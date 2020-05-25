Blitz quotidiano > Musica > Jimmy Cobb, è morto uno dei più grandi batteristi della storia del jazz

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 25 Maggio 2020 14:26 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 25 Maggio 2020 14:26
ROMA – Jimmy Cobb, uno dei più grandi batteristi della storia del jazz, è morto all’età di 91 anni.

Cobb da alcuni anni soffriva di alcuni problemi di salute.

L’annuncio della scomparsa, avvenuta ieri, è stata data oggi dal produttore e manager Todd Barkan su Facebook. 

Nato a Washington il 20 gennaio 1929, Jimmy Cobb negli anni ha collaborato con veri e propri mostri sacri del jazz come Dizzy Gillespie, John Coltrane, Stan Getz e soprattutto Miles Davis con il quale lavorò a Kind of Blue.

Nel corso della sua carriera Cobb ha collaborato con un’infinità di artisti.

Tra i tanti Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday Clark Terry, Wynton Kelly, Wes Montgomery, Gil Evans, Kenny Burrell, J. J. Johnson, Sonny Stitt, Nat Adderley, Hank Jones, Ron Carter, George Coleman, Fathead Newman, Geri Allen, Earl Bostic, Leo Parker, Charlie Rouse, Ernie Royal, Philly Joe Jones, Bobby Timmons, Walter Booker, Jerome Richardson, Keter Betts, Jimmy Cleveland, Sam Jones, Red Garland, Joe Henderson, Eddie Gomez, Bill Evans, Stefan Karlsson, Jeremy Steig, Richard Wyands, Peter Bernstein, Richie Cole, Nancy Wilson, Ricky Ford, David Amram.

Con Miles Davis Cobb lavorò anche a Sketches of Spain, Someday My Prince Will Come, Live at Carnegie Hall, Live at the Blackhawk, Porgy and Bess e Sorcerer. (Fonti: La Stampa, Facebook) 

 

 

