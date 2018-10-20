LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) – Finale al cardiopalma e con rissa sfiorata per Chelsea-Manchester United. A Stanford Bridge finisce 2-2 con Barkley che pareggia per i Blues al 96′, scatenando la reazione di Mourinho, che si arrabbia con qualcuno della panchina del Chelsea al punto da sfiorare il contatto fisico.

Il Chelsea era andato in vantaggio con un colpo di testa di Rudiger. Nella ripresa sorpasso dei Red Devils con la doppietta di Martial (10′ st e 28′ st). Pari in mischia di Barkley al 51′ e a quel punto è quasi rissa, con Sarri e Mourinho faccia a faccia e gesti di ‘Mou’ verso quello che fu il suo pubblico.

Ora il Chelsea mantiene provvisoriamente la vetta della classifica, con un punto su Manchester City e Liverpool.

La partita sui social

Just when you couldn’t love Sarri more, he picks his nose and drops it right on Mourinho #SarriStuff #CFC pic.twitter.com/I6DzEjDqJd — Sarri Stuff (@SarriStuff) 20 ottobre 2018

| The emotion of ‘Jose Mourinho’ after being provoked by one of the members of the crew Sarri Art:

pic.twitter.com/QOYhzsVWfZ — World Football (@K000RA2018) 20 ottobre 2018

After the second goal for @ChelseaFC, Sarri’s assistant went through Mourinho , look what No1 did pic.twitter.com/jjBXjSzRKr — GoalsTV⚽ (@goalstv77) 20 ottobre 2018