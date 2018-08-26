SILVERSTONE (GRAN BRETAGNA) – Il Gp 2018 di Silverstone del motomondiale non si correrà per le avverse condizioni meteo e la pista allagata. Dopo una serie ripetuta di rinvii e la pioggia incessante che non ha mai smesso di scendere, la direzione corsa ha optato per l’annullamento del Gran Premio, su indicazione dei piloti [App di Blitzquotidiano, gratis, clicca qui,- Ladyblitz clicca qui –Cronaca Oggi, App on Google Play].

Il rinvio del Gran Premio di Silverstone raccontato dal profilo Twitter ufficiale della MotoGp.

Unfortunately, after consulting with IRTA Officials, #MotoGP , riders teams and Dorna, the #BritishGP is cancelled. #MotoGP | 📰 https://t.co/Qo021V6lAf pic.twitter.com/GSmmzfZiRK

Keep up to date with all updates ahead of the #MotoGP race at the #BritishGP 🇬🇧LIVE 📡 https://t.co/ghDG3VvMon https://t.co/oo9cYOfEJm

If the rain has stopped by 16:00 local time, racing will aim to get underway at 16:50 #BritishGP | 📰 https://t.co/S5DLgfzLWf pic.twitter.com/G5Q9StihVR

Pending track inspection, pit lane will open at 16.30 with the #MotoGP race start scheduled for 16.50

Continued… If it is impossible to start racing at 16.50 Local Time, race direction will cancel races, starting with the #Moto3 race

Due to the nature of the track surface, it is unlikely that it is possible to race until the rain has stopped.

If rain has stopped by the latest 16.00 Local Time, all three races will go ahead starting with #MotoGP, with races being completed by 19.30pm

— MotoGP™🇬🇧🏁 (@MotoGP) 26 agosto 2018