ROMA – I media inglesi e australiani stanno diffondendo rumors preoccupanti sulle condizioni di salute dell’attrice settantenne Olivia Newton-John. Secondo questi rumors, l’attrice resa famosa dal personaggio di Sandie nel film cult Grease con John Travolta uscito 40 anni fa, starebbe per morire. L’unica cosa nota è che l’attrice sta lottando da anni contro il tumore. 

Olivia Newton-John, arriva  la smentita del suo social media manager 

Poche ore dopo la diffusione delle notizie sull’aggravamento delle condizioni di salute della Newton-John, sono arrivate le smentite del suo vecchio manager e del suo attuale social media manager.

Michael Caprio, storico manager di Olivia Newton-John, ha smentito le notizie con le seguenti dichiarazioni: “Sono ampiamente esagerate le voci allarmananti sull’attrice che “sì, sta lottando contro il tumore ma sono ridicole” e “false” le notizie sulla circostanza che l’attrice “sia in punto di morte”. Dello stesso tenore Randy Slovacek, suo attuale social media manager: “Non sappiamo più come smentire queste voci”.

@FrankieMusic and @ScottHoying of @PTXOfficial I LOVED your homage to GREASE! Thank you! xoxo Love and Light, Olivia @SUP3Rfruit #Grease40 @GoGrease One Nights Wear goo.gl/6iGLr4

Please support my niece @tottie_goldsmith as she raises funds for @onjcancercentre during “Dry July”

Get ready for magic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Watch my performance on @disneysfairytaleweddingstv tonight at 8/7c on @freeform !

