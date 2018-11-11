Formula 1, Hamilton trionfa in Brasile: Mercedes vince anche Mondiale costruttori

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 11 novembre 2018 19:56 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 11 novembre 2018 19:57
RIO DE JANEIRO (BRASILE) – Lewis Hamilton, su Mercedes ha vinto il Gp del Brasile, penultima prova del Mondiale di Formula 1. Secondo posto per l’olandese Max Verstappen, con la Red Bull, e terzo per la Ferrari di Kimi Raikkonen. Il titolo costruttori, con questo risultato, va per la quinta stagione di fila alla Mercedes. Giù dal podio, sesto, Sebastian Vettel, preceduto anche dalla Red Bull di Daniel Ricciardo, quarto, e dalla Mercedes di Valtteri Bottas.

A punti sono andati anche Charles Leclerc, ottimo settimo con la Sauber Ferrari, Romain Grosjean e Kevin Magnussen, rispettivamente ottavo e nono con le Haas motorizzate Ferrari, e Sergio Perez decimo con la Force India.

