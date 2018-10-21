LOS ANGELES (STATI UNITI) – Il big match della seconda giornata di NBA tra i Los Angeles Lakers e gli Houston Rockets è terminato in rissa. Partita equilibrata per oltre tre quarti con LeBron James e James Harden in grande spolvero. Il nervosismo, e la rissa scoppiata da un litigio tra Rondo dei Lakers e Paul dei Rockets, è iniziato dopo l’allungo decisivo dei Rockets con due triple di Paul e Harden. La rissa ha coinvolto anche gli altri giocatori con Rondo, Paul e Ingram allontanati dal campo dagli arbitri. Ora rischiano una stangata.

I video della rissa tra Lakers e Rockets

Le basi tra Rockets e Lakers sono state cementate e anche discretamente, poi bisogna capire se Rondo lo rivedremo… #Rockets #LakeShow #Brawl🥊 pic.twitter.com/WvG9SqvgyU — NBA-Evolution (@NBAEvolution) 21 ottobre 2018

Rajon Rondo e Chris Paul à pancada durante um Lakers-Rockets pic.twitter.com/xf8rXutUZh — É Desporto (@eDesporto) 21 ottobre 2018

Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo BRAWL in Lakers-Rockets 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/R64rbON1xj — bond442 (@Therealbond442) 21 ottobre 2018

Carmelo believes a spitting incident occurred before the Lakers-Rockets fight. pic.twitter.com/o0eUuf5MDk — ESPN (@espn) 21 ottobre 2018

Really good stuff from Lance here, felt Rockets we’re picking on Ingram… pic.twitter.com/l98EbdsX8z — Allen Sliwa (@LakersTalkESPN) 21 ottobre 2018

Watching this rockets vs Lakers fight like pic.twitter.com/m60Xngj1g7 — Bmoore💦 (@Bdotcash) 21 ottobre 2018

