• Police have decided to end the search for Emiliano Sala after not finding anything over 1,700 square miles. • “The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote.” 😓 – – #cardiff #cardiffcityfc #cardiffcity #nantes #fcnantes #emilianosala #sala #ligue1 #ligue1conforama #premierleague #football #transfernews #transferrumours #prayforsala #prayforsala🙏