans les années 2000. Il s’agit d’imaginer une alternative à l’économie dominante, dite « linéaire », qui contribue à l’épuisement des ressources et à la dégradation de l’environnement. Les penseurs de l’économie circulaire partent du principe que les ressources de la planète étant limitées, il serait plus avisé de recycler, de réparer et de réutiliser les matériaux utilisés à la fois par les ménages et par l’industrie, plutôt que de les jeter après utilisation.

La visite de M. Macron à Washington: le faste et l’attention

Emmanuel Macron, l’« Obama français », est arrivé lundi 23 avril après-midi à Washington pour la première visite d’Etat organisée par le président des Etats-Unis, Donald Trump, depuis son accession à la Maison Blanche. La presse américaine scrute avec intérêt la « relation particulière » qui unirait les deux hommes aux profils si différents. Elle s’interroge surtout sur les bénéfices, pour le président français, d’afficher sa proximité avec M. Trump. Le faste et l’attention portés à la visite de M. Macron à Washington contrastent en tout cas avec la discrétion autour de l’arrivée de la chancelière allemande, Angela Merkel, prévue vendredi, quelques heures après le départ du président français. Une différence de traitement que la Süddeutsche Zeitung explique par l’absence d’alchimie personnelle entre M. Trump et Mme Merkel et par les relations commerciales entre les Etats-Unis et l’Allemagne, que le président américain juge à son désavantage.

Financial Times In Italia, il fallimento dei colloqui appronta lo scenario delle elezioni

Financial Times Trump e le irrazionali richieste sul commercio alla Cina

Financial Times Condizioni sfavorevoli per le elezioni in Malesia

Financial Times Lex – HSBC/Macquarie: buoni risultati

Expansión Telefónica grazie al servizio ‘Fusión’ in quattro anni ha aumentato i ricavi del 70%

Expansión Telecom Italia nomina Genish come amministratore delegato

Times Altri sei anni di Putin

Wall Street Journal Il mistero della dichiarazione di Michael Flynn