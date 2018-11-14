Emily Ratajkowski, VIDEO e FOTO: la tifosa di Juve e Roma regala spettacolo a Sydney

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 14 novembre 2018 17:38 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 14 novembre 2018 17:41
Emily Ratajkowski, VIDEO e FOTO: la tifosa di Juve e Roma regala spettacolo a Sydney

SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA) – Emily Ratajkowski regala spettacolo a Sydney. L’attrice, tifosa di Juve e Roma per quanto riguarda il calcio e dei Los Angeles Lakers nel basket NBA, è stata la protagonista assoluta della serata di gala organizzata da GQ Australia per eleggere il Man of the Year. 

Emily si è presentata a Sydney con un look mozzafiato che ha lasciato a bocca aperta tutti i presenti. Ancora una volta, Emily ha colto nel segno. 

Video e foto da Instagram e Twitter

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

New by @livincool for @inamorataswim

Un post condiviso da Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) in data:

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

THAT suit, now available. Our new drop is live. Link in bio. @inamorataswim

Un post condiviso da Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) in data:

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Umm hi @teyanataylor I’m obsessed with you✨⛓ thank you so much @revolve for honoring me with Woman of the Year at the #revolveawards !

Un post condiviso da Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) in data:

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Goin awwfff. Next week @inamorataswim

Un post condiviso da Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) in data:

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Goin awwfff. Next week @inamorataswim

Un post condiviso da Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) in data:

