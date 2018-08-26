MotoGp Silverstone rinvio ufficiale per avverse condizioni meteo e pista allagata

SILVERSTONE (GRAN BRETAGNA) – Il Gp 2018 di Silverstone del motomondiale non si correrà per le avverse condizioni meteo e la pista allagata. Dopo una serie ripetuta di rinvii e la pioggia incessante che non ha mai smesso di scendere, la direzione corsa ha optato per l’annullamento del Gran Premio, su indicazione dei piloti [App di Blitzquotidiano, gratis, clicca qui,- Ladyblitz clicca qui –Cronaca Oggi, App on Google Play].

Il rinvio del Gran Premio di Silverstone raccontato dal profilo Twitter ufficiale della MotoGp.

