ROMA – Andrea Dovizioso su Ducati ha vinto il Gp del Qatar, prima gara del motomondiale 2019, classe MotoGp. Ha preceduto di 23 millesimi le Honda del campione del mondo Marc Marquez e di Cal Crutchlow. Quarta la Suzuki di Rins, quinta la Yamaha di Valentino Rossi. Grande la rimonta di Rossi, partito dalla 14/a posizione.

La top ten della gara in Qatar è completata dal sesto posto di Danilo Petrucci, con l’altra Ducati ufficiale. Settimo Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), seguito da Joan Mir (Suzuki) e Nakagami (Honda). Decimo Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

MotoGp Qatar, ordine di arrivo e video da Twitter

🏁 #MotoGP RACE Confirmation of the results after a stunning season opener at Losail! ⏱️#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/8z0jCavYuJ — MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019

A spectacular sight on the opening night! ✨ The #MotoGP riders definitely lit up the Losail circuit in the season opener!#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/Jp7xPJtyQ2 — MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019

Celebrations at @LCRHondaTeam!@calcrutchlow grabs a podium in third, just as he did the last time he started a #MotoGP race at Motegi! 💪#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/QgZjqhqL4r — MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019

A truly outstanding effort from the reigning champion @marcmarquez93 but once again @AndreaDovizioso gets the better him on the final corner! 👏👏👏#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/tY0sMJ6fhO — MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) 10 marzo 2019

fonte: Ansa.