Trump in ospedale per covid, in Europa non c’è recovery

epa08716566 US President Donald Trump exits Marine One as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, looks on, while arriving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, on 02 October 2020. Trump will be treated for Covid-19 after being in isolation at the White House since his diagnosis, which he announced after one of his closest aides had tested positive for coronavirus infection. EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL