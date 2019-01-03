Olivia Newton-John sta per morire? Arriva la smentita del suo social media manager
Pubblicato il 3 gennaio 2019 12:23 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 3 gennaio 2019 12:27
ROMA – I media inglesi e australiani stanno diffondendo rumors preoccupanti sulle condizioni di salute dell’attrice settantenne Olivia Newton-John. Secondo questi rumors, l’attrice resa famosa dal personaggio di Sandie nel film cult Grease con John Travolta uscito 40 anni fa, starebbe per morire. L’unica cosa nota è che l’attrice sta lottando da anni contro il tumore.
Olivia Newton-John, arriva la smentita del suo social media manager
Poche ore dopo la diffusione delle notizie sull’aggravamento delle condizioni di salute della Newton-John, sono arrivate le smentite del suo vecchio manager e del suo attuale social media manager.
Michael Caprio, storico manager di Olivia Newton-John, ha smentito le notizie con le seguenti dichiarazioni: “Sono ampiamente esagerate le voci allarmananti sull’attrice che “sì, sta lottando contro il tumore ma sono ridicole” e “false” le notizie sulla circostanza che l’attrice “sia in punto di morte”. Dello stesso tenore Randy Slovacek, suo attuale social media manager: “Non sappiamo più come smentire queste voci”.
Gli ultimi post Instagram di Olivia Newton – John
My dear darling Billy left us today. I will always miss my funny friend. This, from his sister Barbara, says it all: Billy Sammeth adored travel to the most exotic places at a moments notice, his bags were packed & he was OFF! Often he’d be visiting one of you bringing lots of funny stories & laughter. This time he will be taking this very long trip alone; very far away from me. He won’t be taking any baggage. It’s a ONE WAY journey. Wish him a BON VOYAGE & GOD’S GRACE to carry him safely home. He is waiting in THE FIRST CLASS LOUNGE. 💔🙏 His flight has departed.
Please support my niece @tottie_goldsmith as she raises funds for @onjcancercentre during “Dry July”
Get ready for magic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Watch my performance on @disneysfairytaleweddingstv tonight at 8/7c on @freeform !
We are so proud to announce @gaiaretreat has been recently honoured at the 2018 World Luxury Spa Awards & World Luxury Restaurant Awards held in Ireland. Taking out 2 coveted Global Wins – ‘Luxury Spa Restaurant’ and ‘Health & Wellness Cuisine’ plus Continent Winner – ‘Best Luxury Spa Retreat’ and Australian ‘Best Luxury Wellness Spa’. These outstanding Awards not only belong to our wonderful dedicated team but to YOU our valued guests and supporters. We live in the heartbeat of Gaia every day and THANK YOU ALL for sharing the rhythm. Gregg, Ruth, Olivia and Warwick – Gaia Directors
Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1
— Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) 3 gennaio 2019