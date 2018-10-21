NBA, Lakers-Rockets termina rissa: scazzottata tra Rondo e Paul
Pubblicato il 21 ottobre 2018 15:03 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 21 ottobre 2018 15:04
LOS ANGELES (STATI UNITI) – Il big match della seconda giornata di NBA tra i Los Angeles Lakers e gli Houston Rockets è terminato in rissa. Partita equilibrata per oltre tre quarti con LeBron James e James Harden in grande spolvero. Il nervosismo, e la rissa scoppiata da un litigio tra Rondo dei Lakers e Paul dei Rockets, è iniziato dopo l’allungo decisivo dei Rockets con due triple di Paul e Harden. La rissa ha coinvolto anche gli altri giocatori con Rondo, Paul e Ingram allontanati dal campo dagli arbitri. Ora rischiano una stangata.
I video della rissa tra Lakers e Rockets
Le basi tra Rockets e Lakers sono state cementate e anche discretamente, poi bisogna capire se Rondo lo rivedremo… #Rockets #LakeShow #Brawl🥊 pic.twitter.com/WvG9SqvgyU
— NBA-Evolution (@NBAEvolution) 21 ottobre 2018
Rajon Rondo e Chris Paul à pancada durante um Lakers-Rockets pic.twitter.com/xf8rXutUZh
— É Desporto (@eDesporto) 21 ottobre 2018
Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo BRAWL in Lakers-Rockets 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/R64rbON1xj
— bond442 (@Therealbond442) 21 ottobre 2018
Carmelo believes a spitting incident occurred before the Lakers-Rockets fight. pic.twitter.com/o0eUuf5MDk
— ESPN (@espn) 21 ottobre 2018
Really good stuff from Lance here, felt Rockets we’re picking on Ingram… pic.twitter.com/l98EbdsX8z
— Allen Sliwa (@LakersTalkESPN) 21 ottobre 2018
Watching this rockets vs Lakers fight like pic.twitter.com/m60Xngj1g7
— Bmoore💦 (@Bdotcash) 21 ottobre 2018
Lakers-Rockets full fight pic.twitter.com/BofCWrsBSo
— BATTLES NBA™ (@BattlesNBA) 21 ottobre 2018
Jogaço com direto a momento MMA e 3 expulsão. #NBAnaESPN #NBA #NBABrasil #Lakers x #Rockets pic.twitter.com/qpDefGDPeD
— Claudiney Penaforte (@ClaudineyPenaf) 21 ottobre 2018
LEGGI ANCHE:
Classifica, calendario, risultati e marcatori del campionato di Serie A.
Come funziona l’abbonamento a Dazn per vedere le partite di Serie A.
I siti legali dove vedere in streaming le partite di calcio.