di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 10 marzo 2019 19:31 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 10 marzo 2019 19:32
ROMA – Andrea Dovizioso su Ducati ha vinto il Gp del Qatar, prima gara del motomondiale 2019, classe MotoGp. Ha preceduto di 23 millesimi le Honda del campione del mondo Marc Marquez e di Cal Crutchlow. Quarta la Suzuki di Rins, quinta la Yamaha di Valentino Rossi. Grande la rimonta di Rossi, partito dalla 14/a posizione.

La top ten della gara in Qatar è completata dal sesto posto di Danilo Petrucci, con l’altra Ducati ufficiale. Settimo Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), seguito da Joan Mir (Suzuki) e Nakagami (Honda). Decimo Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

MotoGp Qatar, ordine di arrivo e video da Twitter

fonte: Ansa.

