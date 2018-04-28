Inter-Juventus, video espulsione Vecino con VAR: piede a martello su Mandzukic
Pubblicato il 28 aprile 2018 21:29 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 28 aprile 2018 21:29
MILANO, STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA ‘SAN SIRO’ – Primo tempo da incorniciare per la Juventus.
La squadra di Massimiliano Allegri è passata in vantaggio con un gol di Douglas Costa e ha costretto l’Inter all’inferiorità numerica: Vecino è stato espulso, giustamente, con l’ausilio del var, per questa entrata con il piede a martello su Mario Mandzukic.
Espulso Vecino per questa entrata con il piede a martello
Juventus in vantaggio con il gol di Douglas Costa
La coreografia dei tifosi dell’Inter
Lo spogliatoio dell’Inter prima del big match
Tutto pronto a San Siro per Inter-Juventus
