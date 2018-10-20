Mourinho-Sarri, VIDEO rissa sfiorata dopo pareggio Chelsea al 96′

LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) – Finale al cardiopalma e con rissa sfiorata per Chelsea-Manchester United. A Stanford Bridge finisce 2-2 con Barkley che pareggia per i Blues al 96′, scatenando la reazione di Mourinho, che si arrabbia con qualcuno della panchina del Chelsea al punto da sfiorare il contatto fisico.

Il Chelsea era andato in vantaggio con un colpo di testa di Rudiger. Nella ripresa sorpasso dei Red Devils con la doppietta di Martial (10′ st e 28′ st). Pari in mischia di Barkley al 51′ e a quel punto è quasi rissa, con Sarri e Mourinho faccia a faccia e gesti di ‘Mou’ verso quello che fu il suo pubblico.

Ora il Chelsea mantiene provvisoriamente la vetta della classifica, con un punto su Manchester City e Liverpool.

La partita sui social 

