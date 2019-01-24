Verstappen in discesa libera con la Red Bull sul ciglio del burrone: il VIDEO
Pubblicato il 24 gennaio 2019 19:08 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 24 gennaio 2019 19:08
ROMA – Il campione della Red Bull Max Verstappen ha affrontato le piste da sci austriache a bordo della sua vettura di Formula 1. Una discesa libera fuori dal comune, con le catene da neve applicate alle ruote della vettura da Formula 1, Max Verstappen si è cimentato senza esitazioni lungo un percorso che lambiva un burrone. Una prodezza al confine tra Formula 1 e Sci.
Video, la discesa libera di Max Verstappen
On snow patrol with @Max33Verstappen! ❄️#UKSnow pic.twitter.com/UMAl3V5aqF
— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) 22 gennaio 2019
