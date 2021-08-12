Mtv Video Music Awards tornano il 12 settembre 2021. Tutte le nominations, favorito Justin Bieber
Pubblicato il 12 Agosto 2021 11:45 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 12 Agosto 2021 11:45
Il 12 settembre 2021 tornano gli MTV Video Music Awards. L’evento sarà trasmesso dal Barclays Center di New York in diretta in tutto il mondo.
Tra gli artisti che hanno ricevuto più nomination primeggia Justin Bieber, con ben 7 nomine. Ma anche Megan Thee Stallion (6), Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo e i BTS (5), Cardi B, Taylor Swift e Dua Lipa (4), Ariana Grande e Beyoncé (3) e Lady Gaga (2).
In Italia gli MTV Video Music Awards 2021 andranno in onda su Mtv, in streaming su Now e su Mtv Music. Ecco la lista delle nomination dei VMA 2021.
Video of the year
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
- The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records
Artist of the year
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Justin Bieber – Def Jam
- Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the year
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
- BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
Best New Artist
- 24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
- Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
- The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Polo G – Columbia Records
- Saweetie – Warner Records
Push Performance of the year
- September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?” – Columbia Records
- October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy” – Warner Records
- November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO
- December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
- January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group
- February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records
- March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
- April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” – Columbia Records
- May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
- June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” – world in red / AWAL
- July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime” – RCA Records
- August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
Best collaboration
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records
Best Pop
- Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records
- Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records
- Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
- Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Best Rock
- Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG
- Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
- John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
- The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
- Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG
Best Alternative
- Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
- Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
- WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
- Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
- Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin
Best R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
- SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Best K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
- SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
- TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company
Video for good
- Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island
- H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
- Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records
Best direction
- Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
- Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
- Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley
Best cinematography
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
- Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
- Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
- Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
- Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
- Lorde – “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
Best Art Direction
- Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
- Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux
- Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes
- Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Best visual effects
- Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
- Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
- Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
- P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
Best Coreography
- Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
- BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
- Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Choreography by: Paul Roberts
- Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
Best editing
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
- BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
- Drake – “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Editing by: Claudia Wass
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records