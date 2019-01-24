ROMA – Il campione della Red Bull Max Verstappen ha affrontato le piste da sci austriache a bordo della sua vettura di Formula 1. Una discesa libera fuori dal comune, con le catene da neve applicate alle ruote della vettura da Formula 1, Max Verstappen si è cimentato senza esitazioni lungo un percorso che lambiva un burrone. Una prodezza al confine tra Formula 1 e Sci.

Video, la discesa libera di Max Verstappen

