Inter-Juventus, video espulsione Vecino con VAR: piede a martello su Mandzukic

di redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 28 aprile 2018 21:29 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 28 aprile 2018 21:29
MILANO, STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA ‘SAN SIRO’ – Primo tempo da incorniciare per la Juventus.

La squadra di Massimiliano Allegri è passata in vantaggio con un gol di Douglas Costa e ha costretto l’Inter all’inferiorità numerica: Vecino è stato espulso, giustamente, con l’ausilio del var, per questa entrata con il piede a martello su Mario Mandzukic.
Espulso Vecino per questa entrata con il piede a martello

Juventus in vantaggio con il gol di Douglas Costa

 

La coreografia dei tifosi dell’Inter

 

 

Lo spogliatoio dell’Inter prima del big match

Tutto pronto a San Siro per Inter-Juventus

 

