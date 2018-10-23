Calendario Champions League 2018 2019 Juventus. Girone H. Le date delle partite della Juventus, gli orari, dove vedere i match dei bianconeri. Qui tutte le info.

Classifica: Juventus 9, Manchester United 4, Valencia 2 e Young Boys 1

Prima giornata – Mercoledì 19 settembre ore 21.00

Girone H: Young Boys-Manchester United 0-3

Girone H: Valencia-Juventus 0-2

Seconda giornata – Martedì 2 ottobre ore 18.55

Girone H: Juventus-Young Boys 3-0

Seconda giornata – Martedì 2 ottobre ore 21.00

Girone H: Manchester United-Valencia 0-0

Terza giornata – Martedì 23 ottobre ore 18.55

Girone H: Young Boys-Valencia 1-1

Terza giornata – Martedì 23 ottobre ore 21.00

Girone H: Manchester United-Juventus 0-1

Quarta giornata – Mercoledì 7 novembre ore 18.55

Girone H: Valencia-Young Boys

Quarta giornata – Mercoledì 7 novembre ore 21.00

Girone H: Juventus-Manchester United

Quinta giornata – Martedì 27 novembre ore 21.00

Girone H: Manchester United-Young Boys

Girone H: Juventus-Valencia

Sesta giornata – Mercoledì 12 dicembre ore 21.00

Girone H: Young Boys-Juventus

Girone H: Valencia-Manchester United

Dove vedere le partite della Juventus in Champions League 2018 2019

La Champions League 2018 2019 sarà trasmessa Sky Sport via satellite e dalla Rai che potrà trasmettere in chiaro (completamente gratis) una partita a settimana. In streaming le partite della Champions League saranno visibili su SkyGo (per i soli abbonati) e, quando trasmesse dalla Rai in chiaro, anche su Rai Play.

Valencia-Juventus su Sky Sport

Juventus-Young Boys su Sky Sport

Manchester United-Juventus su Sky Sport

Juventus-Manchester United in chiaro sulla Rai

Juventus-Valencia su Sky Sport

Young Boys-Juventus in chiaro sulla Rai