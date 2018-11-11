RIO DE JANEIRO (BRASILE) – Lewis Hamilton, su Mercedes ha vinto il Gp del Brasile, penultima prova del Mondiale di Formula 1. Secondo posto per l’olandese Max Verstappen, con la Red Bull, e terzo per la Ferrari di Kimi Raikkonen. Il titolo costruttori, con questo risultato, va per la quinta stagione di fila alla Mercedes. Giù dal podio, sesto, Sebastian Vettel, preceduto anche dalla Red Bull di Daniel Ricciardo, quarto, e dalla Mercedes di Valtteri Bottas.

A punti sono andati anche Charles Leclerc, ottimo settimo con la Sauber Ferrari, Romain Grosjean e Kevin Magnussen, rispettivamente ottavo e nono con le Haas motorizzate Ferrari, e Sergio Perez decimo con la Force India.

RAIKKONEN: "It was good, not easy… the tyre was good, but it was difficult to pass. We can't replay it on other tyres, so you never know" #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/prO00G0WTi — Formula 1 (@F1) 11 novembre 2018

VERSTAPPEN: "You get taken out like that… I have no words. I think the car worked brilliantly today. The team gave me a great strategy, but we should have won today" #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/JgesmNkI2s — Formula 1 (@F1) 11 novembre 2018