epa06204474 House Minority Leader Democrat Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference in which she discussed immigration policy and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 14 September 2017. House Minority Leader Democrat Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer agreed to continue discussions with US President Donald J. Trump regarding protecting young undocumented immigrants, known as ‘dreamers’, from deportation and strengthening border security measures, excluding a wall. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS