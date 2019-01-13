Calciomercato Napoli, il Mirror: Koulibaly allo United per fuggire dai razzisti italiani

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 13 gennaio 2019 16:34 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 13 gennaio 2019 16:35
Calciomercato Napoli, il Mirror: Koulibaly allo United per fuggire dai razzisti italiani

Calciomercato Napoli, il Mirror: Koulibaly allo United per fuggire dai razzisti italiani

NAPOLI – “Il Manchester United offrirà alla stella del Napoli, Kalidou Koulibaly, la via di fuga dai razzisti italiani”. Così titola oggi il britannico Mirror che parla del 27enne senegalese come del “primo obiettivo” per la prossima estate, aggiungendo che, a differenza del passato,, stavolta i ‘Red devils’ hanno concrete possibilità di riuscirci dopo gli insulti razzisti a San Siro.

Un episodio, scrive il tabloid, che avrebbe convinto il centrale azzurro a fare le valigie, anche se lo United dovrà superare la concorrenza di altre squadre interessate al forte difensore.

Koulibaly al Manchester United? Le reazioni su YouTube e Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kalidou Koulibaly is open to joining Manchester United [ESPN] Do you think we should sign him? 🔴🔥👇🏼 #mufc #GGMU #koulibaly

Un post condiviso da Manchester United Fanpage 🔴👥 (@mufc__latest) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Koulibaly #NoToRacism #say_no_to_Racism

Un post condiviso da zezo cartoons (@zezocartoons) in data:

Blitz dice
Blitz Blog
OROSCOPO
I più letti

Assicurazione auto e moto Quixa

La convenienza di una assicurazione auto e moto a un prezzo eccezionale e la sicurezza del Gruppo Axa. Scopri Quixa