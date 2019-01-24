Verstappen in discesa libera con la Red Bull sul ciglio del burrone: il VIDEO

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 24 gennaio 2019 19:08 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 24 gennaio 2019 19:08
Verstappen in discesa libera con la Red Bull sul ciglio del burrone: il VIDEO

Verstappen in discesa libera con la Red Bull sul ciglio del burrone: il VIDEO

ROMA – Il campione della Red Bull Max Verstappen ha affrontato le piste da sci austriache a bordo della sua vettura di Formula 1. Una discesa libera fuori dal comune, con le catene da neve applicate alle ruote della vettura da Formula 1, Max Verstappen si è cimentato senza esitazioni lungo un percorso che lambiva un burrone. Una prodezza al confine tra Formula 1 e Sci.

Video, la discesa libera di Max Verstappen

 

Blitz dice
Blitz Blog
OROSCOPO
I più letti

Assicurazione auto e moto Quixa

La convenienza di una assicurazione auto e moto a un prezzo eccezionale e la sicurezza del Gruppo Axa. Scopri Quixa