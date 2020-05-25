Jimmy Cobb, è morto uno dei più grandi batteristi della storia del jazz

Nel corso della sua carriera Cobb ha collaborato con un’infinità di artisti.

Tra i tanti Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday Clark Terry, Wynton Kelly, Wes Montgomery, Gil Evans, Kenny Burrell, J. J. Johnson, Sonny Stitt, Nat Adderley, Hank Jones, Ron Carter, George Coleman, Fathead Newman, Geri Allen, Earl Bostic, Leo Parker, Charlie Rouse, Ernie Royal, Philly Joe Jones, Bobby Timmons, Walter Booker, Jerome Richardson, Keter Betts, Jimmy Cleveland, Sam Jones, Red Garland, Joe Henderson, Eddie Gomez, Bill Evans, Stefan Karlsson, Jeremy Steig, Richard Wyands, Peter Bernstein, Richie Cole, Nancy Wilson, Ricky Ford, David Amram.

Con Miles Davis Cobb lavorò anche a Sketches of Spain, Someday My Prince Will Come, Live at Carnegie Hall, Live at the Blackhawk, Porgy and Bess e Sorcerer. (Fonti: La Stampa, Facebook)