Emily Ratajkowski, VIDEO e FOTO: la tifosa di Juve e Roma regala spettacolo a Sydney
Pubblicato il 14 novembre 2018 17:38 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 14 novembre 2018 17:41
SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA) – Emily Ratajkowski regala spettacolo a Sydney. L’attrice, tifosa di Juve e Roma per quanto riguarda il calcio e dei Los Angeles Lakers nel basket NBA, è stata la protagonista assoluta della serata di gala organizzata da GQ Australia per eleggere il Man of the Year.
Emily si è presentata a Sydney con un look mozzafiato che ha lasciato a bocca aperta tutti i presenti. Ancora una volta, Emily ha colto nel segno.
Video e foto da Instagram e Twitter
Emily éblouissante pour son premier voyage en Australie https://t.co/5MDVpxbcNY pic.twitter.com/iRSHbOVAcH
— Paris Match (@ParisMatch) 14 novembre 2018
THAT suit, now available. Our new drop is live. Link in bio. @inamorataswim
Umm hi @teyanataylor I’m obsessed with you✨⛓ thank you so much @revolve for honoring me with Woman of the Year at the #revolveawards !
Is Emily Ratajkowski trying to shoot her shot with someone? pic.twitter.com/aCepK3rUF6
— TMZ (@TMZ) 14 novembre 2018
Is Emily Ratajkowski trying to shoot her shot with someone? pic.twitter.com/aCepK3rUF6
— TMZ (@TMZ) 14 novembre 2018