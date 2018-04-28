MILANO, STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA ‘SAN SIRO’ – Primo tempo da incorniciare per la Juventus.

La squadra di Massimiliano Allegri è passata in vantaggio con un gol di Douglas Costa e ha costretto l’Inter all’inferiorità numerica: Vecino è stato espulso, giustamente, con l’ausilio del var, per questa entrata con il piede a martello su Mario Mandzukic.

Espulso Vecino per questa entrata con il piede a martello

Qualcuno dice che non è rosso… Siete seri?! Intervento con piede a martello con la palla ad un metro lontana… #InterJuve #Mandzukic #Vecino pic.twitter.com/yusvcFdvC6 — Michele Ranieri (@mike_ranieri) 28 aprile 2018

Juventus in vantaggio con il gol di Douglas Costa

La coreografia dei tifosi dell’Inter

Mastodontic Inter choreography telling Juve are Pinocchio counting scudetti and Champions they didn’t win pic.twitter.com/xVC6t4Gv9z — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) 28 aprile 2018

Lo spogliatoio dell’Inter prima del big match

Tutto pronto a San Siro per Inter-Juventus