Calciomercato Napoli, il Mirror: Koulibaly allo United per fuggire dai razzisti italiani
Pubblicato il 13 gennaio 2019 16:34 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 13 gennaio 2019 16:35
NAPOLI – “Il Manchester United offrirà alla stella del Napoli, Kalidou Koulibaly, la via di fuga dai razzisti italiani”. Così titola oggi il britannico Mirror che parla del 27enne senegalese come del “primo obiettivo” per la prossima estate, aggiungendo che, a differenza del passato,, stavolta i ‘Red devils’ hanno concrete possibilità di riuscirci dopo gli insulti razzisti a San Siro.
Un episodio, scrive il tabloid, che avrebbe convinto il centrale azzurro a fare le valigie, anche se lo United dovrà superare la concorrenza di altre squadre interessate al forte difensore.
