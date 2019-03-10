MotoGp, Andrea Dovizioso trionfa in Qatar nella prima gara del motomondiale 2019
Pubblicato il 10 marzo 2019 19:31 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 10 marzo 2019 19:32
ROMA – Andrea Dovizioso su Ducati ha vinto il Gp del Qatar, prima gara del motomondiale 2019, classe MotoGp. Ha preceduto di 23 millesimi le Honda del campione del mondo Marc Marquez e di Cal Crutchlow. Quarta la Suzuki di Rins, quinta la Yamaha di Valentino Rossi. Grande la rimonta di Rossi, partito dalla 14/a posizione.
La top ten della gara in Qatar è completata dal sesto posto di Danilo Petrucci, con l’altra Ducati ufficiale. Settimo Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), seguito da Joan Mir (Suzuki) e Nakagami (Honda). Decimo Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).
MotoGp Qatar, ordine di arrivo e video da Twitter
🏁 @AndreaDovizioso wins by 0.023 as five riders battle for #QatarGP glory ⚔️
Italian beats @marcmarquez93 to the line as @calcrutchlow grabs a podium, @Rins42 and @ValeYellow46 within 0.6 of the win in a crazy opening race of 2019!#MotoGP | 📰https://t.co/HnXAKK6Qqz pic.twitter.com/N9F9fIYwI3
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
🏁 #MotoGP RACE
Confirmation of the results after a stunning season opener at Losail! ⏱️#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/8z0jCavYuJ
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
HOW CLOSE DO YOU LIKE IT! 🔥#ThisIsMotoGP pic.twitter.com/rXlzdx1kVX
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
Ladies and gentlemen, your first winner of 2019! 🏆@AndreaDovizioso! 🥇#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/7uMY01iFBg
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
A spectacular sight on the opening night! ✨
The #MotoGP riders definitely lit up the Losail circuit in the season opener!#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/Jp7xPJtyQ2
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
Respect between rivals! 🤝@AndreaDovizioso and @marcmarquez93 congratulate each other after another epic duel!#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/5pnfFxeMbr
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
Embrace in the glory of victory! 🥇@AndreaDovizioso does it again in Qatar! 🙌#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/HquCeaI3Hi
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
Celebrations at @LCRHondaTeam!@calcrutchlow grabs a podium in third, just as he did the last time he started a #MotoGP race at Motegi! 💪#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/QgZjqhqL4r
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
A truly outstanding effort from the reigning champion @marcmarquez93 but once again @AndreaDovizioso gets the better him on the final corner! 👏👏👏#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/tY0sMJ6fhO
— MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019
fonte: Ansa.