Calendario Champions League 2018 2019 Juventus: date, orari e dove vedere le partite

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 23 ottobre 2018 23:33 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 23 ottobre 2018 23:34
Calendario Champions League 2018 2019 Juve: date, orario e dove vedere le partite

Calendario Champions League 2018 2019 Juventus. Girone H. Le date delle partite della Juventus, gli orari, dove vedere i match dei bianconeri. Qui tutte le info.

Classifica: Juventus 9,   Manchester United 4, Valencia 2 e Young Boys 1

Prima giornata – Mercoledì 19 settembre ore 21.00

Girone H: Young Boys-Manchester United 0-3
Girone H: Valencia-Juventus 0-2

Seconda giornata – Martedì 2 ottobre ore 18.55

Girone H: Juventus-Young Boys 3-0

Seconda giornata – Martedì 2 ottobre ore 21.00

Girone H: Manchester United-Valencia 0-0

Terza giornata – Martedì 23 ottobre ore 18.55

Girone H: Young Boys-Valencia 1-1

Terza giornata – Martedì 23 ottobre ore 21.00

Girone H: Manchester United-Juventus 0-1

Quarta giornata – Mercoledì 7 novembre ore 18.55

Girone H: Valencia-Young Boys

Quarta giornata – Mercoledì 7 novembre ore 21.00

Girone H: Juventus-Manchester United

Quinta giornata – Martedì 27 novembre ore 21.00

Girone H: Manchester United-Young Boys
Girone H: Juventus-Valencia

Sesta giornata – Mercoledì 12 dicembre ore 21.00

Girone H: Young Boys-Juventus
Girone H: Valencia-Manchester United

Dove vedere le partite della Juventus in Champions League 2018 2019

La Champions League 2018 2019 sarà trasmessa Sky Sport via satellite e dalla Rai che potrà trasmettere in chiaro (completamente gratis) una partita a settimana. In streaming le partite della Champions League saranno visibili su SkyGo (per i soli abbonati) e, quando trasmesse dalla Rai in chiaro, anche su Rai Play.

Valencia-Juventus su Sky Sport
Juventus-Young Boys su Sky Sport
Manchester United-Juventus su Sky Sport
Juventus-Manchester United in chiaro sulla Rai
Juventus-Valencia su Sky Sport
Young Boys-Juventus in chiaro sulla Rai

