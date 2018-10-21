NBA, Lakers-Rockets termina rissa: scazzottata tra Rondo e Paul

LOS ANGELES (STATI UNITI) – Il big match della seconda giornata di NBA tra i Los Angeles Lakers e gli Houston Rockets è terminato in rissa. Partita equilibrata per oltre tre quarti con LeBron James e James Harden in grande spolvero. Il nervosismo, e la rissa scoppiata da un litigio tra Rondo dei Lakers e Paul dei Rockets, è iniziato dopo l’allungo decisivo dei Rockets con due triple di Paul e Harden. La rissa ha coinvolto anche gli altri giocatori con Rondo, Paul e Ingram allontanati dal campo dagli arbitri. Ora rischiano una stangata.

I video della rissa tra Lakers e Rockets

