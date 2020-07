FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 file photo President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi as he addresses the committee on economic and monetary affairs at the European parliament in Brussels. Europes modest economic recovery is finally showing signs it might be the real deal, after years of sluggishness and false starts. And that has helped European Central Bank head Mario Draghi hit the pause button on his 1.5 trillion euro stimulus machine. (ANSA/AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)